Plan the ultimate backpacking trip: These are the cities in Europe you should add to your itinerary

Some of the cities may surprise you

Amanda Teague
By
Backpacker
riyan_hidayart / Pixabay

Embarking on a journey through Europe with nothing but a backpack in tow is an adventure that is appealing to many. However, this type of European vacation isn’t always budget-friendly. If you want to enjoy a backpacking trip on a budget, then you may want to venture off the beaten path and head to some of the less popular destinations.

Statista has recently released a list of the cheapest places to travel in Europe for backpackers in 2024, and some of the cities on the list may surprise you. 

A man pictured from behind wearing a backpack and looking out over the coast in Turkey
Oziel Gómez / Pexels

The cheapest places to travel in Europe

Backpacking through Europe provides travelers with exposure to different cultures, incredible landscapes, and rich history at every turn. Whether you are heading through the cobblestone streets of historic cities or trekking up rugged mountain trails, a backpacking trip offers something for everyone. 

If you are ready to plan your European vacation without breaking the bank, then there are a few cities you should consider checking out. These are the best places to visit in Europe for backpackers on a budget.

Belgrade
alexsrbija / Pixabay

Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade, the capital and largest city in Serbia, is a backpacker’s dream. From exploring ancient fortresses like Kalemegdan to wandering around the busy streets of Skadarlija, you’ll find a wonderful blend of history and modernity in this gorgeous city. When backpacking through Belgrade, you can expect to spend about $50.60 per day. The city offers affordable accommodations, delicious street food, and several free cultural activities, making it an ideal destination for budget-conscious backpackers.

Bosnia
thalespaz / Pixabay

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nestled within a valley surrounded by the Dinaric Alps, Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is one of the cheapest places to travel in Europe. Backpackers in the area spend an average of $49.56 per day, as the currency of the country (Bosnian Convertible Mark) offers favorable exchange rates against other major currencies. Dining is incredibly affordable in the area, as there is an abundance of local markets and street vendors offering fresh produce and traditional cuisine at reasonable prices. Sarajevo is the place to be for history buffs as the city offers a glimpse into its Ottoman past at attractions like the Sebilj Fountain and the Cekrekcinica Mosque. 

Budapest
henryleester / Pixabay

Budapest, Hungary

With a daily budget of only $48.70, Budapest, Hungary, stands as one of the most affordable backpacking destinations in Europe thanks to its favorable exchange rates, low cost of living, and abundance of budget-friendly accommodations, ranging from hostels to guesthouses. The city’s culinary scene is as enticing as it is affordable, with traditional Hungarian dishes like goulash and langos available at reasonable prices. Budapest’s extensive public transportation system makes it simple and inexpensive to explore every corner of the city, from its hipster neighborhoods to historic landmarks like the Buda Castle and the Fisherman’s Bastion.

Krakow Poland
DimaLiss / Pixabay

Krakow, Poland

Explore the southern Poland city of Krakow for only $47.19 per day. Dating back to the seventh century, Krakow boasts several UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as Wawel Castle and the historic Jewish Quarter, Kazimierz. Krakow offers a wide range of accommodation options for travelers on a budget. There is a large hostel scene in the city, and you can easily find a room for less than $30 a night. If you are planning on staying in the area for more than a few days, then you may want to look into dormitory accommodation attached to Jagiellonian University. The university is close to the city center and offers lodging to both visitors and students. 

Bucharest
12019 / Pixabay

Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania, is one of the best places to visit in Europe for backpackers on a budget. The capital of Romania is known for its gorgeous, tree-lined boulevards, historic buildings, and vibrant nightlife scene. Statista lists the daily budget in Bucharest as $41.97; however, if you cook for yourself, use public transportation, and stay in hostels the entire time, you can easily get your costs down to $20.00 per day. However, even with occasional hotel stays and a few dinners out, you can explore this lovely city on a budget.

