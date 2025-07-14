 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Girard-Perregaux’s latest Laureato is pure horological art

Why the Laureato Infinite Grey Is the ultimate luxury sports watch

By
The Laureato 42 mm, featuring an ancestral savoir-faire, a breathtaking grey Grand Feu enamel dial.
Girard Perregaux

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm Infinite Grey blends the collection’s signature octagonal bezel with an elegant, monochromatic aesthetic. Released in 1975, the Laureato stands as a symbol of the brand’s sporty-elegance philosophy. This latest collection recalibrates the formula with a sunburst grey dial that shifts in tone under varying light, creating a dynamic yet sophisticated presence. The polished stainless steel case assures wearers of some serious wrist presence combined with comfort, making it the perfect timepiece for both formal occasions and everyday wear.

High-performance mechanics in a refined package

The Laureato 42 mm, featuring an ancestral savoir-faire, a breathtaking grey Grand Feu enamel dial.
Girard Perregaux

The in-house GP01800 automatic movement powers the latest Laureato Infinite Grey, delivering stellar precision and a 54-hour power reserve. While other brands may have finished with such impressive features, the Laureato goes further in its endeavors. The exhibition caseback reveals a finished caliber, showcasing Girard-Perregaux’s watchmaking mastery. At 42mm, the watch possesses perfect proportions — distinct enough to make a bold statement, yet refined enough for casual comfort. The integrated bracelet houses a seamless design, further solidifying its status as a modern luxury icon.

A worthy heir to the Laureato legacy

The Laureato 42 mm, featuring an ancestral savoir-faire, a breathtaking grey Grand Feu enamel dial.
Girard Perregaux

With its dynamic monochromatic dial, advanced movement, and versatile wearability, the Laureato Infinite Grey proves why this collection continues to be a benchmark in luxury sports watches. For the true watch enthusiasts, there are only a few timepieces that can match the prowess and prestige presented in this model, making it a great addition to any collection. It honors Girard-Perregaux’s heritage while leaning into contemporary sophistication — a true masterpiece for discerning collectors.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Norqain makes Independence Skeleton smaller and smarter
Swiss watchmaker Norqain refines skeleton collection with transparent mainplate design
Norqain new slimmed skeleton promo

Norqain has added two new 40mm models to its Independence Skeleton collection, offering slimmer, more refined options than the earlier 42mm watches. The updated timepieces feature a transparent mainplate design that enhances visual depth while showcasing the brand's commitment to innovative skeleton watchmaking.
The first model features a classic stainless steel case with brushed, polished, and sandblasted surfaces, accented by subtle turquoise details. The second adopts a bolder aesthetic with a black DLC-coated case, khaki rubber strap, and vibrant orange accents, creating a stealthier and sportier appearance.
Both versions are powered by the Norqain Caliber NB08S, a mechanical automatic skeleton movement that has earned COSC chronometer certification. This high-performance movement features 26 rubies and a personalized oscillating weight bearing the brand's logo. It offers a 41-hour power reserve, with the balance frequency operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz), ensuring precise timekeeping.
The standout feature of these new models is the transparent mainplate positioned above the anthracite openworked dial. This innovative design element adds visual depth while housing Norqain's logo, marking a significant improvement from the previous 42mm versions where the logo was printed on the sapphire crystal.
The dials incorporate faceted black-plated indexes and diamond-cut hands filled with white X1 Super-LumiNova for optimal visibility in low-light conditions. The second hand's tip comes in turquoise on the steel version and orange on the DLC model, providing distinctive color coordination.
Measuring 40mm in diameter and 12.05mm thick, both models offer 100-meter water resistance and feature double anti-reflective, scratch-proof sapphire crystals on the front and back. The reduced case size makes these watches more wearable while maintaining the collection's bold skeleton aesthetic.
The steel version is priced at $4,490 on a rubber strap, with the matching steel bracelet option increasing the price to $4,790. The DLC-coated model comes with a choice of black or khaki rubber strap, both priced at $4,690.
These new Independence Skeleton models represent Norqain's evolution in skeleton watch design, combining traditional Swiss watchmaking excellence with contemporary aesthetics. The transparent mainplate innovation demonstrates the brand's commitment to advancing skeleton watch construction while preserving the visual drama that defines the collection.

Read more
The art of timeless design: Why Urban Jürgensen is one to watch
How Urban Jürgensen redefined haute horlogerie with its remarkable comeback
Urban Jurgensen has returned to the forefront of horology

The revival of historic watchmaker brand Urban Jürgensen has been a marvel to witness as it once teetered on the brink of obscurity. Today, UJ has re-emerged as a benchmark in the industry, working under the direction of a visionary new leader. Founded in 1773, the brand faced the possibility of extinction in the late 20th century before being revitalized by a group of watchmaking purists. Currently, Urban Jürgensen is getting rave reviews for blending centuries of craftsmanship with modern innovation — proving that true luxury is timeless.

Tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation

Read more
Tiffany & Co. revives legendary Atlas watch collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially relaunched its iconic Atlas® watches
the Atlas watches feature graphic Roman numerals and streamlined silhouettes

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tiffany & Co. has resuscitated its storied Atlas collection, reimagining the legendary Roman numeral motif for today's discerning watch collectors. Released originally in the 1990s and inspired by the iconic Atlas clock at Tiffany's Fifth Avenue flagship, these timepieces bring together timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication.

Precision craftsmanship, unmistakable style

Read more