Hoka's refreshed hiking shoe

Although Hoka isn’t a stranger to the hiking shoe, it’s certainly been a while since the brand has honed in on the category. In 2015 the brand’s first-ever shoe in the category, Tor Summit, made significant progress with its chunky silhouette and heavy design. Years after being replaced by newer models, the shoe returns with a new feel. With a completely retro-inspired design, this new hiking shoe has all of the modern features you want with the look of a classic shoe. Even though this Hoka shoe is made for the trails, it’s also perfect for city streets and urban areas. Like other brands recently, Hoka is honing in on delivering the perfect balance between nostalgic design and silhouette with the necessary modern updates for a comfy and versatile shoe.

Hoka’s new Tor Summit

In this reinterpreted version of the Tor Summit, Hoka has added luxe nubuck leather, a rubber mudguard, zig-zag stitching, and metal eyelet hardware. Also included in the new shoe is Hoka’s signature cushioning, which gives wearers an extra layer of softness for all-day wear. The Vibram Megagrip outsole adds traction and stability to the bottom, giving the hiking shoe the ability to tackle any terrain. The new Tor Summit is already available via Hoka for $210. Although the retro hazelnut colorway is chic, the shoe comes in three other colorways, including a monochromatic black option. While Hoka hasn’t made any drastic changes, the rerelease of the Tor Summit is good news for all hiking lovers who enjoy adding style to their gear. And while Hoka’s hiking lineup certainly has much to choose from, this Alps-inspired silhouette is a must for any look.

Buy Now