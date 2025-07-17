 Skip to main content
Adidas drops the Skychaser AX5 GORE-TEX for next-level hiking

Adidas unveils its most technical hiking shoe

adidas hiking shoe


As outdoor enthusiasts continue to hit the trails, Adidas continues to expand its lengthy hiking and trail shoe lineup. With the new Skychaser AX5 GORE-TEX sneaker, Adidas’ hiking branch, Adidas Terrax, has developed a hiking shoe that can handle a wide range of terrain. As Adidas’ Global Sr. Product Director Footwear Global Outdoor, Tom Louage explains, “We’re seeing unprecedented enthusiasm for hiking and adidas is determined to support adventurers of all levels – helping them to progress towards new goals.” In this new shoe, the brand offers its most technically advanced hiking shoe yet, blending the best of its footwear technology with all the comfort and stability needed for your adventures. If you plan to hit the hiking trails this summer, the new Adidas Skychaser AX5 GORE-TEX could be the best option for getting the most out of your performance. 

Adidas reveals its most technical hiking shoe yet

adidas hiking shoe


Crafted with safety and protection in mind, the Skychaser AX5 GORE-TEX is the next step for hikers and adventurers. Featuring a new internal construction, the sneaker includes two foam pads on both sides of the heel that keep your foot in place with comfort. A new lining has also been added around the heel to protect the shoe’s GORE-TEX from wear and tear. Inside, the shoe’s LIGHTMOTION midsole provides all-day cushion and response in any environment, thanks to its lightweight EVA foam. Crucial to the shoe’s design is the integration of the Continental rubber outsole, which features 4mm lug soles to provide maximum traction in both wet and dry conditions. The added GORE-TEX layer offers an extra layer of protection and resistance, ensuring your shoes remain intact throughout your adventures. The Skychaser AX5 GORE-TEX is available in six distinct colorways via Adidas’ webstore for $120.

