What most travelers get wrong about luggage, according to a travel expert

Before I became an avid traveler, I never gave a whole lot of thought to luggage. To me, luggage was just something you had stuffed away in the attic for the occasional use. I soon learned that not all luggage is created equally when I began traveling every month. Selecting the right luggage can make or break your trip, offering functionality and style that sets you up for success.

With summer travel heating up, Juan Phillips, VP of Product Design & Innovation at Travelpro, says more travelers are reevaluating their gear — and falling for many common luggage myths (I know I have). Since joining Travelpro, Juan has dedicated himself to making the company the most innovative luggage brand. His current work at Travelpro includes managing the design and development of all luggage collections and accessories. Below, Phillips debunks some of the most common luggage myths to help you choose the right suitcase beyond how it looks on the shelf.

Hardside luggage vs. softside luggage

One of the most common luggage myths (which I too believed) is that hardside luggage is automatically more durable than softside luggage. However, Phillips shares that this myth is not necessarily true in all cases. “Hardside bags might look tougher, but they can crack or dent when thrown around. Travelpro softside luggage is designed to flex and absorb impact, which makes it more resilient to damage over time. Additionally, the high-density fabrics used on our softside bags make them less prone to wear and tear from abrasion, whereas hardsides will eventually show scuff marks and scratches. This is why flight crews worldwide still stick with Travelpro softside bags – they’re built to endure the realities of constant travel,” he says.

Protection from rain or snow

In comparing hardside and softside luggage, many travelers falsely believe that softside luggage won’t protect their gear from rain or snow. Phillips says this isn’t always the case, as many softside bags are treated with “water-repellent coatings, so rain and snow roll right off. And unlike hardside luggage, softside bags won’t crack in freezing temperatures or warp in extreme heat. We’ve seen our bags tossed on icy jetways and dragged through tropical downpours. No soaked socks, no soggy souvenirs. A quick wipe and they’re ready for the next leg of the trip.”

Exposure to extreme temperatures

Phillips also says he’s heard another common misconception: softside luggage cannot handle extreme temperatures. Contrary to popular belief, he shares, “Softside luggage handles extreme temperatures better than hardside. While we build our hardside bags with premium polycarbonate shells that pass rigorous durability testing, softside bags flex and adapt better across various climates.”

“Either way, our bags are rigorously tested, including being frozen overnight, then dropped on every stress point: wheels, corners, handles, and panels. And to emulate extreme heat, we pull bags across hot pavement attached to the back of a car. All testing is done to simulate real-world use, so it doesn’t make it into our lineup if it can’t survive the extremes,” he says.

Sizing and weight

Purchasing new luggage comes with many decisions — from sizing to weight. According to Phillips, many misconceptions about luggage weight and sizing can lead shoppers astray when purchasing a new suitcase. Many travelers mistakenly believe that a larger suitcase is better when traveling internationally — which isn’t always the case.

Phillips says, “Bigger isn’t always better. Not unless you enjoy hauling a trunk up a cobblestone street in Paris. Oversized bags can be tempting, but they’re also heavier, more complex to manage, and more likely to incur extra travel fees, especially with international airlines tightening baggage limits. Unless you’re going abroad for a month or more, a well-packed carry-on or medium checked bag like those in our Maxlite Air V2 or Platinum Elite collections is usually more than enough.”

In addition to size, many travelers think all hard-sided suitcases are lighter than soft-sided ones, but this isn’t always the case. Whether looking at soft or hard-side luggage, it’s essential to look at the weight specifications clearly to know what you’re purchasing.

While it’s not true that every hardside suitcase is lighter than soft-sided, Phillips does note that you can generally fit more in a soft-sided bag than a hardsided one. This is typically because soft-sided luggage has flexible fabric, expansion panels, and a single-lid opening, which allows for a deeper packing capacity and easier access in tight spaces. In contrast, hardsided luggage often relies on a 50/50 split design, requiring more surface area to open fully.

Organization when packing

When it comes to packing, many of us (including me) rely on a full set of packing cubes to stay organized and to avoid overpacking. However, I found Phillips shares that you don’t need a complete set of packing cubes to stay organized when traveling. Opting for luggage choices like the VersaPack+ that has built-in organization, including compression panels and dedicated shoe bags, or choosing those with integrated packing cubes, can help make it easier to stay organized by using packing cubes. These are a “game changer for those that need a little organizational help. The bag is the system – no extra accessories required – just pack, zip your bag and go,” he says.