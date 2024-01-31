 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These popular On Cloudswift running shoes are 20% off today

Victoria Garcia
By
On Running Cloudswift
Cloudswift

Runners rejoice because we have a fantastic deal for you. The popular Cloudswift Running Shoe is now on sale at Nordstrom, and you are not going to want to miss out. For $112 you can grab these technologically advanced sneakers that will instantly improve your run, no matter your level of expertise.

This is one of the best running shoe deals happening right now so be sure to take advantage of it. You can get 20% off these sleek and stylish running shoes that are originally priced at $140. Keep reading to learn more about why shoppers are so obsessed with these sneakers.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the Cloudswift Running Shoes

These sneakers landed on our list of the best men’s athletic sneakers for supercharging every workout, and for good reason. These shoes were engineered for the demands of street running, but can be used for just about any type of workout. Described as a “sock-fit shoe,” these sneakers feature a ribbed lacing cage that locks your foot comfortably into the springy foam sole with specialized cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes your weight for consistent steps. The Cloudswift Running Shoes feature a responsive Speedboard construction that moves naturally with each stride you take to transform every heel strike into a toe-off with durable rubber that can be used on every type of surface.

Related

According to experts, these shoes run small, so be sure to size up a half of size for maximum comfort and the correct fit. We even have a list of the best men’s running shoes that are all about comfort and versatility. These shoes feature a removable memory foam insole that allows for custom orthotics to be placed inside, as well as Helion superfoam cushioning that will help deliver lightweight energy return during your run even in hot and cold temperatures. This sale includes two color options to choose from, gray and yellow or black and gray.

Hurry up and grab your pair of Cloudswift Running Shoes before they sell out. You only have to pay $112 for these fabulous shoes that can be used on any type of run, either indoors or outdoors.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Comfiest shoes ever? Get a pair of HeyDudes for under $50
HEYDUDE Sirocco Beige style on dash during relaxing ride.

HeyDude footwear, just called HeyDudes, has become super popular over the past year, and for good reason. These comfortable slip-ons will change how you see, wear, and use your shoes. They are really that good. They also come in a huge selection of styles, including a variety of formats, like slip-on flip-flops, sneakers, and dress shoes. You can never go wrong with a pair of

, or if you're feeling patriotic, the

Read more
Puma Sale: 290 men’s sneakers and running shoes now under $100
Puma Deviate Nitro 2 running shoes on the floor.

With plenty of variety as part of its sale, Puma is the ruler of running shoe deals right now with hundreds of sneakers and running shoes on sale. It's possible to buy Puma running shoes from just $51 with popular options like the EvoSPEED Electric 13 track and field shoes available for just $99. With so many different options out there, we strongly recommend you click the link below so you can see for yourself what's best for your needs. However, if you need a little guidance, keep reading while we take you through some of the highlights.

What to shop for in the Puma sale
Puma is responsible for some of the best running shoes which is always a great start for any future purchase. If you want to keep things cheap while also having a wide fit, consider the

Read more
College-goers will love these new HeyDude shoes
HEYDUDE Collegiate Collection lined up on colorful background

Since HEYDUDE was first established back in 2008, the company has prided itself on offering great-looking shoes that are lightweight and comfortable while also being affordable. That’s always made them a great option for college students looking for a pair of shoes that match their personality while also lasting for a long time.

Right now, there’s an even better reason for college students to check out HEYDUDE –  they just announced some awesome new styles that scream school spirit. Their new Collegiate Collection allows you to show support for your favorite school with a unique design that matches the iconic logo and bold team colors of your favorite team. Each pair is priced at $75, which is an excellent value for what you get.

Read more