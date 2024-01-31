These popular On Cloudswift running shoes are 20% off today

Runners rejoice because we have a fantastic deal for you. The popular Cloudswift Running Shoe is now on sale at Nordstrom, and you are not going to want to miss out. For $112 you can grab these technologically advanced sneakers that will instantly improve your run, no matter your level of expertise.

This is one of the best running shoe deals happening right now so be sure to take advantage of it. You can get 20% off these sleek and stylish running shoes that are originally priced at $140. Keep reading to learn more about why shoppers are so obsessed with these sneakers.

Why you should buy the Cloudswift Running Shoes

These sneakers landed on our list of the best men’s athletic sneakers for supercharging every workout, and for good reason. These shoes were engineered for the demands of street running, but can be used for just about any type of workout. Described as a “sock-fit shoe,” these sneakers feature a ribbed lacing cage that locks your foot comfortably into the springy foam sole with specialized cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes your weight for consistent steps. The Cloudswift Running Shoes feature a responsive Speedboard construction that moves naturally with each stride you take to transform every heel strike into a toe-off with durable rubber that can be used on every type of surface.

According to experts, these shoes run small, so be sure to size up a half of size for maximum comfort and the correct fit. We even have a list of the best men’s running shoes that are all about comfort and versatility. These shoes feature a removable memory foam insole that allows for custom orthotics to be placed inside, as well as Helion superfoam cushioning that will help deliver lightweight energy return during your run even in hot and cold temperatures. This sale includes two color options to choose from, gray and yellow or black and gray.

Hurry up and grab your pair of Cloudswift Running Shoes before they sell out. You only have to pay $112 for these fabulous shoes that can be used on any type of run, either indoors or outdoors.

