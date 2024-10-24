 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

adidas’ Samba suits up with a tuxedo refresh

New adidas Samba sneaker

By
overhead view of sneakers
Atmos / Atmos

It isn’t often that adidas’ famed Samba sneakers are considered fancy footwear options. However, these iconic sneakers are getting an elevated upgrade thanks to the Japanese retailer Atmos. Inspired by classic tuxedo shoes, these collaborative shoes have been refreshed with Italian leather for a sleeker and timeless look. Perfect for sophisticated events that call for casual footwear. Although sneakers aren’t typically sophisticated shoes for a formal event, these brand-new Samba sneakers are made for any occasion, casual or not. One of the many collaborations between Atmos and adidas, there’s no doubt that fans are seeking out more unique and stylish options for their casual footwear. 

Atmos x Adidas Samba “Tuxedo”

close up on insole of adidas atmos sneaker
Atmos / Atmos

Although this isn’t the first time one of adidas’ iconic sneakers has been transformed using luxury materials, it certainly has made its mark. Using a black patent leather base with Italian silver leather accents, this Samba shoe has all the markings of a regular tuxedo shoe. As an added touch, a “DESIGNED IN TOKYO” tag has been added to give wearers an extra unique flair. While not entirely a formal shoe, these sneakers are a great alternative to dress up your casual looks with something more flashy. These sneakers will be available through a special lottery held via Atmos’ site through October 25th. Winners will be chosen on October 26th with the chance to purchase their pair, which will retail for around $125. Although there’s no doubt there will be significant global interest, this lottery is exclusive to Japanese residents. While there hasn’t been any official notice, it’s likely these unique sneakers will be released globally soon. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Casio America and pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi team up on a new G-shock watch
Casio America unveils a third signature watch by Kanoa Igarashi
g shock glx5600kb 1 glx 5600kb kv

Casio America has just revealed that it’s partnering up with Kanoa Igarashi on a new G-shock surfer watch model. Inspired by traits that Kanoa Igarashi possesses, the GLX5600KB-1 represents resilience and toughness---the core traits of the G-shock series.

It’s worth noting that Kanoa Igarashi collaborated with Casio in 2021 and 2019, so this is the third time the two are collaborating. Since Kanoa Igarashi is a surfer, this new model is designed around the G-LIDE GLX5600 series, one of the most popular G-shock surfing collections.

Read more
How to style men’s cowboy boots: A guide to western fashion
How to style men's cowboy boots
cowboy boots sitting on top of fence

When choosing a pair of fun, unique, and rugged shoes, there’s no doubt that cowboy boots have earned the top spot. Although we’ve grown accustomed to seeing cowboy boots in plenty of Western movies, they’re also a modern choice for those seeking a different type of footwear. Far from a prop for dressing up, cowboy boots offer a unique look you can’t get from other boots. However, styling them can be challenging for those new to the footwear choice. Thankfully, cowboy boots have become a go-to for many, meaning there are plenty of new ways to rock your favorite pair in a sophisticated look. The key to styling your cowboy boots is seeking a balance between Western elements and modern pieces, giving you a cohesive outfit you’ll reach for time after time. 
Wear boots under suit pants

Even though cowboy boots may not seem the dressiest shoe, they’re the perfect pair for any elevated look. Instead of the same pair of dress shoes, choose a pair of cowboy boots that blend with your suit pants for a twist on a classic look. Wearing boots with a suit is simple, simply opt for a color that blends in with your suit for a sleek, cohesive look. You’ll want to opt for a shorter heel on your boots to help give you a dressier fit. Choose materials like leather for an elevated shoe that will complement the event. Although short cowboy boots are chic, stick with a taller option with a narrow leg that won’t bulk up underneath your suit pants. To prevent further bulking, looser suit pants will help give you enough space to tuck your boot underneath your pants without a hitch. 
Choose the right cowboy boot

Read more
H. Moser & Cie., Massena Lab team up to launch the Endeavour Chronograph Compax
Take a look at this timepiece from H. Moser & Cie. and Massena Lab
Endeavour Chronograph

Masena Lab and H. Moser & Cie are honoring their innovative watchmaking spirit through a new timepiece, the Endeavour Chronograph Compax.

"The Endeavour Chronograph Compax model is more than just a watch: It is a timeless declaration, a bridge between the past and present, and a marvelous illustration of the ability of both brands to push the limits of innovation ever further,” said Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie.

Read more