How Delta is working toward net-zero emissions by 2050

To reach its 2050 goal of achieving net-zero emissions, Delta Air Lines is concentrating on “What We Fly, How We Fly, and The Fuel We Use,” each marked by important metrics over time. Around 90% of Delta’s carbon emissions come from jet fuel, and the company’s looking for innovative ways to decarbonize its operations.

How Delta aims to reach net-zero emissions

“What We Fly” describes Delta’s use of state-of-the-art aircraft like the Airbus A321neo. That ensures passengers enjoy a safe, comfortable trip on a plane that achieves top-rate fuel efficiency. The company’s also investing in future technologies, like planes from JetZero that use a blended-wing-body design for up to 50% improved fuel consumption.

“How We Fly” focuses on methods to save on jet fuel through cost savings and lowered emissions. In 2025, the company is aiming for 1% fuel burn savings, which would amount to 45 million gallons saved. In 2035, the goal is 3% operational fuel savings, and by 2050, 5% operational fuel savings and 100% net-zero operations.

“The Fuel We Use” refers to Delta’s efforts to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its operations. SAF is made from renewable sources and can decrease carbon lifecycle emissions by 80%. It also offers the best short-term solution for airlines seeking to reduce emissions. Still, there isn’t enough SAF being produced each year to fuel the world’s airlines for only a week. To help, Delta is encouraging partnerships across the SAF landscape, by supporting policies to incentivize SAF production, collaborating with the Minnesota SAF Hub, and showing demand via demand consortiums and offtake agreements to make the fuel more economical.

Amelia DeLuca, Delta Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “Aviation is a hard-to-decarbonize sector, and while there is no single path to reaching our net-zero emissions goals, we’re optimistic about the work ahead and the progress we’re making every year. Sustainability is good for business, our people, and the planet, and our employees and customers can trust that we’re doing everything we can to advance toward a better future. Our refreshed strategy is a simple way to look at the breadth of opportunity Delta has to drive impact. Throughout our journey, we will continue to learn and evolve with every step we take.”