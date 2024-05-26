 Skip to main content
These are the airlines with the most legroom in economy class

Will you be able to sit back and relax on your next flight?

By
Legroom airplane
Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock

Have you ever found yourself cramped into an economy seat on a flight, yearning for just a few extra inches of space to stretch your legs? Or maybe you’ve experienced the luxury of extra legroom, where every mile feels smooth and breezy. In a world where air travel has become a routine part of life for many, the quest for a comfortable journey is more pertinent than ever. Understanding which airlines prioritize passenger comfort through generous legroom can make a world of difference.

In a recent study, Upgraded Points has meticulously examined the legroom offerings of various U.S. airlines, providing valuable insights for travelers everywhere. The study lists the average amount of legroom by airline using data from Google Flights.

The airlines with the most and least legroom

Seats inside an airplane
Al Soot / Unsplash

To analyze the average amount of legroom for each airline, Upgraded Points analyzed the seat pitch, which is the distance between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front of it. All of the seats measured were located in economy class. Here’s a breakdown of the U.S. Airlines with the most legroom.

  1. JetBlue Airways: 32.3 inches
  2. Southwest Airlines: 31.8 inches
  3. Alaska Airlines/Delta Air Lines: 31.0 inches
  4. American Airlines: 30.2 inches
  5. United Airlines: 30.1 inches
  6. Frontier Airlines/Spirit Airlines: 28 inches

When it comes to legroom by airline, JetBlue Airways is the clear winner. JetBlue’s modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 models are designed with legroom in mind, providing customers with a more luxurious travel experience. American Airlines, renowned for its extensive network and premium services, secures its position at number four on the list with a commendable offering of 30.2 inches of legroom. With a commitment to passenger comfort and satisfaction, American Airlines ensures that travelers can enjoy a reasonable amount of space to stretch their legs and relax during their flight.

Bringing up the rear on the list are Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines, both offering a modest 28 inches of legroom. As lower budget carriers, it comes as little surprise that they rank lower in terms of legroom comfort. Frontier and Spirit Airlines prioritize affordability and accessibility, often offering competitive fares for budget-conscious travelers. However, the trade-off for these lower prices is evident in the reduced legroom. 

The most and least legroom by aircraft

Sun and clouds with airplane wing
Ross Parmly / Unsplash

Upgraded Points also analyzed the most and least legroom by aircraft. They reported that the aircraft model with the most legroom is the Embraer 190, with an average seat pitch of 32 inches. When it comes to Boeing, three out of five aircraft with the most legroom are made by this aviation giant. The 767, 777, and 787, all have 31 inches of legroom.

When it comes to the aircraft with the least legroom, the Airbus A320neo takes the title. This aircraft offers an average seat pitch of only 28 inches.

Bottom line

Airplane Cabin
juno1412 / Pixabay

As we reflect on the insights gleaned from this study, it becomes clear that legroom plays a crucial role in shaping the overall travel experience. While some airlines prioritize ample space and comfort, others cater to the budget-conscious traveler by providing more modest accommodations. Ultimately, the choice of airline and the level of legroom one receives depends on a variety of factors, including personal preference, travel budget, and destination.

