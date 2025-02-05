 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

LOEWE reintroduces its iconic sneaker with a modern upgrade

LOEWE releases new sneaker

By
black loewe sneakers on chair
LOEWE / LOEWE

In 2019, LOEWE embarked on the retro sneaker trend with the release of its trendy Ballet Runners. As one of the first to draw inspiration from the archives, LOEWE’s Ballet Runner became one of the standards for retro footwear and ushered in many similar designs across the industry. While the first iteration of the trainers is still a staple for the retro sneaker trend, LOEWE has decided to once again go back in time for its newest release. While narrow and slim sneakers have slowly crept back into closets, the newest LOEWE sneaker adds some weight to the design for a slightly heavier look emphasizing its unique silhouette. While easy to confuse the Ballet Runner 2.0 with its predecessor, loyal fans will not doubt picking up the new iteration for future footwear trends. 

Here comes The Ballet Runner 2.0

cream ballet runner 2.0
LOEWE / LOEWE

Now offered in seven new colorways, the Ballet Runner 2.0 dons a new silhouette and features that make it feel even more updated. With calfskin and nylon uppers and an asymmetrical toe box, the Ballet Runner 2.0 feels different than any retro sneaker you’ve seen released yet. A sock-like internal structure and lightweight rubber outsole emphasize the old-fashioned aesthetic while maintaining some of the premium qualities you would expect from LOEWE. Not to be missed is the brand’s oversized L monogram on the side panel and the embossed logo on the tongue give the sneaker an extra dose of contrast and texture. Complete with tonal laces, this classic retro sneaker is the perfect addition to any wardrobe or outfit. Available via LOEWE’s website, these sneakers retail for $790. Like any LOEWE or designer sneaker, this release is the perfect investment to keep your wardrobe on-trend yet timeless for years.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Step up your shoe game: How to clean white shoes for a crisp look every time
man wearing white sneakers

Regardless of the trends, white shoes remain one of the most timeless and versatile options. Whether it's a slim white sneaker or a chunky white design, these shoes are the ultimate staple in your wardrobe. There’s no need to sacrifice your look for a white sneaker between the various materials they come in. Choose leather, canvas, or suede for the shoe that best suits your wardrobe and lifestyle. While each material has pros and cons, all options have one common characteristic.

The white sneaker, while the sleekest hue, is also the tone that will show the most dirt. No matter how you use a white shoe, this color is bound to show every scruff, dirt, or stain. Keeping these shoes in top shape will help elevate your look and keep your outfit fresh and clean. With the following tips, you can ensure your white shoes look as new as the day you first opened them. 
How to clean white leather shoes

Read more
CLOT and adidas gear up for the Lunar New Year with new sneakers
CLOT, adidas release new sneaker
close up on laces of black sneakers on red carpet

While the start of the Lunar New Year doesn’t begin until January 29, many footwear brands are getting a head start on the activities with brand-new themed releases. Joining the list of brands is the partnership between CLOT and adidas. Previously, these two brands sent waves through the trends with their remixed iteration of the Superstar sneaker. Using the same silhouette, these brands are starting the year with a new collaborative sneaker that is the perfect shoe for the Lunar New Year. Using hints of “Year of the Snake,” both brands have added style and flair to the design many adored in the past year. 
CLOT x adidas Superstar “Lunar New Year”

 

Read more
CNCPTS and New Balance tease new collaboration- and it’s worth a toast
New Balance, CNCPTS release new sneaker
pair of sneakers on leather seats

Following CNCPTS and New Balance’s previous collaboration aptly named “Saignee”, the duo is preparing to release their follow-up drop with an equally thematic purpose. Crafted with intention and purpose, this duo is getting ready for another collaboration that will stun those who enjoyed the first release. With a strong retro touch, this new sneaker varies from its predecessor yet maintains its identity. Given New Balance and CNCPTS’s recent success in their respective collaborations, there’s no doubt this new sneaker will fly off the shelves quickly. 
New Balance 740 ‘Brut’ for CNCPTS

 

Read more