Ghurka’s new limited-edition travel bags reimagine classic styles with a cozy twist

This new collection reimagines four of Ghurka's most beloved heritage styles: The Cav II Duffel, Blazer Backpack, Market Tote, and Belt Bag.

Ghurka Blazer No. 278
Ghurka, the renowned leather goods brand known for its timeless leather knapsack, just released a limited-edition Holiday Wool Collection that feels like a warm embrace of its heritage. The brand’s taken its signature Vacchetta leather and paired it with something unexpected yet fitting: plaid wool fabrics sourced from Johnson Woolen Mills.

This new collection reimagines four of Ghurka’s most beloved heritage styles: The Cavalier II Duffel, Blazer Backpack, Market Tote, and Belt Bag. It reintroduces the kind of craftsmanship that longtime Ghurka fans and vintage collectors associate with the coveted “Marley Hodgson era,” bringing that same attention to detail and quality to a new generation.

Key pieces from the collection

Man holding Ghurka's new holiday wool collection bags
The Cavalier II No. 97 is a mid-sized duffle bag ideal for weekend jaunts. It has a removable shoulder strap and a generously sized main compartment, but it’s still compact enough to fit in the overhead bin (luggage tag included). The plaid wool gives it a rakish, rugged vibe, while the refined vegetable-tanned leather trim and solid brass hardware (or nickel hardware on the Navy Plaid Wool/Vintage Black Leather option) lend a touch of polished sophistication. 

With its vertical silhouette and roomy interior, the Blazer No. 278 is better suited for daily errands and commutes. It has a cinch-top closure, two exterior pockets, and a 12-inch interior laptop sleeve.

Ghurka Cavalier II Duffel bag and Market Tote
The Belt Bag No. 114 and the Market Tote No. 294 complete the collection. The former is designed to be worn crossbody or around the waist, making it a hands-free accessory, whereas the Market Tote No. 294 is a classic carry-all tote with leather-reinforced handles and an interior zip pocket.

You can shop the collection exclusively online at Ghurka.com and select retailers in the US.

