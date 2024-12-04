 Skip to main content
Packing for a flight? Here’s what’s not allowed in your carry-on bag

Read this before packing your carry-on bag

By
Open suitcase with clothes packed
When it comes to packing your carry-on bag for a flight, the rules can feel overwhelming. You don’t want to get held up at security, or worse, have something confiscated. Let’s break down what is not allowed on a plane carry-on so you can pack with confidence.

Items not allowed on a plane carry-on

Overhead bin on an airplane
Liquids, gels, and aerosols over 3.4 ounces (100 ml)

Following the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule, each liquid, gel, or aerosol in your carry-on must be in a container no larger than 3.4 ounces and fit into a single quart-sized bag.

  • Examples of items not allowed in a plane carry-on: Large shampoo bottles, full-sized toothpaste, or drinks.
  • Allowed: Travel-sized toiletries, medications, and baby formula.
Sharp objects

Sharp items can pose a safety risk and are usually prohibited in carry-on bags.

  • Not allowed: Knives, scissors with blades longer than 4 inches, box cutters, and razors.
  • Allowed: Nail clippers, tweezers, and safety razors (with the blade removed) are typically fine.

Weapons or anything resembling them

This one might seem obvious, but weapons of any kind, even replicas or toy versions, are banned in carry-ons.

  • Examples of items not allowed in a plane carry-on: Guns, pepper spray, stun guns, and martial arts tools.

Quick tip: If you’re traveling with firearms, they must be checked and declared with the airline in advance.

Sporting equipment

Many sports items, even seemingly harmless ones, are prohibited in carry-on luggage due to their potential as blunt objects.

  • Not allowed: Baseball bats, golf clubs, and hockey sticks.
  • Allowed: Smaller items like tennis rackets and yoga mats.

Flammable items and explosives

This category includes anything that could ignite or explode.

  • Not allowed: Fireworks, gasoline, lighter fluid, and camping fuel.
  • Allowed: One standard lighter or a box of safety matches is usually allowed, but double-check your airline’s rules.

Tools

Certain tools can be used as weapons and are not allowed in carry-ons.

  • Not allowed: Wrenches, hammers, drills, and screwdrivers longer than 7 inches.

Large lithium batteries

Lithium batteries pose a fire hazard if they exceed the allowed size.

  • Not allowed: Loose batteries over 100 watt-hours (e.g., for electric scooters or large power tools).
  • Allowed: Spare batteries under 100 watt-hours, like those for laptops or smartphones, can be packed in your carry-on.

Certain food items

Food is generally allowed, but some items can cause issues.

  • Not allowed: Soups, sauces, or anything liquid over 3.4 ounces.
  • Allowed: Solid foods like sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods are usually fine.

Medical marijuana and certain CBD products

Even if marijuana is legal in your state, it’s still banned federally and prohibited in most airports.

  • Not allowed: Medical marijuana, cannabis-derived CBD products with THC.
  • Allowed: CBD oil with less than 0.3% THC may be OK, but research local laws and airline policies beforehand.

Miscellaneous prohibited items

There are also some random things you can’t take on a plane carry-on that might surprise you, such as:

  • Snow globes: Only allowed if they’re small enough to fit in your quart-sized liquid bag.
  • Camping gear: Fuel canisters, bear spray, and similar items are banned.
  • Alcohol: Bottles over 140 proof aren’t permitted, and anything under 3.4 ounces must follow liquid rules.

What happens if you bring a banned item in a plane carry-on?

Inside of an airport
If TSA finds a prohibited item in your carry-on, you have a few options:

  1. Surrender it: TSA will confiscate the item.
  2. Mail it: Some airports have mailing services to send items home.
  3. Check it: If time allows, return to the check-in counter and add it to your checked luggage.

FAQs

Inside of an empty airplane
Can I bring a full water bottle through TSA security?

No, unless the water bottle is empty. You can fill it up at a water fountain or refill station after passing through security.

Can I bring makeup in my carry-on?

Yes, but liquid makeup (like foundation or mascara) must follow the 3.4-ounce limit and fit into your quart-sized liquid bag.

Can I bring a portable charger in my carry-on?

Yes, you can bring a portable charger in your carry-on, but it must comply with TSA regulations. Most airlines allow chargers under 100 watt-hours, but you may be limited to a certain number of batteries, and they should be kept in your carry-on, not checked luggage.

Are there restrictions for carrying medication in my carry-on?

Prescription and over-the-counter medications are allowed in your carry-on, even if they exceed the 3.4-ounce limit. However, they should be in their original containers, and it’s a good idea to bring a doctor’s note or prescription for verification. Liquid medications should still be declared to TSA officers at security.

Can I bring a laptop or tablet on the plane?

Yes, you can bring a laptop or tablet in your carry-on. These devices must be removed from your bag and placed in a separate bin for screening during the security check. Keep in mind that larger electronics may be subject to additional screening.

