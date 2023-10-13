 Skip to main content
Despite air travel woes, people have been pretty happy with airports, study finds: Here’s why

Even baggage claim results are up

Ashley Jones
By
When I know there’s a future trip involving an airport terminal, my first thoughts are usually about long security lines, an exhausting wait at baggage claim, and the chance that there may be an unruly passenger or two on my flight. In short, it’s not an experience I generally look forward to — at least not as much as the destination itself. However, a new study reveals that travelers today are actually quite happy with their airport experiences overall. 

Yes, in a surprising turn of events, it seems that North American airports have defied the odds, managing to elevate overall passenger satisfaction despite facing a slew of issues. The J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals an increase in satisfaction, showcasing the resilience of airport management in the face of record-high passenger volumes, pilot shortages, and unpredictable weather disruptions.

Customer satisfaction and spending at airports soars in the face of ongoing challenges

The 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, now in its 18th year, gauges traveler satisfaction at mega, large, and medium airports, focusing on key factors like terminal facilities and baggage claim. Based on 27,147 surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled within the past 30 days, the study spans departure and arrival experiences, including connecting airports, and was conducted from August 2022 to July 2023.

In a press release, Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail at J.D. Power, emphasizes that the remarkable improvements seen in the 2023 study stem from major capital investments made by airports in recent years. “It has not been an easy year for North American airports, but major capital improvements they’ve made over the last several years and new investments in getting food, beverage and retail operations back up and running at full capacity have helped them manage the crush of passengers,” Taylor explains.

The focus on revamping terminal facilities, upgrading food and beverage services, and streamlining baggage claim processes has not only appeased passengers but also contributed to airports’ ability to manage the surge in travelers.

Interestingly, the study draws a direct correlation between passenger satisfaction and spending habits. The passengers who rate their airport experience a perfect 10 spend an average of $44 in the terminal during each visit, while their less content counterparts spend about $15 less. In 2023, passengers, on average, increased their terminal spending by $3.47 compared to 2022, which, as Taylor points out, highlights the importance of a positive airport experience in driving revenue. 

“While airports are doing a good job coping with the current issues, there is still more they could do to improve passenger experience while also improving their own bottom lines,” Taylor says. “Happy passengers spend a lot more money at the airport, so ongoing efforts to spread passenger volumes throughout the day and deliver superior service at all customer touchpoints will be critical.”

Which airports rank highest in customer satisfaction?

The study ranks airports based on passenger satisfaction across different categories. Mega airports, catering to 33 million or more passengers yearly; large airports, with 10 to 32.9 million; and medium airports, with 4.5 to 9.9 million, are included. 

Here are the top contenders from each division and their scores out of 1,000 possible points:

  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport takes the lead among mega airports, scoring 800. 
  • Tampa International Airport secures the top spot among large airports for the second consecutive year, boasting a score of 832. 
  • Indianapolis International Airport, with a score of 843, maintains its reign at the top of medium airports.

One standout success story that J.D. Power uncovered is the remarkable turnaround at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. At the bottom of the list in terms of passenger satisfaction in 2019, LaGuardia’s comprehensive construction and redevelopment projects have led to a rise in the ranks — the airport is now on par with the average for large airports. LaGuardia’s success vividly illustrates the positive impact of capital improvements on passenger flow, parking, and terminal facilities.

While the study definitely paints a picture of improved satisfaction, it’s also an acknowledgment that airport challenges persist. Crowding remains a significant concern, with 60% of travelers reporting experiencing severe or moderate crowding within terminals, a 2-percentage-point increase from 2023. As Taylor explained, the study underscores the need for continued efforts to enhance passenger experience and manage crowd levels to ensure airports remain enjoyable for all travelers.

Brilliant travel hack could save you a ton when booking international flights
A few clicks could save you a ton on travel
We all want to make everyone else jealous with our photos from our exotic overseas vacation. But when it comes down to actually booking the trip, we go into panic mode over the amount of money we're going to spend. From the flights to the hotel to local transportation to sightseeing tours, all we see are dollar signs flying away, and for some, that's enough to turn things into a staycation. Traveling internationally doesn't have to be so expensive, and this one hack could save you a ton of money on your flight (and possibly other areas of your vacation abroad). 