Sofia
jdblack / Pixabay

Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria is widely known as one of Europe’s most affordable countries for backpackers, and the capital city of Sofia offers a wide range of fun things to do. Backpackers can explore Sofia for just $39.60 per day, checking out attractions like the St. Alexander Nevski Cathedral, the Boyana Church, and Vitosha Mountain. Although Sofia ranks as one of the cheapest cities in Europe, it is one of the most expensive cities in Bulgaria. After spending a few days in Sofia, you can check out Bulgarian cities that are even more budget-friendly, such as Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas.

Mountain hiker with a large backpack looking into the distance.
everst / Shutterstock

Plan your backpacking trip today

Europe is full of incredible budget-friendly cities for you to explore during your backpacking vacation. To further decrease costs, consider planning your trip in the off-season, as this will lead to even lower prices. Additionally, make sure you book accommodation well in advance to secure the most affordable lodging options. By carefully planning and prioritizing budget-friendly options, backpackers can embark on a memorable European adventure without exceeding their financial limits.

Grab your mask and fins, and head to the best snorkeling spots in the U.S.
Some of the best snorkeling is here in the U.S., so pack your gear, and leave the passport at home
Aerial view of two men snorkeling in clear, shallow tropical water.

Take a deep breath and dive beneath the surface, and an entirely different atmosphere swallows you up. All kinds of colorful fish, colonies of polyps that make up dwindling reefs, stingrays, and, if you're lucky, sea turtles or even whales might come into view. While snorkeling is sometimes overlooked for recreational scuba diving, this relatively tame activity can be so much more exciting than you expect.

In some destinations, such as Grand Cayman, you can even take WaveRunners from snorkel site to snorkel site. Regardless of the destination, feeling the sun on your back while you float and swim through cool water is just the beginning.

How to survive a long-distance RV road trip with your significant other
These tips will help you have an amazing adventure
Couple outside an RV during a road trip

A road trip is the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone. On the best trips, every day is exciting, novel, inspiring, and Instagram-worthy. But travel can also be stressful, tiring, frustrating, and unpredictable. It’s one thing to deal with these things on your own. But adding a partner into the mix changes the dynamic. It can make things a lot more interesting, sometimes for the worse.

