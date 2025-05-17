45 million people are traveling for Memorial Day: Here’s how to avoid the traffic

Get ready for packed roads and long lines, as 45.1 million Americans are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend this year, marking a new record, according to AAA. The travel period runs from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26, and most of those travelers, nearly 39.4 million, are hitting the road. While air travel and other modes of transportation like trains, buses, and cruises are also up this year, driving remains the top choice for Memorial Day travelers.

With gas prices lower than last year’s average ($3.59 per gallon), road trips are more appealing than ever. In fact, 87% of travelers will be driving to their destinations, making traffic jams and congested highways all but guaranteed.

To help avoid the worst of it, travel experts recommend hitting the road early in the morning or later in the evening, when highways are less clogged. Thursday and Friday afternoons are expected to see the heaviest traffic, especially near major cities and popular getaway spots.

The best and worst times to travel by car

Thursday, May 22 is expected to kick off the holiday rush, with the worst traffic between 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM. If you can, leave before noon to beat the gridlock.

Friday, May 23 will be even more hectic, especially between 12:00 PM and 8:00 PM, as most travelers begin their long weekend. The smoothest travel will be before 11:00 AM.

Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 will see lighter congestion overall, but it’s still best to leave before noon on Saturday and before 1:00 PM on Sunday to avoid the afternoon slowdown.

Memorial Day Monday, May 26 will see the weekend’s final travel surge as people return home. Expect the worst traffic from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and aim to be on the road before 2:00 PM for a smoother ride.