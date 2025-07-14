Girard-Perregaux’s latest Laureato is pure horological art

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey blends the collection’s signature octagonal bezel with an elegant, monochromatic aesthetic. Released in 1975, the Laureato stands as a symbol of the brand’s sporty-elegance philosophy. This latest collection recalibrates the formula with a sunburst grey dial that shifts in tone under varying light, creating a dynamic yet sophisticated presence. The polished stainless steel case assures wearers of some serious wrist presence combined with comfort, making it the perfect timepiece for both formal occasions and everyday wear.

High-performance mechanics in a refined package

The in-house GP01800 automatic movement powers the latest Laureato Infinite Grey, delivering stellar precision and a 54-hour power reserve. While other brands may have finished with such impressive features, the Laureato goes further in its endeavors. The exhibition caseback reveals a finished caliber, showcasing Girard-Perregaux’s watchmaking mastery. At 42mm, the watch possesses perfect proportions — distinct enough to make a bold statement, yet refined enough for casual comfort. The integrated bracelet houses a seamless design, further solidifying its status as a modern luxury icon.

A worthy heir to the Laureato legacy

With its dynamic monochromatic dial, advanced movement, and versatile wearability, the Laureato Infinite Grey proves why this collection continues to be a benchmark in luxury sports watches. For the true watch enthusiasts, there are only a few timepieces that can match the prowess and prestige presented in this model, making it a great addition to any collection. It honors Girard-Perregaux’s heritage while leaning into contemporary sophistication — a true masterpiece for discerning collectors.