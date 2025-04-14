 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How much is a first-class flight? Here’s the breakdown

This is the true cost of flying first class (and how to save)

By
First class on an airplane
Agent Wolf / Shutterstock

Have you ever found yourself wondering, how much is a first-class flight? I know I did. Before I had the chance to experience it myself, first class always felt like a luxury that was just out of my reach. But now that I know what it actually costs, I’m here to share what I’ve learned about the true price of flying first class. So, here’s how much a first-class flight really costs.

Factors that affect the price of first-class flights

Allegris First Class "Suite Plus"
Lufthansa

First things first, the price of a first-class ticket can vary depending on the different factors at play. But there is a general range, so let’s break it down a bit.

Recommended Videos

The airline and route

The cost of a first-class ticket depends mainly on the airline and the route you’re taking. For example, on a popular international route like New York to London, a first-class ticket can range from $4,000 to $7,000, sometimes even more. If you’re flying from Los Angeles to Tokyo, that price tag can jump to $14,000 or more. These prices fluctuate based on the airline’s pricing structure and the demand for seats on that specific flight.

Related

The flight duration

Another big factor is the length of the flight. The longer the journey, the more expensive the first-class ticket tends to be. A shorter domestic flight might cost somewhere in the range of $1,000 for a first-class seat, while international flights that can last 10 hours or more could easily push into the $8,000-$15,000 range for first class. 

When you book your flight

Timing also plays a big role in the cost of your first-class ticket. The Luxury Travel Expert recommends booking your flight as early as possible to secure the best deals. So if you book months in advance, you’ll probably find better fares. However, airlines do occasionally offer last-minute discounts or promotions to fill seats, although this isn’t always the case. It’s always best to plan ahead, but keep an eye out for any deals, especially during off-peak travel seasons.

The time of year

Airline ticket prices also vary depending on the time of year. Traveling during peak times, like the holidays or summer vacation, will typically result in higher prices. Airlines usually raise prices to accommodate the increased demand during these periods.

What do you get for the price of first class?

First class seat on an Emirates A380
Emirates

Flying first class is about the entire experience. And for that premium price, you get much more than just extra legroom. Here’s what the first-class experience typically includes:

Nicer seats and comfort

First-class seats are way more spacious than economy seats. You’ll have more legroom, more width, and your seat will probably be able to fully recline into a lie-flat position. This makes long-haul flights much more bearable, especially for those who need to get some sleep or just want to relax during the flight.

In-flight dining and service

One of the most luxurious aspects of flying first class is the dining experience. You’re typically treated to gourmet meals prepared by top chefs, paired with premium wines, champagne, and specialty cocktails. Plus, you’ll be served by dedicated flight attendants, ensuring that your every need is met. 

Priority boarding and exclusive lounge access

First-class passengers get priority boarding, which means you can skip the long lines and get settled into your seat faster. You’ll also have access to exclusive airport lounges, where you can relax, enjoy premium snacks, and even get some work done before your flight. This makes the whole airport experience much smoother.

Is first class worth the cost?

First class vs. business class
Aris Group / Shutterstock

We’ve covered “How much is a first-class flight?” Now, let’s get to the next big question: Is it worth it? The answer depends on your budget, travel style, and how much you value comfort and luxury in the air.

For some travelers, the extra cost is absolutely worth it, especially on long-haul flights. First class comes with the ultimate perks: lie-flat seats, gourmet meals, priority service, and plenty of room to stretch out. If you’re traveling for business or just want to arrive feeling refreshed, those luxuries can make a big difference.

But for others, the price tag isn’t justified. If you’re on a budget or don’t mind a little less space for a few hours, economy or business class might be the better option. Business class, in particular, offers many of the same comforts as first class, extra legroom, and upgraded service, without the sky-high cost.

How to save on first-class flights

First class seats in an airplane
British Airways

If you’re thinking about trying out first class but want to save some money, there are a few ways to make it more affordable.

Use frequent flyer miles

One of the best ways to reduce the cost of a first-class ticket is by using frequent flyer miles. If you’ve been collecting miles through a loyalty program, you can redeem them for a substantial discount or even a free upgrade to first class. 

Jordan from Counting Countries recommends checking for credit card sign-up offers that give you points you can redeem for affordable first-class airline tickets. He was able to fly first class for $94 using this strategy.

Look for airline promotions

Airlines sometimes offer discounts on first-class fares, especially during sales or off-peak seasons. If you can be flexible with your travel dates, you might be able to snag a deal. It’s always worth checking your airline’s website or signing up for their email alerts to get the latest offers.

Consider upgrades

If you can’t find a good deal for a first-class ticket upfront, consider booking an economy or business class ticket and upgrading at the time of booking or at check-in. Sometimes, airlines offer discounted upgrade offers, especially when you check in online.

Travel during off-peak times

Being flexible with your travel dates can make a big difference in the price of your first-class ticket. Traveling during quieter months, when demand is lower, can help you secure a better deal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
How to pack your travel backpack, carry-on, and luggage like a boss
No matter which bag you choose, this guide will help you get to your final destination without forgetting a thing
Man packing a suitcase

It’s 2025, but you’re still packing like it’s 2005 (remember those "dark days of travel" before smart luggage and iPhones and instant language translators were a thing?). I get it -- old habits die hard. Just last month, I caught myself overpacking again, stuffing my bag with "just in case" items I’d never use. Flashbacks of past trips hit me -- dragging a heavy suitcase through cobblestone streets, digging for my charger under piles of clothes, and that one time my overstuffed bag arrived at baggage claim … with a busted zipper.

But believe it or not, it’s way easier these days to get organized for your next trip. With the right gear — including smartphone apps, a good set of packing cubes, and proper packing techniques — you can get ready for the airport in no time.

Read more
My thoughts on InfinaCore’s P3 Pro: A must-have portable power solution
Sick of using multiple charging bricks and cords? Simplify with the P3 Pro
Infinacore P3 Pro charging Apple AirPods

One of the worst feelings while camping or hiking is watching the battery go down on your devices, especially if you're on a multi-day trip without a power source. There are a ton of power bank options out there, but InfinaCore just released a game-changing solution that might switch up the way you carry your power.

The P3 Pro has been highly anticipated ever since it was unveiled at CES 2024 and was successfully backed by a Kickstarter campaign. InfinaCore graciously sent me a model to test out, and it was exactly what I needed on my two-day ski trip to Santa Fe. Here's everything you need to know about this next-generation device.
Does the P3 Pro live up to the hype?

Read more
This digital platform is changing how travelers access airport lounges
TravelMint changes airport lounge access
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

The digital platform TravelMint is changing how travelers access airport lounges by offering effortless access to more than 3,600 lounges in over 1,800 global airports. The platform caters to occasional travelers and frequent flyers, helping to remove barriers and simplify lounge access. 
How TravelMint works

TravelMint has an intuitive app and web interface, providing travelers with curated insights, real-time lounge access, and comprehensive reviews. This allows passengers to enhance their journey with spaces for comfort and productivity. David Ciccarelli, Editor-In-Chief of TravelMint, said: "Our platform is designed to give every traveler—whether flying for business or leisure—a calm, elevated, and effortless airport experience."

Read more