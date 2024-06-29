Want to escape the Big Apple?

New York City, with its endless energy and excitement, can sometimes leave you craving a quick escape. Luckily, the city’s prime location offers several options for an exciting weekend retreat. Whether you’re looking to relax on a beach, enjoy scenic hikes, or immerse yourself in a different city setting, there are countless destinations within a few hours’ reach. From the serene shores of the Hamptons to the historic charm of Boston, these are the best weekend getaways from NYC.

The Finger Lakes, New York

How to get there: A 4-5 hour drive or a short flight from NYC.

The Finger Lakes region is an ideal getaway from NYC, renowned for its excellent wine production, particularly Rieslings. The area features several picturesque wine trails, offering visitors tours of vineyards and tasting rooms at places like Keuka Spring Vineyards and Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. Beyond wine, the region boasts numerous breweries, distilleries, and hard-cider producers, catering to diverse tastes.

The Finger Lakes are also a must-see destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore the stunning landscapes by hiking at Watkins Glen State Park, famous for its breathtaking waterfalls and gorges. Alternatively, boating and fishing near Taughannock Falls provide a relaxing and scenic adventure.

Boston, Massachusetts

How to get there: A 4-hour drive or train ride from NYC. Flights are also available between the two cities.

Although Boston is another big city, it offers a distinct charm and history that sets it apart from NYC. Stay at popular hotels like The Langham, Boston, or the Fairmont Copley Plaza for a comfortable and elegant experience. Sports fans can visit the iconic Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox, while art lovers will appreciate the impressive collections at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Boston is steeped in history, with the Freedom Trail leading you through significant sites such as the Paul Revere House and the Old North Church. When visiting, make sure you stroll through Boston’s own Central Park, Boston Common.

Newport, Rhode Island

How to get there: A 3.5-hour drive from NYC.

Founded in 1639, Newport, Rhode Island, is a seaside city on Aquidneck Island. Newport offers visitors coastal charm and a laid-back experience, making it an ideal quiet weekend getaway. The easy-going vibe of Newport is great for those who want to escape the fast-paced environment of New York City. Known as the “Sailing Capital of the World,” Newport offers sunset sailing, sailing lessons, sightseeing boat tours, and more.

The city is also great for cycling, having been designated a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community in 2013. Visitors can relax on several beaches on Aquidneck Island, such as Easton’s Beach and Gooseberry Beach.

The Berkshires, Massachusetts

How to get there: 3-hour drive from NYC

The Berkshires is a beautiful rural region situated in the mountains of western Massachusetts and contains several charming villages and towns. This area has been home to several notable people, such as Norman Rockwell, Herman Melville, and Susan B. Anthony. An outdoor lover’s paradise, the Berkshires offers adventures like hiking and water sports at places like Kent Falls State Park and Mount Greylock, the highest peak in Massachusetts.

Beyond its natural beauty, the Berkshires is also an art hub. Visitors can explore attractions like the MASS MoCA, the Clark Institute, and the Williams College Museum of Art. Additionally, there are plenty of great opportunities for shopping and dining, making it the perfect, well-rounded destination.

Mystic, Connecticut

How to get there: A 2.5-hour drive or a 3-hour train ride from NYC

Mystic, Connecticut, exudes classic New England charm and offers a perfect weekend getaway from NYC. With accommodations ranging from elaborate seaside resorts to small bed and breakfasts, Mystic caters to every vacation style and budget. During your trip, visit Mystic Seaport, the largest maritime museum in the United States, where you can explore a preserved collection of historic sailing ships.

For dining, savor incredible cuisine at renowned restaurants like The Shipwright’s Daughter and The Irons Restaurant and Bar. In the summertime, the charming Olde Mistick Village comes alive with seasonal events such as art shows and live music.

The Hamptons, New York

How to get there: A 2-3 hour drive or 2-hour train ride from NYC

The Hamptons, a string of seaside communities on Long Island’s South Fork, is a popular getaway for wealthy New Yorkers seeking a luxurious escape. Known for its incredible beaches and gourmet dining, the Hamptons offer a wide variety of activities for visitors. Relax on the shores of Coopers Beach or Main Beach, explore the art galleries in East Hampton, or enjoy a wine tasting at one of the many local vineyards.

The Hamptons are also famous for their busy social scene, with several events and parties to attend during the summer months. Places like Southampton Social Club and Ultra Club come alive in the summertime, providing endless entertainment for visitors.

The Catskills, New York

How to get there: A 2-3 hour drive from NYC

The Catskills, located just a short drive north of NYC, offer a serene and adventurous getaway. With thousands of miles of hiking trails, outdoor enthusiasts can explore stunning landscapes and summit peaks like Slide Mountain. There are also several opportunities for mountain bikers of all skill levels.

The region boasts dozens of lakes and ponds perfect for paddling, fishing, or simply relaxing by the water. Visit charming towns like Woodstock for arts and culture, or indulge in farm-to-table dining at local eateries. If you visit in the wintertime, you can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at resorts like Hunter Mountain or Belleayre Mountain.