The travel tip is so simple
It's an easy two-part setup to get this money-saver for international flights

Read more
Study: First class flights may be less expensive than you think (especially if you fly this airline)
American Airlines is the most budget-friendly option for travelers seeking first class luxury
For many travelers, the allure of first-class air travel is undeniable. The extra legroom, gourmet meals, and personalized service create an experience that's a world apart from economy class. However, the cost of upgrading to first class can often be a deterrent. But what if we told you that there are budget-friendly options for first-class flights? A recent study by Upgraded Points sheds light on the best airlines to fly first class on a budget within the United States.
The study
Upgraded Points conducted an extensive study analyzing the price variations in first-class tickets across four major U.S. airlines and twelve of the busiest domestic flight routes. The study meticulously gathered ticket price data from Google Flights, focusing on the 12 busiest domestic flight routes within the U.S.

To ensure a comprehensive representation of pricing trends, both peak and non-peak departure dates were considered. The costs were then averaged to determine one-way ticket prices for both economy and first-class seating. It's important to note that the study excluded U.S. airlines that do not offer first-class or lacked sufficient data on the analyzed routes.
Delta Air Lines emerged as the front-runner in the study, but with a caveat - it charges the highest premiums for first-class tickets. Passengers opting for first class can expect to pay $284.55 more for a one-way ticket compared to economy. Despite the premium, Delta Air Lines has recently upped its game by introducing new first-class seats with privacy partitions, adjustable neck cushions, and additional storage space, making it a competitive choice for those willing to splurge.
Alaska Airlines stands out not only for its high first-class ticket price differences ($281.25) but also for its unique amenities. The airline goes above and beyond by serving food in its first-class cabins on flights as short as 550 miles. This catering to shorter flights sets Alaska Airlines apart from most other legacy carriers that typically reserve in-flight dining for journeys longer than 900 miles.
United First Class offers a more budget-friendly option for travelers looking to experience first-class comfort without breaking the bank. With a price difference of approximately $250.23 between economy and first class, United Airlines provides an enticing opportunity to enjoy an elevated flying experience.
American Airlines first class: The Most Affordable Deal
Among the airlines studied, American Airlines first class is the clear winner in terms of affordability for travel. Passengers can expect to pay just $235.85 more for a one-way first-class ticket compared to economy. This makes American Airlines an attractive choice for those seeking a premium experience without a hefty price tag.
Average Premium for first class
On average, passengers traveling within the U.S. can anticipate paying a premium of $262.97 per flight (one-way) or over $525 (round-trip) when choosing a first-class ticket. This figure underscores the appeal of budget-friendly options like those offered by American Airlines and United Airlines.
Conclusion
While the lap of luxury may come at a price, there are notable exceptions for travelers seeking first-class experiences on a budget within the United States. Delta Air Lines, despite its premium pricing, offers cutting-edge amenities, making it a top choice for those willing to splurge. Alaska Airlines' unique dining options and United Airlines' budget-friendly fares are also worth considering. However, the title of the most affordable deal goes to American Airlines, which provides a premium experience without a substantial price difference.

Read more
TSA is about to demand Real ID for most travel, and 32% of Americans don’t even know how to get one: Report
Spoiler: You need to contact the DMV
Navigating the airport can be a daunting experience, especially when it comes to ensuring you have the necessary documents. For international flights, keeping up with your passport is crucial, but for domestic flights, simply having your standard-issue driver's license will suffice — though not for much longer. Starting May 7, 2025, passengers will be required to have a Real ID in order to fly in the United States. The problem? Many Americans have no clue how to obtain one.

What is a Real ID?
Real ID is a government-issued identification card or driver's license that meets enhanced security standards established by the Real ID Act, required for domestic air travel and access to federal facilities. A Real ID can be identified by a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of a driver's license, driver's permit, or identification card. Beginning May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can only accept a driver's license or identification card that meets these standards. 

Read more