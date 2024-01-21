 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to book the cheapest flight for any trip, any time

Don't overspend on air travel

Amanda Teague
By
plane ticket
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

In an era where travel knows no bounds, the desire to explore new destinations often collides with the constraints of a budget. However, finding the cheapest flights isn’t always the hardest thing to do. The realm of air travel is filled with opportunities to discover the world without breaking the bank. With a few practical tips and tricks, you can ensure that your next journey is not only memorable but also budget-friendly.

An airplane midflight as seen from below
elpratviu / Pixabay

The dynamics of finding the cheapest flights

Before embarking on the journey to find the cheapest flights, you must first understand the intricate dynamics of the airline industry. Flight prices often fluctuate from week to week or even from day to day. A myriad of factors influence this, including the day of the week you are flying, time of booking, seasonality, and airline competition. Understanding and recognizing these variables is crucial for devising an effective strategy to navigate the complex world of booking air travel. 

plane flying next to cloud
Anestiev / Pixabay

How to find the cheapest flights

So, how do you find the cheapest flights? Although the price of tickets is often out of your control, there are a few steps you can take to keep the price of your plane tickets to a minimum. Finding cheap flights involves a delicate balance between flexibility, timing, and research. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a first-time flyer, implementing these tips will undoubtedly enhance your ability to find and book the most cost-effective flights for your journey.

Recommended Videos

Be flexible with your dates and times

Flexibility is key when it comes to securing affordable airfare. When searching for the cheapest flights, be open to adjusting your travel dates and times. Mid-week flights and red-eye options are often more budget-friendly than weekend or peak-hour departures. You can utilize flexible date search options on the airline’s website to identify the cheapest days and times to travel.

Related

Set price alerts

Take advantage of technology by setting price alerts for your desired routes. Numerous online travel agencies and websites such as Google Flights allow users to receive notifications when flight prices drop. This proactive approach ensures that you are promptly informed of any opportunities to grab the cheapest flights before they’re gone.

Sign up for airline loyalty programs

Frequent flyers can tap into the power of airline miles and loyalty programs to secure discounts (or even free flights at times). You can accumulate miles through credit card rewards, airline partnerships, and loyalty points. These miles can significantly reduce the cost of air travel, making it an attractive option for those trying to book a flight on a budget.

Check out budget airlines

Don’t shy away from budget airlines. These airlines often provide significantly lower fares compared to their full-service counterparts. While you may have to give up certain amenities or luxuries, budget carriers can save you a large sum of money when booking flights. Keep in mind, however, that these airlines may have additional fees and restrictions, so make sure you weigh the overall cost savings against your travel preferences. 

Airport
Skitterphoto / Pixabay

Explore smaller airports

Consider exploring alternative airports near your destination. Smaller airports or airports located slightly further away may offer cheaper flights, and the savings could outweigh the inconvenience of additional travel. 

Know when to book

Timing is of the essence when it comes to booking the cheapest flights. For years, it was advised to book your flight on a Tuesday to find the best deal. However, this has since been proven to be only a myth. In the past, airlines would update fares on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which would cause the best deals to show up during these days. However, this practice is no longer used.

While this trick is outdated, there is still a preferred window for you to make your bookings for the best deal. However, it is far less specific. For domestic flights, try to book your ticket two to three months in advance. For international flights, buy your ticket four to five months out.

Avoid nonstop flights

Nonstop flights are very convenient, but they often come with heftier price tags than flight journeys with a layover or two. If you are trying to save money while traveling, then opting for a flight with layovers can save you more than 20% of the total cost. Just make sure to bring plenty of entertainment options if your layover is a long one!

Use search engines

Meta-search engines, such as Skyscanner, Kayak, and Google Flights, aggregate data from various airlines and travel agencies, providing a comprehensive overview of available options. These platforms allow travelers to compare prices across multiple sources, enabling them to make informed decisions when booking the cheapest flights.

Keep an eye out for discounts

Look out for senior discounts, student discounts, and military discounts when booking your next flight. American, Delta, and United Airlines all offer senior discounts, and Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Southwest, and United all provide discounts to service members. 

Airport
viarami / Pixabay

Travel without breaking the bank

Booking the cheapest flights requires strategic planning, flexibility in your schedule, and a keen eye for opportunities. By understanding factors influencing airfare, taking advantage of technology, and exploring various options, you can embark on your next adventure without straining your budget.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Cancun officials warn travelers about this growing danger — here’s what you need to know
Don't let your trip to paradise turn into a nightmare
Palapas at the beach in Cancun, Mexico.

 

Cancun, the crown jewel of Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has unfortunately witnessed a recent surge in drowning incidents, prompting local authorities and tourism officials to issue urgent pleas for caution among beachgoers. 

Read more
You’re planning trips all wrong – the best hack for the cheapest flights
Want to get the cheapest flights? The travel planning mistake you're probably making
Airplane in a blue sky

No one likes to be told they’re doing something wrong. However, you can’t fix what you don’t know, and what you don’t know could be costing you big when you’re travel planning. Travel planning typically follows a similar itinerary: You choose a destination and a date, often around your work schedule. Teachers usually select summer. Accountants probably won’t be jetting off anywhere during tax season.

The problem? You’re probably boxing yourself into a specific price tag on flights — even with deals from sites like TripAdvisor and Expedia. Massive flexibility will give you more runway to score deals on the cheapest flights. Obviously, this luxury isn’t available to anyone, but if you have wanderlust and a spontaneous side, read on.

Read more
Afraid of flying? 8 effective ways to combat flight anxiety
How to get to your destination without the stress
flight anxiety travel tips person looking out plane window

The thrill of travel often comes hand in hand with the challenge of overcoming various fears and anxieties. For many people, the prospect of turbulence during a flight can be a significant source of stress. Turbulence on a plane can lead to flight anxiety which can be crippling for many people. If you are afraid of flying due to turbulence, all hope is not lost. There are plenty of coping mechanisms that can empower you to manage or even overcome your flying anxiety. Conquering your plane anxiety will allow you to enjoy the journey and become more comfortable during the ride.

Understanding why turbulence happens
What is turbulence? The first step to overcoming your flight anxiety is to understand why turbulence happens in the first place. Turbulence is the irregular flow of air that often occurs during flights and can lead to sudden changes in the aircraft’s speed, altitude, and attitude. 

Read more