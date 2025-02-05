LOEWE reintroduces its iconic sneaker with a modern upgrade

In 2019, LOEWE embarked on the retro sneaker trend with the release of its trendy Ballet Runners. As one of the first to draw inspiration from the archives, LOEWE’s Ballet Runner became one of the standards for retro footwear and ushered in many similar designs across the industry. While the first iteration of the trainers is still a staple for the retro sneaker trend, LOEWE has decided to once again go back in time for its newest release. While narrow and slim sneakers have slowly crept back into closets, the newest LOEWE sneaker adds some weight to the design for a slightly heavier look emphasizing its unique silhouette. While easy to confuse the Ballet Runner 2.0 with its predecessor, loyal fans will not doubt picking up the new iteration for future footwear trends.

Here comes The Ballet Runner 2.0

Now offered in seven new colorways, the Ballet Runner 2.0 dons a new silhouette and features that make it feel even more updated. With calfskin and nylon uppers and an asymmetrical toe box, the Ballet Runner 2.0 feels different than any retro sneaker you’ve seen released yet. A sock-like internal structure and lightweight rubber outsole emphasize the old-fashioned aesthetic while maintaining some of the premium qualities you would expect from LOEWE. Not to be missed is the brand’s oversized L monogram on the side panel and the embossed logo on the tongue give the sneaker an extra dose of contrast and texture. Complete with tonal laces, this classic retro sneaker is the perfect addition to any wardrobe or outfit. Available via LOEWE’s website, these sneakers retail for $790. Like any LOEWE or designer sneaker, this release is the perfect investment to keep your wardrobe on-trend yet timeless for years.

