Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance remix their sleek slip-on style

When it comes to seasonal releases, no pair works harder than Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance. These partners have constantly offered fans new looks each season; summer 2025 is no exception. Fresh off their first season collection, the duo is once again providing us with a must-have shoe for the summer. With a trio of new designs, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are taking to one of the brand’s lesser-known silhouettes for an edgier look. Although chunky sneakers were once the hottest shoe, it’s no secret that slimmed-down footwear has once again gained traction. Models like the Adidas Samba and Puma Speedcat have caught everyone’s eye for their subdued silhouette, and this new offering from Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance follows suit.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s MT10T slips into a new look

In this new collection, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are taking on the MT10T, the athletic brand’s sport slip-on. The design remixes the barefoot-inspired silhouette with the addition of nubuck uppers, leather piping, and drawstring laces. Co-branding is found on the shoe’s sock liner and the lace toggle. On the bottom, the design has rugged Vibram soles for a subdued look but maximum traction. The sport slip-on shoe will be available in neon green, olive green, and a black/red/sage green color combination. While the official release is unknown, the retail price is set at $150. The perfect sport-style slimmed shoe for the summer, this new collaborative shoe from the pair is bound to be a favorite among faithful fans.