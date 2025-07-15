 Skip to main content
Bad Bunny’s new Gazelle with Adidas nods to his Puerto Rican hometown.

Bad Bunny, Adidas release a Puerto Rican-inspired collection

By
orange bad bunny x adidas gazelle
Adidas / Adidas

Between his record-breaking album and highly anticipated tour, Bad Bunny has had a year for the books. Now, to further cement his status on the global stage, the Puerto-Rican artist is joining forces with Adidas for a new collection that pays homage to the land he loves. Fresh off their previous release, Adidas and Bad Bunny’s latest collection contains a series of colorful new Gazelle shoes inspired by San Juan, Puerto Rico. Each new color contains a sentimental story and a sense of pride, making for a sneaker collection that everyone can enjoy. Coinciding with his residency taking place from July 11 to September 14 in Puerto Rico for a span of 30 shows, Bad Bunny continues to highlight the beauty and pride of his heritage. 

Bad Bunny brings color and heat to the Adidas Gazelle

green Adidas x bad bunny gazelle
Adidas / Adidas

Through this new “Gazelle City Series” collection, Adidas and Bad Bunny showcase some of the colors and beauty of the island. Arriving in three rich colorways, the new Gazelle series is far from just another piece of merch for Benito’s fans. “El Yunque”, the collection’s green hue, takes inspiration from the lush greenery of Puerto Rico’s tropical rainforest, the only of its kind in the United States. The bold orange of “Sancturce” captures the vibrant artistic energy of the Puerto Rican community, from music to art. Rounding out the collection is “Cabo Rojo,” the collection’s vivid pink standout, which pays homage to the island’s salt flats and rare pink waters. Each hue carries a sentimental meaning that directly traces back to Puerto Rico, making it the ideal place for the shoe’s launch. Both “El Yunque” and “Sancturce” are only available exclusively in Puerto Rico, while “Cabo Rojo” is expected to land globally in late July for $140.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
