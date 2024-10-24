New adidas Samba sneaker

It isn’t often that adidas’ famed Samba sneakers are considered fancy footwear options. However, these iconic sneakers are getting an elevated upgrade thanks to the Japanese retailer Atmos. Inspired by classic tuxedo shoes, these collaborative shoes have been refreshed with Italian leather for a sleeker and timeless look. Perfect for sophisticated events that call for casual footwear. Although sneakers aren’t typically sophisticated shoes for a formal event, these brand-new Samba sneakers are made for any occasion, casual or not. One of the many collaborations between Atmos and adidas, there’s no doubt that fans are seeking out more unique and stylish options for their casual footwear.

Atmos x Adidas Samba “Tuxedo”

Although this isn’t the first time one of adidas’ iconic sneakers has been transformed using luxury materials, it certainly has made its mark. Using a black patent leather base with Italian silver leather accents, this Samba shoe has all the markings of a regular tuxedo shoe. As an added touch, a “DESIGNED IN TOKYO” tag has been added to give wearers an extra unique flair. While not entirely a formal shoe, these sneakers are a great alternative to dress up your casual looks with something more flashy. These sneakers will be available through a special lottery held via Atmos’ site through October 25th. Winners will be chosen on October 26th with the chance to purchase their pair, which will retail for around $125. Although there’s no doubt there will be significant global interest, this lottery is exclusive to Japanese residents. While there hasn’t been any official notice, it’s likely these unique sneakers will be released globally soon.