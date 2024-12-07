The growing appeal of solo travel: Experience new places, your way

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why traveling solo appeals to so many These companies offer a tailor-made solo travel experience Solo Travel: when you want to see the world your way

Freedom — isn’t that what travel’s all about? Going where you want, when you want, lets you experience new people and places, enhancing your perspective while letting you unwind. For some, that could be a surf trip to Hawaii. For others, it might entail a days-long hike through South American wilderness.

But when traveling with friends or family, you often have to compromise. In a group, consensus matters when picking a destination or a restaurant, which can leave some pleased and others feeling like they missed out. Maybe that’s why a new travel trend is on the rise.

Today, solo travel continues to grow in popularity, with people eager to see the world while traveling alone. Not only does that allow a personally tailored itinerary, but specialized travel agencies take care of the work, guiding you to the best spots on earth. Let’s explore this growing trend.

Why traveling solo appeals to so many

Where do you want to go? What do you want to see and experience? If you ask others to join you, maybe it doesn’t fit into their schedules or pique their interest. Even then, once you arrive, you’ll get pulled in different directions with daily decisions on attractions and schedules. But when you travel solo, you’re in the driver’s seat. Maybe that’s why traveling alone keeps gaining in popularity.

According to Squaremouth, in 2024, 42% of travelers plan to go it alone. That’s more than ever. The study considered responses from 2,600 people with regard to itineraries, concerns, and mindset about solo travel. The data brought some interesting insights.

Solo travelers go big on their trips, with 53% set to spend over $3,000. Further, 39% plan to shell out between $1,000 and $3,000.

A spirit of exploration exists among solitary travelers, with 87% interested in traveling abroad. Only 13% prefer keeping their journeys nearby.

On the other hand, international excursions bring risks, and 46% of those going alone reported concerns about illness or injury. 22% of respondents relayed worries about crime and general safety.

So you want to go far and wide, with only you setting the course. That could involve detailed planning, and without local knowledge, you could miss out. How can you reduce your hassle while experiencing everything there is to see? Read on to find out.

These companies offer a tailor-made solo travel experience

Whether you’re surfing, fishing, or snowboarding, you want to score. That could mean paddling into a glassy barrel, landing a big fish, or floating through a powder stash. But for that to happen, you need a guide to put you in the right position. The same holds true for solo travel, where specialty travel agencies take you to the goods, so you can see it all without the time-consuming work.

Safran du Monde offers curated trips for the adventurous solo traveler. With 25% of its customers traveling alone, you’ll feel right at home among like-minded guests. Customized air cruises put you on a private plane, where you tour the world and let someone else take care of the details. The company’s World Tour Grands Classiques takes you on a 25-day journey, starting from New York City and visiting the following locales:

Lima, Peru

Easter Island, Chile

French Polynesia

Sydney, Australia

Hanoi, Vietnam

Siem Reap & The Temples of Angkor, Cambodia

Taj Mahal & Jaipur, India

Cairo, Egypt

Paris, France

The Lovango Resort & Beach Club might be the ticket if you prefer to stay in one place while watching waves crash and enjoying a drink. The club — set among the U.S. Virgin Islands — noticed such an uptick in solo travel that it created an exclusive package. Included is a three-night stay, airport transportation, a $100 daily resort credit, a beach picnic, access to the resort’s beach club, hiking trails, snorkeling, and a ferry to surrounding islands. Not only that, but Lovango offers communal seating at its Sandpit restaurant, where you can make new friends and enjoy live entertainment as the sun sets.

Solo Travel: when you want to see the world your way

Solo travel is like viewing a blank canvas, selecting colors, and painting a picture. No outside opinions or conflicting ideas — just you and what you want, when you want. Beyond that, traveling alone presents opportunities for independence and personal discovery, building confidence when you return from the adventure. Making new friends is the icing on the cake.

When you want to go further but aren’t sure how, specialty travel agencies do the work for you, setting you on the course for new experiences without the hassle of hotel bookings or picking restaurants. Then, you can focus on what matters — taking in amazing places without a worry.