Rare Gucci sale discounts bags, shoes, clothes, and more

By
Gucci Loafers
Christian Vierig/Getty Images / Gucci

Step out in style this summer with designer clothing that is sure to make a statement. How exactly do you accomplish this? By adding a few Gucci accessories to your wardrobe. Right now, you can grab a ton of men’s accessories, footwear and cologne on sale at Gilt. You’ll find everything from ties, watches and sunglasses to sneakers, loafers and wallets. There are even a few pieces of apparel that are available at discounted prices.

Shop over 250 Gucci styles that will immediately elevate your closet without even trying. Click the button below to start adding these luxurious accessories to your cart before time runs out.

What you should buy during the Gucci sale

Gucci is one of the best sneaker brands for men to upgrade your footwear. Shop the Basket Gemetra Sneaker for a high-top option priced at $650, the GG Canvas & Leather Sneaker for $670 if you love the brand’s logo, the Ultrapace Leather Sneaker for $750, the Run Knit Sneaker for $810 that is perfect for athletes and the Ace Tennis Leather Sneaker for $520. Match your new sneakers with a stylish and timeless pair of sunglasses. Check out these black and gold aviator sunglasses for $230, a pair of unisex square sunglasses for $120, a classic clubman style for $300 or a masculine navigator shape for $290.

Looking to add a new watch to your collection? You can find some of the best luxury watches for men  for less than $2,000 during the Gucci sale. Shop the Dive Watch for $1,200, the Interlocking Watch for $1,200, the unique and stainless steel Grip Watch for $1,160, the Classic Watch for $1,200 and the Stainless Steel Watch for $1,300. If you want more than just accessories, you can grab some Gucci clothing as well. Browse the Silk Pant for $720, the funky Exquisite Hoodie for $796, the Fo Arli’ Jacket for $1,080 and the checkered Linen-Blend Bathrobe for $1,512.

Don’t miss the opportunity to shop everything Gucci at discounted prices. Head over to Gilt and start filling your cart with these fabulous accessories and limited apparel that will help you create a curated summer wardrobe. No matter what you purchase during this sale, you’ll look and feel like a million bucks.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