Our best advice when traveling with your partner
Here’s how to survive a long-distance RV road trip with your significant other (without killing each other).
Don’t let it be a "compatibility test"
Above all else, be honest with each other about what’s involved in a long-distance road trip. A six-week, cross-country RV trek isn’t the time to learn that you and your significant other are not quite as compatible as you thought. Hard travel days have a way of bringing out a different side of people. That can put a strain on even the healthiest relationships.
Take a "shakedown trip"
If you’ve never traveled in an RV or in an RV with your partner, plan a “shakedown trip” -- a trip close to home to test things out together in your new rig -- before committing to a long-distance journey. This will let you both experience living in a confined space with one another. If you don’t yet have an RV, consider renting one to get the whole experience before buying your own camper. Test the waters to see how things go, so you don’t have to worry about things going sideways when you’re 400 miles from home.
Decide your roles
Traveling in or towing an RV requires more planning than your average road trip. Setting up and breaking camp isn’t just a matter of jumping in or out of your car and checking into your hotel. There’s finding your campsite, parking and leveling your RV, hooking up the electric, water, and sewer lines, double-checking that your appliances are working correctly -- the list goes on. All of this is much, much easier with two people. It’s easier still if you decide on your roles beforehand. When I travel with my girlfriend, we don’t even have to discuss what needs to be done when we get where we’re going. We just do it. This is especially nice at the end of a long travel day. I take care of parking, leveling, and hooking up our utilities while she gets our cat squared away, fixes our bedding, and sets up the kitchen.
Plan your en-route entertainment
This might seem trivial, but I promise it’s one of the most essential tips on this list. If you’re planning to cover hundreds of miles and hours in a confined space together, you’ll probably want some entertainment along the way. If you and your S.O. are always in sync here, great. If not, take a second before your trip to plan out a playlist, download some audiobooks, or find the best long-road-trip-friendly podcasts to listen to together. That way, you’re not stuck arguing over how many replays of Despacito is too many.
Be realistic
Traveling with an RV, even an ultra-light travel trailer, isn’t an ordinary road trip. Campers are big, unwieldy, and unlike ordinary vehicles. Navigating freeways means being patient, extra cautious, and hyper-aware of your surroundings. All of this makes RV road trips more tiring. If this is your first RV road trip together, be prepared for this. If you’re used to covering 600 miles in a day on a normal road trip, you may only want to tackle half that with an RV in tow. If you and your significant other are both comfortable driving your RV or towing your travel trailer, divvy up the driving duties whenever possible so you can both rest along the way.
Make time for yourself
For couples traveling long distance, they may be together almost non-stop. Depending on your relationship, things can start to feel a bit cramped. Even in a more spacious RV, things will be cramped. Some couples can spend day and night together for weeks on end. Others, even those in perfectly healthy relationships, need regular time apart. Learn to appreciate each other’s need for space. If you want to take a solo hike or visit a museum your partner isn’t interested in, go it alone. Don’t overthink it. Use the time apart to allow the heart to indeed great fonder.
Learn to say "yes!"
There’s no sense in traveling hundreds or thousands of miles from home only to go to the same shops and restaurants and do all the same things you do back home. If your partner wants to try something new, lean into it. If it’s something you wouldn’t normally be into, be flexible. Learn to say “Yes!” without thinking too much about it. Travel is, after all, about new experiences.
Stop often
On a long pleasure trip, forget about “making good time.” You probably won’t with an RV in tow anyway. Who cares if you get where you’re going an hour later than you expected if everyone was stressing over keeping to a predefined schedule? Stop frequently along the way whenever you or your S.O. needs a snack, bathroom break, or to snap a photo. Learn to ignore the clock and just enjoy the journey.
Document your journey
Remember to take photos and videos and write down your experiences in a journal, even if it's just notes and not comprehensive. This is the best way to make the memories last, which you can cherish long after the trip is over.
Try new things
Take advantage of being somewhere new and step outside your comfort zone and try new foods, activities, and experiences. You might discover something you love that you can bring back from the trip.
Be prepared
Even for solo trips, it pays to be prepared. But, this is doubly true for couples. You don’t want a lack of preparation to become a sore spot when the unexpected happens on the road. Even if planning isn’t in your nature, at least think about the next few days in advance. Consider the route you’re planning to travel and whether it requires any special preparations for your RV. Do you need to change up your directions to account for poor road conditions, a certain bridge that’s too low, or a ferry crossing? Call ahead to confirm your reservations at any upcoming campgrounds or campsites. Pack plenty of food, water, and extra clothing in case of a breakdown. A first aid kit and a well-stocked emergency automotive kit are wise, too.
Roll with the punches
Travel far and long enough in an RV and things will go horribly wrong. Learn to expect -- and embrace -- the unexpected. Whether it's flat tires, lousy weather, a leaky sink, no vacancy at your next stop (even though you’re sure you made a reservation), or obnoxious campground neighbors, the travel gods will deal you a crap hand at some point. As in life, learn to roll with the punches as best you can. You and your S.O. will get annoyed and upset, maybe even with each other. Fights may (will) happen. Just know that the sting of the moment will fade and, in another year, you’ll have a great story to tell and laugh about together.

I tried nearly all the Whistler and Banff hotels: Where you should stay when you go skiing and snowboarding
The best Whistler and Banff hotels for every type of adventure
Whistler.

With its epic mountain landscapes, the Canadian Rockies and western coastal region offer some of the most renowned outdoor opportunities in the world, whether you’re into snow sports like skiing or snowboarding, hitting the trails on a mountain bike, or simply enjoying the magnificent scenery. The Banff and Whistler areas in particular are popular thanks to their combination of natural splendor and charming mountain hamlet vibes. With dozens of hotels to choose from, which one is right for you? Here, we’ll check out the top Whistler and Banff hotels and ski resorts for a variety of trip categories: Budget, family-friendly, and so on.

You can rely on these recommendations, as I have vetted every one of them personally. Last summer I spent three solid months crisscrossing the region, and along the way, I stayed at nearly two dozen lodges. Not all of them are worth planning your ski or snowboard vacation or any outdoor adventure around, but here are several that will provide a superior experience.

