This website will let you know if you are flying on a Boeing plane

In the wake of several notable safety incidents involving Boeing planes, specifically the 737 MAX 9, passengers worldwide have found themselves apprehensive about their chosen mode of air travel. From the tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, both involving the Boeing 737 MAX, to concerns surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX 9 as the plug covering an unused exit door blew out mid-flight earlier this year, the aviation giant’s track record has faced unprecedented scrutiny.

Amid these safety concerns, many travelers are looking to avoid flying on the Boeing 737 MAX planes, however, it can be hard to find the type of aircraft during the booking process. Luckily, a new website has emerged, aiming to quickly let passengers know whether or not they are traveling on a Boeing aircraft.

You can use this website before you book your ticket

Just after the 737 MAX was cleared to fly again after being grounded in 2019 for almost two years, the website Kayak created a filter allowing users to exclude any planes they don’t want to fly on. The website reports that since January 6, the day after the door plug flew off of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 mid-flight, they have seen an increase of 15 times the amount of travelers searching to exclude the MAX 9 in their travel plans.

Although the Kayak tool is handy, there is now an even simpler website to check whether or not you will be flying on a Boeing plane. The new website, Am I Flying On a Boeing?, is a quick and easy way to determine which aircraft is in operation for your flight. All you need to do is log on to the site and enter your airline, flight number, and date. Then, the website will simply tell you “yes” or “no.”

Is the Boeing 737 MAX safe?

The recent issues with Boeing aircraft have many people wondering whether the Boeing 737 MAX is safe to fly on. Although the recent issues are unsettling, air travel remains one of the safest forms of transportation, and Boeing has been working closely with aviation authorities to ensure that their planes are up to the current safety standards. Even on the Boeing plane checker website, the disclaimer under the aircraft information reads:

“In all reality, flying remains remarkably safe. You’re more likely to get injured on the way to the airport.”

Ultimately, passengers may still have individual comfort levels and preferences regarding their choice of aircraft. Regardless of your individual concerns, it’s always advisable to stay informed about any updates or developments related to the Boeing 737 MAX. As always, safety is a top priority in the aviation industry, and there are several measures in place to maintain and enhance it.

