Sunset runners might be onto something — here’s the research on the benefits

Table of Contents Table of Contents What does the research show? Concluding thoughts

Evening gym veterans, bedtime yogis, and sunset runners will be pleased with this interesting research. Of course, exercising at any time of the day provides a range of benefits. Still, researchers have also studied the benefits of working out at different times, especially in the morning and evening.

I honestly enjoy working out most times of the day, but sometimes in the morning I feel a little too tired for vigorous exercise, so I might go with some light yoga or stretching. In the evening, I like the rush of endorphins that boosts my mood. Moving my muscles with some stretching, aerobics, and strength training tires me out, ready for a more restful sleep. I’m definitely one of those who loves running or jogging, surrounded by the amber glow of the sunset. Let’s look at the proven benefits of working out later in the day.

Recommended Videos

What does the research show?

From lowering blood pressure to a deeper sleep, researchers found plenty of reasons to workout in the evening. If that’s the window of time that works well with your schedule or feels best for you, you’ll get several benefits.

Gain strength

Exercise, in general, boosts strength. More research is needed, but interestingly, researchers found that muscles tend to follow circadian rhythms, and peak strength often shows up later in the day from 2-6 pm. Researchers suggest that the increased body temperature in the evening and afternoon boosts muscle strength and flexibility.

Research also shows that late afternoon and evening exercise sessions are more effective for strength and power training.

Lower blood pressure

Some research concluded that evening exercise increased fat oxidation and lowered systolic blood pressure and fatigue in men.

Sleep better

Research reveals that light or moderate exercise like jogging, cycling, and brisk walking before bed isn’t disruptive to sleep. Some studies show that a moderate evening workout can enhance the deepest stage of sleep, which is called slow-wave sleep.

A systematic review assessing the effects of evening exercise in healthy participants revealed that evening exercise didn’t negatively affect sleep; instead, it was the opposite. That being said, the researchers pointed out that there might be a negative impact on total sleep time, sleep-onset latency, and sleep efficiency when performing vigorous exercise that ends within an hour before bedtime.

Concluding thoughts

If you love working out in the evening, you’re still taking positive steps for your overall health, and you’re on the way to improving your blood pressure, mood, fitness, endurance, and more. The key is to avoid vigorous exercise that ends within an hour of bed; otherwise, you risk disrupting or impairing your sleep. Stick to light or moderate exercise and wrap it up before you really start winding down for bed to achieve the best results.

Another study revealed that there doesn’t really seem to be an ideal time of day to exercise for fat loss. When it comes down to it, the right time to work out is what fits with your schedule, your energy levels, social life, and fitness goals.