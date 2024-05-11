 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Customers think these are the best airlines, according to a J.D. Power report

JD Power says these are the airlines customers like best in 2024

By
Sun and clouds with airplane wing
Ross Parmly / Unsplash

Air travel lets you cover thousands of miles in mere hours, opening the door to destinations far and wide. Sometimes, that can be a hectic experience, with crowded boarding lines and cramped overhead bins. Subpar service makes it even worse. When that happens, taking a flight is more a test of endurance than a comfortable ride, and you can’t wait to exit the plane. 

On a full flight, a gracious staff makes all the difference, ready to lend a hand and ensure you have what you need. Some airlines do that better than others. 

Recommended Videos

Recently, trusted consumer research firm JD Power conducted a study that gauged airline passenger satisfaction in North America. The results show how investing in people goes a long way. Here are the results.

Related

All about the JD Power 2024 North America Airline Satisfaction Study

Seats inside an airplane
Al Soot / Unsplash

When it comes to consumer research, JD Power leads the way in thorough, dependable data. The firm analyzes customer satisfaction across multiple industries, like automotive, travel & hospitality, and insurance. Study results help guide consumers in making the best decisions. The company’s 2024 North American Airline Satisfaction Study provides info for a better air travel experience. 

The survey occurred between March 2023 and March 2024, with 9,582 passengers responding. Each needed to have flown on a North American airline in the prior month. 

Customers rated airlines on a 6-point scale across seven categories, including (alphabetically):

  • Airline staff
  • Digital tools
  • Ease of travel
  • Level of trust
  • On-board experience
  • Pre/post-flight experience
  • Value for price paid

Further, the study tabulated traveler satisfaction across three seating classes: 

  • First/business
  • Premium economy
  • Economy/basic economy

The best airlines for an easy, comfortable trip

Delta Airlines airplane flying
Daniel Shapiro via Unsplash

JD Power found the areas that matter most to passengers across three seating classes. The results show how investing in people gives customers a better experience at 30,000 feet.

Key takeaways from the study were customers’ focus on ease of travel, media coverage, and interpersonal interactions. More than anything, fliers value trust and ease of travel, despite ticket prices remaining high. Next, negative media coverage can drastically affect the perception of an airline. Lastly, airlines that invest in people — like Southwest and Delta — score much higher in areas involving passenger interactions.

In the first/business segment, Delta won with a score of 743. Jet Blue was second, with a tally of 736.

Premium economy travelers again ranked Delta first, with 716 points. Next were Alaska Airlines (687) and American Airlines (684).

For the third year in a row, Southwest won the economy/basic economy segment, scoring 685 points. Second and third were Delta Airlines (651) and Allegiant Air (633). 

Air travel is indispensable to get where you need to go. You can travel from the west coast to the east coast in hours, not days, saving time and energy. But an airplane can be a tense environment, especially with moody passengers or inattentive service. JD Power’s new study shows how people make all the difference, with customer-oriented staff easing the strain of hours on a plane. So, when you want an easy flight, with people who care, the winners in this survey are the way to go. 

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
Study: First class flights may be less expensive than you think (especially if you fly this airline)
American Airlines is the most budget-friendly option for travelers seeking first class luxury
An American Airlines plane in flight in a cloudy sky

For many travelers, the allure of first-class air travel is undeniable. The extra legroom, gourmet meals, and personalized service create an experience that's a world apart from economy class. However, the cost of upgrading to first class can often be a deterrent. But what if we told you that there are budget-friendly options for first-class flights? A recent study by Upgraded Points sheds light on the best airlines to fly first class on a budget within the United States.
The study
Upgraded Points conducted an extensive study analyzing the price variations in first-class tickets across four major U.S. airlines and twelve of the busiest domestic flight routes. The study meticulously gathered ticket price data from Google Flights, focusing on the 12 busiest domestic flight routes within the U.S.

