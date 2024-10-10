Loewe x On's newest release

When the first round of LOEWE and On’s collaboration was announced, there was no doubt that the shoe would pack luxury and technology in one running sneaker. And while the shoe managed to do so, it did so with an unexpected subtly. Instead of out-of-the-box colors or prints, the two companies opted for a low-profile colorway that fit perfectly in any closet. For the Fall/Winter 2024, LOEWE and On are throwing minimalism out and bringing out the bold hue tones. In this new drop, the brands are focusing on Cloudtilt, giving runners a trendier and more statement option for their next run.

New Cloudtilt colors

Unlike their first collaboration on the Cloudtilt, this new round sees new colorways of the On sneakers, which are meant to amaze. Joining their muted hues, the brands unveiled dark sand and bright orange options. While the new colors offer a wider range of possibilities for wearers, the technology and comfort in the Cloudtilt continue to bring back its fans. The Cloudtilt sneakers are built with a knitted sock-like fit and no-tie laces, making them ideal for accessibility and comfort. Inside the sneakers come equipped with On’s patent CloudTec® Phase technology, which offers a high-rebound sole and a lightweight foam for maximum stability and fit. While completely useable as a running sneaker, it’s also a stylish everyday shoe that can easily transition from use to use. Available now at LOEWE and ON’s respective sites for $490, there’s no doubt these new colors will satisfy plenty of new closets.

