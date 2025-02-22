 Skip to main content
From apps to local tips: How to find the best hiking trails near you

Finding the perfect hiking trail isn't as hard as you think!

Group hiking with friends
When visiting new places, I’m always on the lookout for great hiking trails. If you’re outdoorsy like me, the quality of the hike matters just as much as the surrounding town and social life. The good thing is that no matter where you are, chances are there’s a hiking trail nearby. Whether you’re moving someplace new or just visiting for a few hours, here’s how to find hiking trails near you.

There’s an app for that!

A GPS app on a mobile phone.
There’s an app for everything these days, and that’s not an understatement! As more and more people flock to the outdoors, developers have created lots of hiking and camping-related apps that can help connect you to the world around you. While you could go to Google Maps and search “hiking trails near me,” one of my favorite apps for finding trails is AllTrails. AllTrails isn’t just good for hikers, though! You can find mountain biking, running, backpacking, horseback riding trails, and more.

After you’ve chosen your trail activity, it’s time to start thinking about your preferences.  What’s the minimum trail length that you want? What about the maximum? How much time do you even have? Whether you’re backpacking for days or just looking for an afternoon hike, you can filter these preferences in the app. You can also filter by difficulty level. Choose between easy, moderate, or difficult trails based on your fitness level and time commitment. You can also filter for different types of scenery. For example, if you want hiking trails with waterfalls, mountains, or forests.

If you create an account and download the app, you can save your favorite trails, leave reviews, and even build custom routes using the tool. You can even see pictures and reviews from other hikers. Overall, AllTrails has you covered.

Ask locals and hiking groups

Group hiking at sunset
If the area is known for its hiking trails, chances are that there’s a hiking club or a hiking group in the area. Knowing someone familiar with the area can be helpful to determine great trails that you might not have otherwise considered. When my husband and I first moved to the Seattle area, we made fast friends with a very outdoorsy lady who broke down all of her favorite trails and why. She was a wealth of knowledge, and since then she’s become a great friend!

If you don’t know anyone in the area, there might just be a social media group or online community that you can join. Many of these groups will share trail conditions, recommendations, and photos. Sometimes, they’ll even schedule group hikes so you don’t have to go down an unfamiliar trail by yourself! I highly recommend.

Alternatively, outdoor stores like REI, or visitors centers and park rangers often have very knowledgeable staff who are always ready to give personalized recommendations.

What to do after you’ve found the trail

Man hiking on a trail
After you’ve found the trail, it’s time to do your research and prepare. Check the distance and elevation gain to determine how long it will take you to hike. Apps like AllTrails will sometimes have an estimated time of completion, but it might take longer or shorter for you depending on your fitness level and familiarity with the trail’s obstacles.

Take a look at the terrain and potential obstacles along the way. More challenging trails might include some bouldering, or you might even need to cross an un-bridged stream. Knowing what to expect before you go can help you prepare the right gear. For example, if you’re expecting water, wear water-repellant shoes and quick-drying clothes. It’s all too easy to slip on a mossy stone, which could send you right into the water.

Speaking of hazards, it’s important to check weather and trail conditions before you go, especially if you’re hiking in an area that’s prone to dangerous scenarios like flash flooding, avalanches, or extreme heat. Use a weather app like the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to make sure that you won’t be at risk.

Before you hike, make sure that you download or acquire an offline trail map in case your devices die. I recommend getting a topographic map, which you can use in conjunction with a compass in case you get lost. Navigation is one of the NPS’s 10 hiking essentials, as is a first-aid kit and extra food and water.

Let someone know your itinerary, trail name, and estimated start and return time, especially if you’re hiking solo. That way, if you happen to get lost, search and rescue will at least have some idea of where you might be.

Exploring a new hiking trail is one of the most exciting things you could do, but with a little practice, you’ll soon be a pro. Knowing how to find hiking trails that match your skill level and scenery preferences can make your weekend adventures that much more fun. Hope you find some great trails out there!

