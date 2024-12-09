Todd Snyder and New Balance bring the greenery to a classic sneaker

The partnership between Todd Snyder and New Balance has brought many iconic and trendy silhouettes in recent seasons. In their newest collaboration, both brands have turned to the New York Flower District for the inspiration behind their holiday release. Using the 574 Legacy silhouette as their base, the two brands have used subtle details and crisp colorways to evoke the holiday spirit in one of New Balance’s most classic designs. While inspired by the holiday season, these new colorways and designs are year-round sneakers that will look chic in any season. Coupled with New Balance’s footwear technology, these collaborative sneakers are stylish and practical. This duo pack of shoes is not only the perfect holiday footwear, but they’re a prime example of how a great partnership can continue to release successful sneakers time after time.

Todd Snyder x New Balance 574 Legacy “Parchment & Pine” Pack

For their latest collaboration, Todd Snyder and New Balance have unveiled their ‘Parchment’ and ‘Pine’ designs. Using the 574 Legacy as a base for both sneakers, the ‘Parchment’ design is inspired by the brown hues of the parchment paper that wraps around flower arrangements. On the other hand, the ‘Pine’ hue gets its inspiration from the classic holiday greenery around the city at this time of year. Both sneakers come with hairy suede and leather uppers complete with a furry “N” logo on the side. The midsoles are made with EVA foam and ENCAP cushioning, which provides extra comfort. Both of these sneakers are now available via Todd Snyder’s stores and web stores for $120. Although many collaborative sneakers are style-specific, the partnership between Todd Snyder and New Balance continues to deliver sneakers that can easily fit into any wardrobe.

Shop Todd Snyder x New Balance Now