To ensure a comprehensive representation of pricing trends, both peak and non-peak departure dates were considered. The costs were then averaged to determine one-way ticket prices for both economy and first-class seating. It's important to note that the study excluded U.S. airlines that do not offer first-class or lacked sufficient data on the analyzed routes.
Delta Air Lines first class
Delta Air Lines emerged as the front-runner in the study, but with a caveat - it charges the highest premiums for first-class tickets. Passengers opting for first class can expect to pay $284.55 more for a one-way ticket compared to economy. Despite the premium, Delta Air Lines has recently upped its game by introducing new first-class seats with privacy partitions, adjustable neck cushions, and additional storage space, making it a competitive choice for those willing to splurge.
Alaska Airlines first class
Alaska Airlines stands out not only for its high first-class ticket price differences ($281.25) but also for its unique amenities. The airline goes above and beyond by serving food in its first-class cabins on flights as short as 550 miles. This catering to shorter flights sets Alaska Airlines apart from most other legacy carriers that typically reserve in-flight dining for journeys longer than 900 miles.
United Airlines first class
United First Class offers a more budget-friendly option for travelers looking to experience first-class comfort without breaking the bank. With a price difference of approximately $250.23 between economy and first class, United Airlines provides an enticing opportunity to enjoy an elevated flying experience.
American Airlines first class: The Most Affordable Deal
Among the airlines studied, American Airlines first class is the clear winner in terms of affordability for travel. Passengers can expect to pay just $235.85 more for a one-way first-class ticket compared to economy. This makes American Airlines an attractive choice for those seeking a premium experience without a hefty price tag.
Average Premium for first class
On average, passengers traveling within the U.S. can anticipate paying a premium of $262.97 per flight (one-way) or over $525 (round-trip) when choosing a first-class ticket. This figure underscores the appeal of budget-friendly options like those offered by American Airlines and United Airlines.
Conclusion
While the lap of luxury may come at a price, there are notable exceptions for travelers seeking first-class experiences on a budget within the United States. Delta Air Lines, despite its premium pricing, offers cutting-edge amenities, making it a top choice for those willing to splurge. Alaska Airlines' unique dining options and United Airlines' budget-friendly fares are also worth considering. However, the title of the most affordable deal goes to American Airlines, which provides a premium experience without a substantial price difference.

Read more
Southwest Airlines is reportedly ditching a feature tons of passengers use every year
Checking in early on Southwest Airlines just got harder
Southwest Airlines airplane taking off from the runway

Travelers flying the friendly skies with Southwest Airlines may be in for a surprise the next time they book their ticket. The Dallas-based company has received high praise from the travel industry and passengers alike for its customer-friendly policies like no fees for flight changes, allowing two free checked bags per person, and flight credits without expiration dates. Their latest move, however, involves limiting access to a feature that comes in handy for many Southwest Airlines passengers. 

Southwest Airlines to limit EarlyBird Check-In
Having flown Southwest many times, I am no stranger to checking in precisely 24 hours before boarding to snag a spot in groups A or B and then waiting in line at the airport to secure the best possible seat. Without advance seating assignments, the earliest passengers can typically secure the best spots on a given flight once those with premium tickets have boarded. With the airline's option to purchase EarlyBird Check-In as a standalone add-on, paying an extra $15-$25 for the ability to check in ahead of most other travelers automatically helps guarantee a lot less anxiety.

Read more
Report: These are the best stargazing spots in the U.S.
Where should you go to stargaze this summer? Here's the list!
A man stargazing.

If you're eager to witness the beauty of the night sky, this summer is the perfect time to go on a stargazing adventure. However, choosing the right stargazing spot can make or break your experience. If you're sick of searching for "best places to stargaze near me," check out this list by HomeToGo, a vacation rental booking site. These experts have analyzed a bunch of data to help uncover the best places to stay and stargaze this summer.

From cloud cover, solitude, and accommodation availability and price, here are the top five stargazing locations in America, according to HomeToGo.
Westcliffe & Silver Cliff, Colorado
Clear skies: 8.40

Read more