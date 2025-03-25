 Skip to main content
Upgrade your trail runs this spring with Brooks’ latest shoe

Conquer trail running this spring with the Caldera 8

Trail Running Shoe Brooks Caldera 8
There’s nothing like escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life than trail running in the woods. It’s like all of your problems melt away for a bit, and it’s just you and the trees and the fresh air. Throughout my trail running journey, I’ve learned that it’s super helpful to have proper trail running gear, especially in a good trail running shoe. So, if you’re looking for a new pair this spring, might I suggest Brooks Running?

This brand was originally founded in 1914, but they shifted to running shoes in the 1970s. These days, they are expanding their collection to include The Brooks Caldera 8, which is the latest iteration of its max-cushioned trail running shoe. This one is particularly designed for long-distance trail runners who are seeking comfort and protection.

This brand-new version retains the nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 midsole from the Caldera 7, so most of the adjustments focus on refining the shoe with new breathable, durable mesh made from recycled materials. Other improvements include adjustments to fit and toe overlays for debris resistance (which is super helpful if you’re prone to stubbed toes, like me).

As a trail running shoe, the Caldera 8 is perfect for your spring trail running adventures this year due to its high-stacked cushioning and leg-saving stability. The 4mm lugs offer reliable grip in all kinds of surfaces, from wet or snowy trails to dry and sandy ones. This shoe promises to be a great addition to your collection if you’re just starting out or are a road runner transitioning to trails, but it may not be as suited to runners who seek speed or precision during technical mountain running. That said, Brooks Running has a lot of other responsive options that might suit you as well, such the Catamount.

