How Delta is working toward net-zero emissions by 2050

To reach its 2050 goal of achieving net-zero emissions, Delta Air Lines is concentrating on “What We Fly, How We Fly, and The Fuel We Use,” each marked by important metrics over time. Around 90% of Delta’s carbon emissions come from jet fuel, and the company’s looking for innovative ways to decarbonize its operations.

How Delta aims to reach net-zero emissions

Delta Air Lines climate goals
Delta Air Lines

“What We Fly” describes Delta’s use of state-of-the-art aircraft like the Airbus A321neo. That ensures passengers enjoy a safe, comfortable trip on a plane that achieves top-rate fuel efficiency. The company’s also investing in future technologies, like planes from JetZero that use a blended-wing-body design for up to 50% improved fuel consumption.

“How We Fly” focuses on methods to save on jet fuel through cost savings and lowered emissions. In 2025, the company is aiming for 1% fuel burn savings, which would amount to 45 million gallons saved. In 2035, the goal is 3% operational fuel savings, and by 2050, 5% operational fuel savings and 100% net-zero operations. 

“The Fuel We Use” refers to Delta’s efforts to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its operations. SAF is made from renewable sources and can decrease carbon lifecycle emissions by 80%. It also offers the best short-term solution for airlines seeking to reduce emissions. Still, there isn’t enough SAF being produced each year to fuel the world’s airlines for only a week. To help, Delta is encouraging partnerships across the SAF landscape, by supporting policies to incentivize SAF production, collaborating with the Minnesota SAF Hub, and showing demand via demand consortiums and offtake agreements to make the fuel more economical. 

Amelia DeLuca, Delta Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “Aviation is a hard-to-decarbonize sector, and while there is no single path to reaching our net-zero emissions goals, we’re optimistic about the work ahead and the progress we’re making every year. Sustainability is good for business, our people, and the planet, and our employees and customers can trust that we’re doing everything we can to advance toward a better future. Our refreshed strategy is a simple way to look at the breadth of opportunity Delta has to drive impact. Throughout our journey, we will continue to learn and evolve with every step we take.” 

Delta recognized for this sustainability initiative
Delta makes list of innovative companies
Delta plane over green hills

Fast Company has named Delta Air Lines one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies, marking the airline’s fifth appearance on the list. This year, the carrier earned the No. 3 spot in the Corporate Social Responsibility category for using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Delta was the only airline to make the list. 
SAF is key to Delta’s sustainability efforts

Charlotte Lollar, Director of SAF at Delta, said: “Meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight. But decisions and actions we make today are vital to securing the future of air travel. SAF is a relatively new technology and also one of the most critical levers available today to decarbonize aviation in the short and medium term. That’s why we’re working across the industry and beyond to scale it.” 

New Delta and the PGA Tour partnership offers these SkyMiles perks
New Delta and PGA Tour partnership offersp perks to SkyMiles members
delta pga tour pgatour logo

Delta Air Lines announced a multi-year partnership with the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions this week. The agreement gives Delta SkyMiles members a series of bespoke experiences via the SkyMiles Experiences platform, including access to TPC Network golf courses like TPC Sawgrass. The platform also allows members to purchase once-in-a-lifetime experiences with bid or buy-now options.
Comments from Delta and the PGA Tour

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “Delta and the PGA TOUR are two global organizations focused on best-in-class performance, a spirit of continuous improvement, and the power of the experience economy. Our partnership with Jay and his team will give customers incredible opportunities to experience the PGA TOUR in new ways while furthering our mission of better connecting the world.” 

Delta is helping develop this innovative aircraft
Delta is helping Jet Zero develop a new plane
delta jetzero plane development jet zero flying rendering

Delta is joining forces with JetZero to help bring a blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft to the skies. With a futuristic, sci-fi appearance, the innovative plane will mark a significant departure from today’s conventional tube and wing designs. The collaboration includes Delta as a potential buyer, helping to iron out design and operation issues during development.
BWB aircraft offer a similar range yet burn half the fuel

JetZero’s blended-wing body aircraft is lighter and more aerodynamic than current tube and wing designs. That should provide a similar range and speed as today’s midbody airliners, while burning half the fuel. That’ll save airlines money while helping them reach the industry’s 2050 goal of zero carbon emissions. Unlike conventional airliners, the BWB mixes the passenger area into the wings, the shape reduces drag and increasing lift. That means the plane can fly higher, in thinner air, for fuel savings.

