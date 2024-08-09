 Skip to main content
Carry-on luggage: The rules you need to know before you fly

A guide to carry-on luggage size

By
laptop and phone sit in an open brown duffel bag on the floor
Oliur / Unsplash

Ever felt the panic surge as you approach the airport check-in, wondering if your bulging carry-on will survive the size test? This guide cuts to the chase! Learn carry-on size rules, weight limits, and what to pack in your carry-on luggage.

What is carry-on luggage?

view of brown duffel bag from top
White Field Photo / Unsplash

Carry-on luggage, often referred to as hand luggage, cabin baggage, or a carry-on bag, is designed to fit in the overhead compartments or under the seat in front of you on an airplane. The exact size allowed can vary depending on the airline, but generally, there are standard dimensions that most airlines adhere to.

What are the dimensions for carry-on luggage?

three pieces of blue luggage next to each other
American Green Travel / Unsplash

The typical dimensions for carry-on luggage are:

  • Domestic flights (U.S. airlines): 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • International flights: 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches (55 x 40 x 23 cm)

These measurements include the handles and wheels. It’s important to check your specific airline’s regulations, as there can be slight variations.

What is the allowed weight for carry-on luggage?

someone carrying a duffel bag and someone carrying a backpack next to each other
Diana / Pexels

The weight limit for carry-on luggage can differ between airlines and countries. Generally, the weight limit ranges from 15 to 22 pounds (7 to 10 kg). However, airlines like Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue don’t have weight limits for carry-on bags on domestic flights (as long as you can lift it!). Some airlines are stricter about weight than others, so it’s essential to verify this information before packing.

What are the carry-on luggage rules?

person walking through an airport security line
Matthew Turner / Pexels

Understanding the rules for carry-on luggage can save you from unexpected surprises at the airport. Here are some general guidelines:

  1. Size and weight restrictions: Adhere to the size and weight limits specified by your airline.
  2. Personal items: Most airlines allow an additional personal item, such as a handbag, laptop bag, or small backpack, alongside your carry-on luggage.
  3. Liquids: Follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids, gels, and aerosols. Containers must be 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less, placed in a 1-quart-sized, clear, resealable bag, with one bag per passenger.
  4. Prohibited items: Sharp objects, firearms, and other dangerous items are not allowed in carry-on luggage.
  5. Electronic devices: Ensure your electronic devices are charged, as you may be asked to turn them on during security checks.

What is allowed in carry-on luggage?

man packing suitcase with headphones on
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Being aware of what you can pack in your carry-on can make your trip smoother. Here’s a list of commonly allowed items:

  • Clothing and personal items: Shirts, pants, underwear, toiletries (following the 3-1-1 rule).
  • Electronic devices: Laptops, tablets, cameras, and e-readers.
  • Medication: Prescribed and over-the-counter medications. 
  • Food: Solid food items are generally allowed, but check for specific regulations on international flights.
  • Travel documents: Passport, boarding pass, and other necessary documents.

What are the carry-on luggage sizes for major airlines?

inside of an airplane
Kai Pilger / Pexels

While the dimensions for carry-on luggage are fairly standard, they can vary depending on the airline. Here are the allowed carry-on luggage sizes for some of the major airlines:

  • American Airlines: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • Delta Air Lines: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • United Airlines: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • Southwest Airlines: 24 x 16 x 10 inches (61 x 41 x 25 cm)
  • JetBlue Airways: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • Alaska Airlines: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • Spirit Airlines: 22 x 18 x 10 inches (56 x 45 x 25 cm)
  • Frontier Airlines: 24 x 16 x 10 inches (61 x 41 x 25 cm)
  • British Airways: 22 x 18 x 10 inches (56 x 45 x 25 cm)
  • Air France: 21.7 x 13.8 x 9.9 inches (55 x 35 x 25 cm)
  • Lufthansa: 21.7 x 15.7 x 9 inches (55 x 40 x 23 cm)
  • Emirates: 22 x 15 x 8 inches (55 x 38 x 20 cm)
  • Qatar Airways: 20 x 15 x 10 inches (50 x 37 x 25 cm)

Always check with your specific airline before you travel, as regulations can change and sometimes vary even within the same airline based on the route or class of service.

FAQs

silhouette of an airplane outside during sunset
Marina Hinic / Pexels

What happens if my carry-on is too big?

If your carry-on exceeds the size or weight limits, you may be required to check it in, which could incur additional fees.

How strict are airlines with carry-on sizes?

This varies by airline and even by airport. Some airlines are very strict and will measure and weigh your carry-on, while others are more lenient.

What is a personal item?

A personal item is a small bag that airlines allow you to bring on the plane in addition to your carry-on luggage. It typically fits under the seat in front of you and can be a purse, backpack, laptop bag, briefcase, or even a small duffel bag. The size restrictions for personal items vary by airline, but they are generally smaller than carry-on luggage.

Can I bring duty-free items in my carry-on? 

Yes, duty-free items purchased at the airport after security checks are usually allowed in your carry-on.

