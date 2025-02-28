Is it safe to go to Puerto Rico? Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Crime in Puerto Rico Natural disasters Health and safety considerations Stay safe when visiting Puerto Rico

First inhabited by the Taínos around 500 A.C. to 600 B.C., Puerto Rico has a long and fascinating history that’s still celebrated today, alongside new traditions, and of course, some award-winning rums. Stroll through the colorful streets of Old San Juan, lounge on a beach in Rincón, or explore the beautiful El Yunque Rainforest.

But if you’re like me, one of the first things you check before booking a trip is the safety of the area. So, is it safe to go to Puerto Rico? The good news is that Puerto Rico is a popular destination for travelers, and millions visit each year without issues. That said, like any place, there are things to keep in mind to stay safe and enjoy your trip to the fullest.

So, let’s dive into everything you need to know about Puerto Rico’s safety, from crime and natural disasters to health tips and the best places to explore worry free.

Crime in Puerto Rico

Overall, Puerto Rico is a very safe place to travel to. Crime exists, just like it does everywhere else, but for the average tourist sticking to well-traveled areas, the risk is minimal. In fact, Puerto Rico’s crime rates are moderate and actually lower than those of many major U.S. cities.

Now, does Puerto Rico have some crime? Sure, there are instances of gun crime, drug trafficking, and gang activity, but these are mostly isolated to certain neighborhoods that tourists have no reason to visit. Pickpocketing and petty theft can happen, especially in busy areas, but again, this isn’t any different from places like Miami, Cancun, or Barcelona. If you stay aware of your surroundings and use common sense, you’re unlikely to run into any trouble.

One of the big perks of visiting Puerto Rico is that it’s a U.S. territory, which makes things easier and safer for American travelers. Your U.S. dollars work, your cellphone works, and your health insurance might even work depending on your provider. Plus, emergency services follow U.S. standards, so you won’t have to deal with any unfamiliar systems if you ever need help.

Safe areas in Puerto Rico

Most tourist hubs in Puerto Rico are very safe. Old San Juan is often considered to be one of the safest areas, with well-patrolled landmarks and plenty of people out and about at any given time. If you want to be close to the beach, then Condado and Isla Verde are both great options and are home to some of the best Puerto Rico resorts.

If you’re exploring the west coast, Anguadilla, Rincón, and Cabo Rojo are all safe, laid-back options with great surf spots and beautiful beaches.

Areas to avoid in Puerto Rico

While most of Puerto Rico is safe, there are a few areas where extra caution is advised. If you stick to tourist-friendly spots, you likely won’t run into any issues. However, La Perla in San Juan has a reputation for higher crime rates, so wandering around, especially at night, isn’t recommended. Similarly, some remote parts of Vieques can be unsafe due to limited police presence and occasional theft.

Natural disasters

One of the biggest risks travelers face in Puerto Rico isn’t crime; it’s natural disasters. The island is highly prone to hurricanes, with Hurricane Maria in 2017 being the deadliest in its history. On average, Puerto Rico experiences about four to five hurricanes per year, with hurricane season lasting from June to November.

If you’re visiting during this time, it’s essential to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to adjust plans if necessary. The southwest region of Puerto Rico is generally less impacted by hurricanes than the eastern and northern coasts. However, if you want to avoid the risk altogether, the best time to visit Puerto Rico is during the dry season from December to May, when the weather is warm and storm are the least likely.

Health and safety considerations

When it comes to health concerns, Puerto Rico is pretty low risk for travelers. There are no major diseases to worry about, but the CDC does recommend staying up to date on routine vaccines like chickenpox, flu, and measles-mumps-rubella before your trip — nothing out of the ordinary.

Mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and zika exist, but the risk is low. A little bug spray goes a long way in keeping the bites at bay. Additionally, Puerto Rico’s tap water is safe to drink since it follows the same standards as the rest of the U.S., so there’s no need to rely on bottled water.

Stay safe when visiting Puerto Rico

So, is it safe to go to Puerto Rico? Absolutely, as long as you take the proper precautions. Just like traveling anywhere else, using common sense is key. Avoid walking alone at night in unfamiliar areas, keep your valuables locked up in your hotel safe, and stay aware when using public transportation. It’s also a good idea to have emergency contacts saved, including numbers for local law enforcement and hospitals, just in case.