Adidas Prime Day sale: Running shoes, clothing, and more, from $49

With Prime Day deals in full swing, we’ve taken a close look at the Adidas Prime Day sale. With Prime Day leading to sales at other major retailers, this is the perfect time to track down some awesome running shoe deals among many others. Below, we’ve taken a look at what Adidas has to offer, rounded up all the best deals, and provided you with some advice on how to choose Adidas shoes on a day like today without missing out on any key information. Read on and in no time, you’ll be all set.

The best Adidas Prime Day deal

Adidas Duramo SL Running Shoes — $49, was $65

If you want comfortable running shoes that will help unlock your potential, check out the Adidas Duramo SL. With a mesh upper and a soft neoprene heel, you’ll enjoy amazing support while you’re out for a run while making sure that your comfort isn’t compromised. When you’re ready to build up speed, the running shoes’ Lightmotion midsole will help you accelerate efficiently so that you can try beating your top speed. The Adidas Duramo SL also features the brand’s trademark simplistic design with three stripes, so everyone will know that Adidas is your weapon of choice for your running sessions.

The Adidas Duramo SL running shoes are an excellent choice for both novice and expert runners, so we think they’re going to be very popular in this year’s Adidas Prime Day deals. From their original price of $65, they’re down to a more affordable $49, for savings of $16. With this discount, you can even buy multiple pairs of these running shoes so that you’ll have spares ready for when the one you’re using wears out. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s a chance that stocks of the Adidas Duramo SL run out quickly for particular sizes.

More Adidas Prime Day deals we love

Adidas is best known for its running shoes but the company also makes trainers for walking in, football cleats, golfing shoes, and even basketball shoes. It also has slides and sandals if you prefer something a bit more relaxing for by the pool. Because of such variety, it’s a great brand for all your footwear needs. Whether you just need something for occasional walks or you’re a dedicated runner training for a marathon, you’re all set with these additional Adidas Prime Day shoe sales.

How to choose Adidas shoes on Prime Day

A great place to start with buying Adidas shoes is simply look at the best Adidas running shoes around. The company has a great range of road running, race running, and trail running shoes. It’s crucial that you think about how you plan on running. Do you intend on hitting the sidewalk while you run or you going off the beaten path and running through muddy trails? It’s important to find the running shoe that matches your aim. A trail running shoe is designed for awkward areas to run through while a road running shoe is better designed for handling the harshness of concrete under your feet.

The price of the best running shoes can vary wildly too. Inexpensive running shoes are an option but these are best for newbie runners. Often designed for short or medium distances, you’ll need to invest more if you’re looking to extend your distance to marathon lengths.

As with any purchase, have a think about what you can afford. Of course, if you’re a dedicated runner, it makes sense to spend more but for pretty much everyone, it’s wise to not overspend.

Ideally, it’s good to get your gait analyzed before you buy but you can still consider a few key things anyhow. Most runners know if they’re liable to overpronate or if they need extra cushioning. In particular, if you have any foot issues that have been already checked out by a professional, extra cushioning will help your joints significantly. For others though, a more natural feeling as if you’re not wearing shoes can be more beneficial.

Away from running shoes, if you’re looking to play sports, make sure to buy the right shoes for the sport you’re playing. Buy soccer cleats for soccer and basketball shoes for jumping. It sounds obvious but if you’re tempted by a certain look, you might consider switching away. In reality, the different types make a difference with how they protect your feet or enhance your performance.

