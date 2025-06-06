 Skip to main content
The in-flight Wi-Fi mistake most travelers make without realizing it

So you can stream your shows, not your personal info

The moment your plane hits 10,000 feet and that little Wi-Fi symbol lights up, it’s hard not to connect. I’ve logged on countless times without thinking twice, eager to catch up on emails and scroll through Instagram. But just like you wouldn’t hop on a sketchy, open Wi-Fi network at your local coffee shop, you shouldn’t treat airplane internet as totally safe either. So, here’s how to stay safe using in-flight Wi-Fi.

Why airplane Wi-Fi may not be as safe as you think

empty airplane seats
Parmanand Jagnandan / Unsplash

Here’s the deal – Wi-Fi in the sky isn’t just slower than what you’re used to on the ground; it’s also a lot less secure. What makes it so risky?

1. Open networks = open doors. If the network isn’t encrypted (which is often the case), your online activity isn’t hidden. That means someone with a little tech know-how could intercept your emails, passwords, or even credit card info. Just because you paid to connect or had to enter a code doesn’t mean your data is protected. That’s just access control, not security.

2. Fake Wi-Fi networks. Hackers can set up networks with names like “Free In-flight Wi-Fi” or something that looks almost identical to the airline’s. If your device is set to connect automatically, it could link up without you realizing it, and suddenly, your personal info is being scooped up by someone a few rows back.

3. Perfect conditions for hackers. Let’s be real, people on planes are relaxed, distracted, and usually bored. That makes you an easy target for phishing scams or man-in-the-middle attacks. As the experts at Cherry Servers put it, “Airborne Wi-Fi creates a risky combination of convenience and complacency.” If a malicious site looks like your airline’s login page, most people won’t think twice before entering their info.

3 simple ways to protect your data before connecting to in-flight Wi-Fi

inside of a dark airplane
Alev Takil / Unsplash

Before you go airborne and hop online, here’s what you should do to stay safe:

1. Turn off auto-connect for Wi-Fi networks. Go into your device’s settings and make sure it’s not automatically joining networks. This keeps your device from unknowingly latching onto fake or unsafe Wi-Fi connections. 

“Devices are usually set to automatically rejoin networks they’ve connected to before,” the Cherry Servers team explained. “By disabling auto-connect and activating your firewall, you create essential barriers that force you to consciously choose your network and block unauthorized access attempts.”

2. Turn on your firewall. Most phones, tablets, and laptops come with a built-in firewall. It’s a simple way to block suspicious traffic and help protect your data while on public networks, like the one on your flight.

3. Ask a flight attendant for the official network name. Don’t guess. Ask. Flight crews can confirm the exact Wi-Fi name so you know you’re logging into the real deal, not a sneaky fake network.

Quick checklist: What to do before connecting to in-flight Wi-Fi

  • Turn off auto-connect in your Wi-Fi settings
  • Enable your device’s firewall
  • Ask a flight attendant to confirm the Wi-Fi network name
  • Use a trusted VPN if you have one
  • Avoid logging into bank accounts or entering personal info
  • Update your apps and device software before you fly
  • Enable two-factor authentication on important accounts
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.

