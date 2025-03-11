Balenciaga gives Puma’s Speedcat a high fashion makeover

With Puma’s Speedcat dominating the retro sneaker trend, there was no doubt that the collaboration would begin to roll in. While there is no shortage of Puma collaborations, the most recent partnership includes a high-fashion twist from Balenciaga. In a preview during Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga gave guests a glimpse into their collaborative sneaker, expected to hit shelves in late 2025. While the fashion house hasn’t changed much of the design and traditional elements of the Speedcat, Balenciaga did manage to add a sleek and minimalist touch. With a pared-down version of the latest sneaker hit, the collaborative sneaker will be a favorite for those looking for a subdued retro sneaker. Since collaborations between designers and footwear brands have become more of a regular occurrence, there’s no doubt this partnership will give this iconic Puma design a significant push.

Balenciaga x Puma – A surprise partnership

While neither brand has divulged further details on the new sneaker, Balenciaga did treat fans to a first glimpse into what the partnership has in store. Stripping the sneaker of its upper structure, it comes with a cut-off Formstripe, a nod to the brand’s motif from 1958. Although the sneaker keeps the silhouette’s traditional flat sole, the rest of the design comes with a distressed and deconstructed material, giving the shoe an edgier look. With Balenciaga’s signature streetwear style and Puma’s performance features, the collaborative Speedcat is a high-fashion homage to a must-have sneaker. Along with the new sneaker, the pair will release clothing such as sweatsuits and tracksuits that match perfectly. While Balenciaga gave everyone a preview earlier this month, the collection is rumored to launch during the Fall/Winter season.