 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Balenciaga gives Puma’s Speedcat a high fashion makeover

Puma, Balenciaga showcase new sneaker

By
black puma balenciaga sneaker
Balenciaga / Balenciaga

With Puma’s Speedcat dominating the retro sneaker trend, there was no doubt that the collaboration would begin to roll in. While there is no shortage of Puma collaborations, the most recent partnership includes a high-fashion twist from Balenciaga. In a preview during Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga gave guests a glimpse into their collaborative sneaker, expected to hit shelves in late 2025. While the fashion house hasn’t changed much of the design and traditional elements of the Speedcat, Balenciaga did manage to add a sleek and minimalist touch. With a pared-down version of the latest sneaker hit, the collaborative sneaker will be a favorite for those looking for a subdued retro sneaker. Since collaborations between designers and footwear brands have become more of a regular occurrence, there’s no doubt this partnership will give this iconic Puma design a significant push.  

Balenciaga x Puma – A surprise partnership

model wearing puma x balenciaga sneaker
Balenciaga / Balenciaga

While neither brand has divulged further details on the new sneaker, Balenciaga did treat fans to a first glimpse into what the partnership has in store. Stripping the sneaker of its upper structure, it comes with a cut-off Formstripe, a nod to the brand’s motif from 1958. Although the sneaker keeps the silhouette’s traditional flat sole, the rest of the design comes with a distressed and deconstructed material, giving the shoe an edgier look. With Balenciaga’s signature streetwear style and Puma’s performance features, the collaborative Speedcat is a high-fashion homage to a must-have sneaker. Along with the new sneaker, the pair will release clothing such as sweatsuits and tracksuits that match perfectly. While Balenciaga gave everyone a preview earlier this month, the collection is rumored to launch during the Fall/Winter season.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Could these Albino & Preto boots be the chicest hiking shoes yet?
Albino & Preto releases new boot
nubuck sport boot laying on side

With any hiking footwear, it’s vital to have a balance between style and practicality. Unlike everyday casual sneakers, this footwear should withstand harsh elements and rugged terrain. Thankfully, brands like Albino & Preto have plenty of experience in this area and continue to expand their lavish and quality footwear. Along with Padmore & Barnes, the brands have taken across the Atlantic for the inspiration of their latest collaborative boot. While inspired by the trails, the boot isn’t just for handling intense hikes. With a classic lace-up boot style, the new design can easily trek urban streets for a more rugged casual look. 
A&PWW01 Padmore & Barnes Sport Boot

 

Read more
Shoes in the washing machine? Here’s how to wash shoes safely and quickly
A guide on how to wash shoes
pair of shoes, shoe fill, and shoe brush on a table

Keeping your shoes in top shape is more than just for a clean appearance. Having washed and neat footwear helps them last longer and avoid foot problems. From odor to blisters, many issues can arise with unkempt shoes. With bacteria that can stick to your footwear and travel throughout your home, keeping your shoes clean from the inside and out can help lower the chance of catching a series of ailments.

Although cleaning your shoes by hand is the most common and popular option, it’s not always the most time-effective. Between hand washing your footwear one by one and letting them air dry, you could be out of your favorite shoes for some time. Besides the loss of time, hand-washing only ensures your shoes are as clean as the work you put into them. This could mean missing a few parts inside or outside and still being left with stains and marks. With the following steps and care, you can learn how to wash shoes in your washing machine for a pristine look in one wash cycle. 
How often should you wash your shoes?

Read more
Balenciaga gives Mondays a new meaning with their latest release
Balenciaga releases new sneaker
man wearing white balenciaga sneaker

Let’s face it: Mondays are typically everyone’s least favorite day. However, when it comes to footwear, it might just become your favorite leather sneaker. Thanks to the fashion house Balenciaga, Mondays are getting a brand new meaning and full of luxury. Balenciaga is releasing its latest design, Mondays, as part of its continued growth of lifestyle sneakers. The Monday shoe adds luxury to your everyday outfit with its unique brand concept and premium materials. While the sneaker might not solve all of your Monday blues, it’s certainly one way to make the day chicer. Far from Balenciaga’s previous releases, the Monday shoes are closer to your typical chunky sneaker yet still have the renowned brand’s touch. 
Balenciaga’s Monday shoes

Balenciaga has crafted black and white options for their new Monday shoes using cowskin and polyester materials. Using a futuristic and bulky silhouette, the Monday shoe incorporates features from traditional athletic shoes to create a stylish and technical lifestyle sneaker. Featuring raw edges, visible stitching, and 3B sports icon artwork, this sneaker is impactful yet sleek in its statement. While Balenciaga has previously made waves with bold sneaker choices, the Monday shoe makes a bigger impact by letting its craftsmanship and details do the talking. Inside the shoe is a foam insole that still delivers the expected quality you seek in your everyday shoe. Available via Balenciaga’s web store for $995, the Monday shoe is a subdued choice for the luxury house. The Monday shoe utilizes cutting-edge details and silhouettes to create a futuristic shoe that can easily earn a spot in your wardrobe for many seasons.

Read more