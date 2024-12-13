 Skip to main content
Tips for long flights: How to survive (and maybe even enjoy) the journey

Relax and make the most of your time in the air with these pointers

airplane flying in blue sky
Gary Lopater / Unsplash

Long flights can be rough, but sometimes they are unavoidable, especially if you want to see the best sights in faraway places like Europe. But these lengthy flights don’t have to feel unbearable. One way to make a long flight better is to book a first or business-class ticket, but that kind of luxury experience is not in everyone’s travel budget. But over time, I’ve discovered plenty of ways to make the journey a little smoother and, dare I say, enjoyable. Here are some tips for long flights (from experience) to help you make it through your long-haul plane rides with ease. 

10 tips for long flights

1. Pick the right seat

the inside of an airplane with empty seats
Kelly / Pexels

As you know, not all seats on an airplane are equally enjoyable, especially when you’re stuck in one for hours on end. If you can choose your seat, do it thoughtfully. Want extra legroom? Check out the exit rows. Do you prefer a little privacy when sleeping? Go for a window seat. If you get up a lot (hello, bathroom breaks), the aisle might be your best bet. For some insider knowledge, websites like SeatGuru can help you find the best spots on your specific flight.

2. Dress for success (and by success, I mean comfort)

person rolling luggage through airport
Josh Sorenson / Unsplash

When you’re going to be sitting in an airplane for hours, comfort is key. Go for soft, breathable layers, which you can adjust as the cabin temperature changes. A lightweight hoodie or scarf can double as a blanket, and trust me, you’ll thank yourself for bringing compression socks. Not only do they prevent swollen ankles, but they also help with circulation during those long hours of sitting.

3. Pack your carry-on like an expert

Man carrying bag smiling
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Your carry-on is basically your survival kit for the flight, so make it count. Here’s what you’ll want:

  • A travel pillow and blanket (or an oversized scarf you can wrap yourself in).
  • Noise-canceling headphones or earplugs to block out the inevitable crying baby or snorer.
  • An eye mask to help you tune out the world.
  • Snacks! Airline food can be hit or miss, and it’s always nice to have some granola bars, trail mix, or fruit on hand.
  • A few toiletries (think a toothbrush, toothpaste, facial wipes, and moisturizer to freshen up).

4. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

a yeti water bottle in the side pocket of a black bag
Colton Strickland / Unsplash

If you’re going to pay attention to any of these tips for long flights, pay attention to this one! Airplane cabins are dry, so according to World Travel Protection, staying hydrated is necessary. Drink water regularly and avoid overloading on caffeine or alcohol since both can dehydrate you even more. Bring an empty reusable water bottle through security and fill it up before you board so you’re not dependent on those tiny cups from the flight attendants.

5. Keep your body moving

person standing on an airplane
Kelly / Pexels

Sitting still for hours isn’t great for your body, so make a point to move around. According to the CDC, you should walk around every 2-3 hours to help prevent blood clots. So stretch your legs, roll your ankles, and take a lap or two down the aisle when it’s safe. Even simple in-seat stretches can help prevent stiffness and improve circulation. 

6. Bring your own entertainment

man reading on plane
Mpumelelo Macu / Unsplash

Sure, most long flights have in-flight entertainment, but what if the movie selection isn’t great or the screen glitches? Download some shows, movies, or podcasts before your flight. If you’re a reader, load up your Kindle or pack a paperback. Having something offline to do, like journaling or a puzzle book, can be a lifesaver when your brain needs a break from screens.

7. Master the art of sleeping on a plane

a person sitting on an airplane sleeping
Erwan Hesry / Unsplash

Sleeping on a plane can feel impossible, but a little planning can make it easier. Use an eye mask, earplugs, or noise-canceling headphones to create a cocoon of calm. If you’re comfortable with it, a small dose of melatonin can help signal your body that it’s time to rest. Adjusting your sleep schedule to match your destination’s time zone ahead of time can also help minimize jet lag.

8. Snack smart

Closeup of a fruit granola bar on a dark surface.
Westend61 / Getty Images

Airplane food doesn’t always hit the spot. Packing your own snacks ensures you have something you actually like. Go for things that are filling but not messy. Nuts, protein bars, and dried fruit are all great options. Also, steer clear of super salty foods since they can leave you feeling even more dehydrated.

9. Find ways to pass the time

black headphones on a laptop in plane
whereslugo / Unsplash

Let’s face it, long flights are, well, long. Having something to keep your brain busy can make the hours fly by (pun intended). Whether it’s catching up on a TV series, listening to a new podcast, or planning your trip, staying mentally engaged can make the journey feel less endless. If all else fails, people-watching in the cabin is always entertaining.

10. Roll with the punches

people boarding a plane outside
Longxiang Qian / Pexels

No matter how much you prepare with tips for long flights, there will always be things out of your control. Maybe the person beside you hogs the armrest, or the turbulence makes sleeping impossible. The best thing you can do is stay flexible and keep a good attitude. Sometimes, a sense of humor is your best travel companion.

