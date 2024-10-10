 Skip to main content
LOEWE and On have created the ultimate luxury running sneaker – again

Loewe x On's newest release

back heel of bright orange loewe x on sneaker
LOEWE / LOEWE

When the first round of LOEWE and On’s collaboration was announced, there was no doubt that the shoe would pack luxury and technology in one running sneaker. And while the shoe managed to do so, it did so with an unexpected subtly. Instead of out-of-the-box colors or prints, the two companies opted for a low-profile colorway that fit perfectly in any closet. For the Fall/Winter 2024, LOEWE and On are throwing minimalism out and bringing out the bold hue tones. In this new drop, the brands are focusing on Cloudtilt, giving runners a trendier and more statement option for their next run.

New Cloudtilt colors

three loewe x on running shoes in a line
LOEWE / LOEWE

Unlike their first collaboration on the Cloudtilt, this new round sees new colorways of the On sneakers, which are meant to amaze. Joining their muted hues, the brands unveiled dark sand and bright orange options. While the new colors offer a wider range of possibilities for wearers, the technology and comfort in the Cloudtilt continue to bring back its fans. The Cloudtilt sneakers are built with a knitted sock-like fit and no-tie laces, making them ideal for accessibility and comfort. Inside the sneakers come equipped with On’s patent CloudTec® Phase technology, which offers a high-rebound sole and a lightweight foam for maximum stability and fit. While completely useable as a running sneaker, it’s also a stylish everyday shoe that can easily transition from use to use. Available now at LOEWE and ON’s respective sites for $490, there’s no doubt these new colors will satisfy plenty of new closets.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
