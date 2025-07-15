 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

TAG Heuer ditches F1 for sailing with surprise Carrera drop

Swiss watchmaker combines motorsports DNA with forgotten sailing heritage in new Carrera

By
TAG Heuer Carrera ‘Seafarer’promo image
TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer has delivered a surprise release with the Carrera “Seafarer,” a 500-piece limited edition that shifts focus from Formula 1 tracks to yacht decks, paying tribute to the brand’s forgotten regatta heritage from the 1950s.

The unexpected drop comes one year after the 60th anniversary of the Carrera chronograph and during a period dominated by Formula 1 sponsorship and F1-themed watch releases. The 42mm model offers a refreshing departure by honoring the “Seafarer” tide-indication watches that Heuer made for American sporting retailer Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1950s.

Recommended Videos

The original Seafarer represented a chronograph evolution of Heuer’s 1940s “Solunar” timepiece, whose tide indicator was developed by Jack Heuer’s school physics teacher when the future brand heir was just 15 years old, according to Heuer’s memoir “The Times of My Life.”

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The new Carrera pays subtle tribute to this regatta heritage through carefully chosen design elements. The chronograph minutes subdial at 3 o’clock features quartered segments in turquoise and silver, reminiscent of original regatta countdown timers. A deep blue dial is highlighted by vibrant yellow touches, reflecting the tidal-time indicators that have become highly collectible through recent Hodinkee x TAG Heuer “Skipper” collaborations.

The historical significance of these vintage timepieces is demonstrated by market performance. An original Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer made by Heuer in 1952 sold at Phillips auction last year for $43,180, far exceeding its $15,000 low estimate.

Powering the new Carrera is TAG Heuer’s latest Caliber TH20-00, an upgraded version of the Heuer 02 manufactured at the brand’s Chevenez facility. The movement offers bi-directional winding, an impressive 80-hour power reserve, and is visible through a sapphire crystal caseback engraved with the watch’s unique number.

Functional features include triangular 5-minute markers on the flange for optimal legibility, maintaining an enduring signature of the Carrera line. A date window at 6 o’clock provides practical utility, while hands and markers are coated in Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility in maritime conditions.

The release serves as a timely reminder of TAG Heuer’s diverse heritage beyond motorsports. While LVMH Group’s Formula 1 partnerships dominate current marketing, with TAG Heuer signage replacing Rolex at Grand Prix circuits worldwide, the Seafarer demonstrates how the brand once ruled the waves as well as wheels.

This maritime tribute connects modern TAG Heuer with its broader sporting heritage, showcasing the brand’s historical involvement in sailing and regatta timing before Formula 1 became its primary focus. The limited production run ensures exclusivity while celebrating an often-overlooked chapter in Heuer’s storied history.

The Carrera Seafarer represents more than nostalgic tribute; it demonstrates TAG Heuer’s ability to draw inspiration from its extensive archives while creating contemporary timepieces that resonate with today’s collectors and sailing enthusiasts.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The rise of vegan watches: The brands ditching leather for the planet
From cork to cactus: How vegan watches are revolutionizing luxury timepieces
Dan & Mez timepiece goes beach side

When crafting the perfect watch, what are the first components you envision? Everyone has their own idea on what constitutes a great watch and where the process begins. Is it with a leather strap? Or maybe a gold medal band? Perhaps a watch handcrafted entirely from eco-conscious materials? These are examples of vegan watch brands and how they're ushering forth new elements to the watch industry. In this article, we'll explore the world of vegan luxury watches, from the meaning and the reason behind the movement and how the concept is changing conventional horology. 

What is a vegan watch?

Read more
Chopard drops sleek Alpine Eagle in all-black ceramic titanium
An all black Alpine Eagle
Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 SL Cadence 8HF

Ever since the Chopard Alpine Eagle line was rolled out, it’s been winning hearts and getting better with time—the latest model is designed for high comfort levels and features a titanium casing crafted via an advanced electro-plasma process.

Apart from the ceramized titanium material, the Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 SL Cadence 8HF stands out thanks to the all-black shade, accentuated by an orange minute track—two colors that create a beautiful contrast. Like other previous Alpine models, this new Chopard model features a 41 mm casing, perfect for different wrist sizes.

Read more
This Timex watch — a favorite of John F. Kennedy Jr. — has made a comeback
A stylish Timex watch with ties to John F. Kennedy Jr.
Timex Intrepid Reissue

Timex breathes life into the 1995 Intrepid watch and gives it a modern touch. Given that this Timex model was favored by John F. Kennedy Jr., it became popular in the '90s—and now it's back. To mark a special feat in its history (the 30th anniversary of the model), the brand upgraded the model but preserved the original 1990s design.

One of the watch's most striking features is the Indiglo mechanism, a light that makes it easier to read the dial in dark environments. Luminova hour markers were still in development in the early ‘90s, so each brand came up with a special mechanism for lighting up the front face. At the 9 o’clock denotation, a huge green pusher turns on the light and adds to the look with its striking hue.

Read more