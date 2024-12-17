This airline is opening a new crew base in San Juan, Puerto Rico

JetBlue, Puerto Rico’s largest airline, has opened a new crew base at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). It’s the carrier’s first-ever base outside the continental U.S., bringing more than 400 crewmember jobs. The opening occurs alongside JetBlue’s new flight from Puerto Rico to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing the airline’s presence in the Caribbean.

The new base will accommodate pilots and crewmembers

The base will accommodate over 100 pilots and more than 300 inflight crewmembers, with assignments scheduled for the end of 2025. The crew base for inflight crewmembers opened last week, while the pilot portion will debut in early 2025. The base in situated in Terminal A at San Juan Airport, and will allow crewmembers to begin and end trips in Puerto Rico. That’ll bolster the airline’s service in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Warren Christie, chief operating officer at JetBlue, said: “We are proud to celebrate this important milestone in Puerto Rico. The new crew base reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve, creating opportunities for crewmembers in San Juan and for those who want to return home to the island, while expanding our network to meet the growing demand for travel to the Caribbean and beyond.”

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi commented: “We celebrate that JetBlue continues to bet on Puerto Rico. We are proud of this strategic alliance with Puerto Rico, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to the island and its people. Our tourism had record growth numbers over the past four years, and this is one more sign that good news continues for our people.”