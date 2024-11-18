Delta updates its SkyMiles Experiences program

Today, a new and improved version of Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program debuts, offering even more next-level experiences. Central to that is the re-launching of SkyMiles Experiences, a centralized gateway to incredible adventures after the wheels hit the tarmac. Using a state-of-the-art digital platform, Experiences lets members use miles to attend culturally relevant, must-see events, from music and film to culinary and spa options.

The new SkyMiles Experiences on offer

Delta designed the revamped SkyMiles Experiences to suit a range of tastes. They now comprise five Collections: Music & Film, Sports, Culinary, Wellness & Adventure, and Fashion, Art & Design. The updated Experiences start today, and new ones will appear every other week. Certain ones are available for instant purchase with SkyMiles, while others are up for bid with SkyMiles.

Those who enjoy dance and expression can sign up for The Rockettes Dance Workshop, a private class in which they can learn the group’s famous moves. Post-class, celebrate the holidays with The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Coffee aficionados can try the experience with Starbucks, which includes a VIP tour of the original shop in Pike Place Market. Also included is the chance to roast and taste coffee with a Starbucks coffee master.

For the ultimate chance to recharge, the Hilton Ultimate Stays Experience lets members bid on packages at four luxury properties. Options include a mixology class at the Conrad Orlando and private dinners for two in the wine caves at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach.

Dwight James, S.V.P. – Customer Engagement & Loyalty, said: “Being a SkyMiles Member is about more than traveling from place to place – it’s about being part of an exclusive ecosystem of opportunities tailored to your ambitions. With Delta’s new SkyMiles Experiences platform, we are bringing even more value to our Members while providing creative opportunities that inspire them to explore, discover and connect – even when they’re not flying with us.”