atmos and PUMA release third collaboration – complete with a dragon

atmos, PUMA reveal new sneaker

By
side view of sneakrs with dragon embroidered
atmos / atmos

It’s no secret that the previous Sukajan collaborations between atmos and PUMA have resulted in iconic and lively designs. However, it’s not just the details that captivate attention, it’s the history and inspiration behind them. Named after Japanese souvenir jackets, each Sukajan sneaker is inspired by vintage jackets brought back by U.S. soldiers stationed in Yokosuka. With such a rich history to draw inspiration from, it’s no wonder why these sneakers are as statement as they are. In previous iterations, the brands used hawks and tigers as the main focal point of their sneakers. While 2024 brings another element into the lineup, the same boldness and vibrancy remain in this unique partnership. 

atmos x PUMA Suede VTG Made in Japan “Sukajan 3.0”

side profile view of green sneakers
atmos / atmos

Donning a rich dark green suede upper, this sneaker has a bold embroidered dragon on the side with a gold-yellow stripe in the foreground. On the inside upper of the sneaker is an outlined map of Japan highlighting some of the most iconic cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. Also added is the embroidered outline of a mountain along with the ‘Japan’ written in cursive. The classic PUMA logo remains on the back heel, as well as on the sneaker’s tongue. Although the design’s vibrant and bold details won’t fit with everyone’s style, it’s certainly a piece of art that many will want. Those looking to get on a pair can sign up for a lottery via atmos’ web store until December 19. The sneakers will then be released on December 20. A striking and unique shoe, this classic PUMA silhouette is sure to be an amazing colorful touch to any wardrobe. 

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
