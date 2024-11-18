 Skip to main content
Delta revamps SkyMiles loyalty program, adding these amazing perks

Delta updates its SkyMiles Experiences program

By
Delta SkyMiles Experiences
Delta Air Lines

Today, a new and improved version of Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program debuts, offering even more next-level experiences. Central to that is the re-launching of SkyMiles Experiences, a centralized gateway to incredible adventures after the wheels hit the tarmac. Using a state-of-the-art digital platform, Experiences lets members use miles to attend culturally relevant, must-see events, from music and film to culinary and spa options. 

The new SkyMiles Experiences on offer

Delta SkyMiles Experiences
Delta Air Lines

Delta designed the revamped SkyMiles Experiences to suit a range of tastes. They now comprise five Collections: Music & Film, Sports, Culinary, Wellness & Adventure, and Fashion, Art & Design. The updated Experiences start today, and new ones will appear every other week. Certain ones are available for instant purchase with SkyMiles, while others are up for bid with SkyMiles. 

Those who enjoy dance and expression can sign up for The Rockettes Dance Workshop, a private class in which they can learn the group’s famous moves. Post-class, celebrate the holidays with The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. 

Coffee aficionados can try the experience with Starbucks, which includes a VIP tour of the original shop in Pike Place Market. Also included is the chance to roast and taste coffee with a Starbucks coffee master.

For the ultimate chance to recharge, the Hilton Ultimate Stays Experience lets members bid on packages at four luxury properties. Options include a mixology class at the Conrad Orlando and private dinners for two in the wine caves at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. 

Dwight James, S.V.P. – Customer Engagement & Loyalty, said: “Being a SkyMiles Member is about more than traveling from place to place – it’s about being part of an exclusive ecosystem of opportunities tailored to your ambitions. With Delta’s new SkyMiles Experiences platform, we are bringing even more value to our Members while providing creative opportunities that inspire them to explore, discover and connect – even when they’re not flying with us.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Passengers can soon fly American Airlines using the TSA’s touchless ID program
American Airlines AAdvantage members will be able to use Touchless ID at select airpots
American Airlines tail livery

Flying to destinations new and old brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. But going through airport security can throw a wrench in the process. Long lines, showing IDs, taking off shoes — all create a hassle before taking to the skies.

But the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new PreCheck Touchless ID program lets passengers avoid that, with facial recognition replacing a driver’s license and boarding pass. Soon, American Airlines AAdvantage members can use program, for a smoother, easier trip.
How TSA PreCheck Touchless ID works

Delta adds Tampa to Amsterdam route this week
Delta debuts Tampa to Amsterdam route
Amsterdam houses and canal

On Monday, Delta Air Lines began flying direct between Tampa and Amsterdam, offering trips to Florida’s renowned beaches and the Netherlands’ historic culture. Delta announced the flight in May as a winter seasonal route, but over the weekend, extended it through May 2025. The trip takes place aboard the Airbus A330-300, with modern amenities and multiple cabin options.
Additional details of Delta’s new transatlantic route
Old Tampa Bay, Florida Will Clewis via Unsplash

The new flight offers convenience and connectivity, with manageable departure times and easy connections. Inbound flights arrive at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in the afternoon and depart for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) three hours later. After landing at AMS, travelers can branch out to more than 100 cities in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East via KLM’s hub at AMS.

Delta introduces more accessible flight map
Delta introduces improved inflight map
Delta Air Lines flight map

Delta Air Lines will add a more accessible flight map to the majority of its 165,000 seatback screens to help everyone see them clearly. While the map still has important aspects that passengers enjoy, its high-contrast display and features also cater to those with impaired vision. That way, all fliers can independently use the map and follow their journey through the sky. 
Delta’s in-flight map is a passenger favorite

Flights can last hour after hour, and a flight map is a fun way to follow the journey. While about 80% of passengers view content on Delta’s in-flight entertainment, the map is the top draw (above TV, movies, and games), with 45% using it. Though Delta already has a commitment to accessibility — with 100% closed captioning on movies and series and a 40% increase in audio descriptive content over the last year — the airline keeps looking for ways to enhance that. 

