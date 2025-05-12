A new LOEWE and On performance running shoe has arrived

After two previous collaborations that set the standard for athletic-luxury brand partnerships, LOEWE and On are back for another new release. In time for the Spring/Summer 2025, the latest releases introduce a brand new design on their previous design in chic colorways that bring on the new season. Along with new colorways on this design, this partnership includes a new apparel line that uses the latest hues. The stylish new designs build on this partnership, which only seems to grow as the seasons go by.

LOEWE and On bring on the summer

Just in time for the new season, Loewe and On bring the brightness of summer with new colors on the Cloudventure 2.0 sneaker. Expanding on their previous collaborations, this sneaker gets a wider range of hues that continues its appeal to the masses. Featuring a semi-transparent mesh layer with a textural Loewe anagram, this design has it all. The sneaker includes On’s CloudTec technology with Helion super foam, which simply means added cushion and comfort in each step. The shoe’s Missiongrip rubber outsole adds an all-terrain element to the sneaker that allows you to take it anywhere. Arriving for a total of seven new colorways, the Cloudventure 2.0 sneaker is ready for anything this season has in store. The sneaker’s release begins online at Loewe on May 14 and will also land in stores on May 15. For faithful fans of both brands, this partnership continues to be a standard for designer collaboration looking to reach a broader audience.