 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This country is the top spot for disconnecting from digital life

Looking to unplug?

By
India
TonW / Pixabay

In a world where constant connectivity can feel overwhelming, some countries offer the perfect escape to slow down and truly disconnect. MyCross recently analyzed around 40 countries based on factors like wellness retreats, internet usage and speed, safety, national parks, population density, and walkability to identify the best places for a slower-paced lifestyle. Topping the list is India, scoring a perfect 100.

India stands out for its staggering 360 wellness retreats, including renowned destinations like Six Senses Fort Barwara and Kerala’s Ayurvedic resorts. Despite its high population density, India’s digital saturation remains relatively low, with only 56% of people using the internet and average speeds of 66 Mbps, making it easier to unplug and focus inward.

Recommended Videos

Thailand ranks second with a score of 86, known for its abundant national parks and wellness havens such as Chiang Mai’s meditation centers and Koh Samui’s beachfront spas like Cyan Spa. Though 90% of the population is online, slower average speeds (68 Mbps) and lower population density create a more relaxed environment.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Indonesia comes third with 312 wellness retreats. Internet access is limited, and speeds are slower, encouraging a more grounded pace of life.

Europe’s Spain and Italy follow, offering wellness options along Spain’s coastal Costa Brava and Italy’s Tuscan countryside. Spain’s high internet access is balanced by safety and low density, while Italy’s moderate connectivity and walkability are great for disconnecting.

The best countries for disconnecting: The full list

Krabi Thailand
Krabi, Thailand Erik_Karits / Pixabay
  1. India
  2. Thailand
  3. Indonesia
  4. Spain
  5. Italy
  6. Portugal
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Greece
  9. Finland
  10. Croatia
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This Virginia city was just named the most underrated US travel spot
Williamsburg, Virginia, just earned big travel praise for 2025
Williamsburg VA

If you’re tired of crowded tourist traps, pricey tours, and the usual vacation clichés, Williamsburg, Virginia, might be the quiet getaway you’ve been searching for. According to Wander, a luxury vacation rental service that analyzed data from Google, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Instagram, Williamsburg ranks as the most underrated travel destination in the United States for 2025.

Scoring an impressive 9.29, Williamsburg boasts over 150 museums and galleries per 100,000 residents and 265 sights and landmarks. Despite its abundance of offerings, it remains under the radar online, with just over 31,000 annual searches and fewer than 3,000 Instagram posts, meaning visitors can enjoy a peaceful, less crowded experience. The city also earned a perfect 100 out of 100 rating from visitors for safety, cleanliness, and ease of walking around.

Read more
These stunning hotels just made the world’s best list for 2025
Did your favorite make the list?
La Liste

La Liste, the global authority behind the renowned ‘Top 1,000’ Restaurants, has unveiled its eagerly awaited 2025 hotel rankings, showcasing the world’s most exceptional places to stay. Powered by a unique, transparent algorithm that combines scores from hundreds of guidebooks, trusted media outlets, and online guest reviews, La Liste offers a true global consensus on luxury and quality.

“Our algorithm doesn’t lie,” says Philippe Faure, President and Founder of La Liste. “These establishments truly represent the pinnacle of global hospitality. Each transcends the simple concept of accommodation to offer a transformative experience to its guests.”

Read more
10 of the best beaches in Europe to add to your bucket list
Explore these sandy shores during your next trip abroad
Praia da Marinha

There are few things I love more than lounging on a beach with a book in hand, soaking up the sun and the sound of the waves. I travel to Europe often, and whenever the weather cooperates, I make it a point to visit at least one beach, whether it’s a busy seaside hotspot or a quiet cove off the beaten path.

To find out which coastal destinations truly stand out, I asked a few travel experts to share their picks for the best beaches in Europe. Their recommendations include a mix of iconic shores and hidden gems, from dramatic cliff-lined bays to striking black sand beaches. I’ve also included a few personal favorites that I think belong on any beach lover’s bucket list.

Read more