Ghurka's new collection puts modern spin on classic bags

Ghurka's new collection puts a stylish spin on travel bags

man standing by wall with a suitcase and a bag
Ghurka, the renowned American luxury leather goods maker, has just launched its most significant collection in years – the City Collection. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, Ghurka has built a reputation for creating beautiful, functional pieces that stand the test of time. Now, the brand is blending its rich heritage with a contemporary twist in this exciting new release.

The City Collection by Ghurka

man standing outside with backpack in hand
The City Collection features a unique combination of Ghurka’s signature smooth-saddle leather, inspired by the Regimental British Army, and high-performance Italian nylon fabric. This fusion of materials gives the collection a fresh, modern edge while maintaining the durability and luxury Ghurka is famous for. 

The result is a line of bags that are stylish and built to handle everyday life’s demands.

From sleek messenger bags to versatile duffels, backpacks, and crossbody bags, the City Collection has something for everyone. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with practicality and style, making it perfect for professionals, travelers, and anyone looking for an elevated everyday accessory. High-performance nylon adds a durable element, ensuring these bags can handle whatever life throws at them – whether that’s a daily commute, weekend getaway, or long-distance travel. For those who appreciate a blend of classic craftsmanship and modern design, these pieces offer a perfect balance. 

Ghurka’s City Collection is more than just a new line of bags – it’s a reflection of the brand’s commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to its heritage. The City Collection is now available on the brand’s website, with prices ranging from $295 to $1,295.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
