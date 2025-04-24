 Skip to main content
This airline loyalty program lets you earn miles via Uber and Uber Eats

By
Delta x Uber
Delta Air Lines / Delta

Starting this week, Delta SkyMiles members and U.S.-based Uber customers can link their accounts and begin earning miles. SkyMiles members who joined the waitlist gained early access on April 22. Everyone else can sign up on April 24. Once signed up, members can earn miles on eligible dollars spent on Uber rides and Uber Eats. Not only that, but those using the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card on qualifying Uber categories can earn an additional one mile per dollar, which can be redeemed with Delta.

The SkyMiles and Uber partnership enhances customer value

Delta x Uber account linking
Uber / Uber

Delta announced the collaboration at CES 2025, which seeks to enhance value for the airline’s most loyal customers. Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta, said: “SkyMiles Membership is about giving Delta’s loyal customers more ways to earn even more miles, fly with more ease, and experience more of what really matters to them. Our new partnership with Uber not only expands the value of loyalty and makes it easier than ever for our Members to get rewarded – it also opens the door for new audiences to find reasons to love SkyMiles, no matter how often they fly.”

Linking accounts brings the following benefits (via Delta):

  • 3 miles per eligible dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips  
  • 2 miles per eligible dollar spent on premium rides such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black 
  • 1 mile per eligible dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports 
  • 1 mile per eligible dollar spent on $40+ restaurant and grocery orders with Uber Eats 

Camiel Irving, VP of Operations and GM Mobility, US&C at Uber, said: “As 15% of all Uber trips either begin or end at an airport, we know that Uber is an integral part of the travel experience for millions of people. Partnering with Delta offers an even more connected experience for those travelers, turning their everyday moments into miles that will take them even further.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
