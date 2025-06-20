Sperry and Todd Snyder update two iconic silhouettes in one stellar collaboration

Sperry and Todd Snyder have no problem leading the pack when creating high-quality Americana-style pieces. Both brands are well known for their quality, premium craftsmanship, and ability to create timeless pieces. Each brand has crafted iconic pieces that are still used today, becoming a staple in many closets. Now these two brands are rejoining forces to revamp two of the most iconic silhouettes in footwear this summer. Between the rugged and stable Sperry tech and Todd Snyder’s eye for sophisticated style, this collaboration is one of the best releases for those looking to upgrade their summer wardrobe. Whether you’re headed out to sea or looking for the best sneaker to travel with, this collaboration brings you two choices to round out this season’s wardrobe.

Sperry and Todd Snyder bring the luxury touch to your summer

In their newest summer partnership, Sperry and Todd Snyder are remixing the Authentic Original and EVO sneakers. Both silhouettes have a long history of timeless design, making them the perfect timeless option for the season. The Authentic Original boat shoe sneaker has been updated with premium Vachetta leather, which will create a unique patina over time. This boat shoe also comes with a Vibram sole for optimal traction and a premium sheepskin leather lining for added comfort.

The EVO sneaker has also seen a makeover with weather-resistant Ventile uppers, allowing users all-day durability. This nautical sneaker includes a cushioned Ortholite insole for more padding and comfort, and non-slip soles that add maximum grip. Perfect for the boat or city, the EVO sneaker is a chic and summer-ready footwear choice. Both sneakers are available via Sperry’s webstore and retail for $230 and $120, respectively. The Authentic Original sneaker also comes in Natural and Black colorways, while the EVO sneaker is offered in Black and White tones.