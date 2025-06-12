This country is the top spot for disconnecting from digital life

In a world where constant connectivity can feel overwhelming, some countries offer the perfect escape to slow down and truly disconnect. MyCross recently analyzed around 40 countries based on factors like wellness retreats, internet usage and speed, safety, national parks, population density, and walkability to identify the best places for a slower-paced lifestyle. Topping the list is India, scoring a perfect 100.

India stands out for its staggering 360 wellness retreats, including renowned destinations like Six Senses Fort Barwara and Kerala’s Ayurvedic resorts. Despite its high population density, India’s digital saturation remains relatively low, with only 56% of people using the internet and average speeds of 66 Mbps, making it easier to unplug and focus inward.

Thailand ranks second with a score of 86, known for its abundant national parks and wellness havens such as Chiang Mai’s meditation centers and Koh Samui’s beachfront spas like Cyan Spa. Though 90% of the population is online, slower average speeds (68 Mbps) and lower population density create a more relaxed environment.

Indonesia comes third with 312 wellness retreats. Internet access is limited, and speeds are slower, encouraging a more grounded pace of life.

Europe’s Spain and Italy follow, offering wellness options along Spain’s coastal Costa Brava and Italy’s Tuscan countryside. Spain’s high internet access is balanced by safety and low density, while Italy’s moderate connectivity and walkability are great for disconnecting.

The best countries for disconnecting: The full list