There’s a really good reason to sign up for Global Entry right now

Get Global Entry now if you'd like to save money

Mark Reif
By
Airplane passing by terminal
Dennis Gecag via Unsplash

Air travel opens the door to global exploration. On a sleek, fast airplane, you can reach faraway destinations in hours, not days, paving the way to new experiences. Have you always wanted to ski the Swiss Alps? Just book a flight, and you’ll be there in no time. Not to mention, you’ll enjoy the stunning views from above.

On the other hand, when returning home, getting through security can be a chore. Long lines and lengthy processes put a dent in your memorable trip. It’s a real hassle.

To that end, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) offers Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) to smooth out your trip back to the States. In particular, Global Entry lets trusted travelers skip the lines and get on their way quickly. But with a Global Entry fee change on the horizon, now’s the time to sign up for this useful program. Here’s why.

Why you should sign up now for Global Entry

Swiss mountains behind landing airplane
Pascal Meier / Un

Airport security lines are a necessary, time-consuming part of modern air travel. Unfortunately, they break up the flow of an exciting trip, forcing you to wait in lines, take off shoes, and open bags. For world travelers, it’s even worse, with the need to pass more security upon return.  Global Entry changes that, getting you on your way in no time. But now’s the time to sign up, with pending changes about to take effect. 

After a faraway excursion, it’s nice to return home. But the last thing you want is the hangup of a detailed airport security check. At selected airports, the Global Entry program makes the trip back a seamless process. Instead of long lines and detailed checks, low-risk travelers undergo a photo verification, receive on-screen instructions, and then verification from a CBP officer. Even better, soon the Global Entry mobile app will allow travelers to validate before entering the Federal Inspection Services area. 

So, why should you sign up now? For the first time in 15 years, there’s a price increase. Starting October 1, 2024, Global Entry’s price goes from $100 to $120.  While that’s not a huge change when you’re budgeting for a big trip, every bit counts (plus, why pay extra when you don’t have to?)

How to register for the Global Entry program

Airplane at gate during sunset
Ashim D'Silva via Unsplash

Global Entry is indispensable for international travel. However, enrollment is an involved process. Before acceptance, applicants undergo a detailed background check and an in-person interview. For those unable to visit an Enrollment Center, Enrollment on Arrival allows an interview upon return to the States. 

Just visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Program webpage to start the process. There, click on “Get Started” under the Global Entry heading, and you’re off. Application processing times can take 4–6 months, so if you’re planning an epic trip, now’s the time to apply. 

International air travel offers a world of possibilities. You can go anywhere and see it all in mere hours. But when you return home, passing through security throws a wrench in your travels. Thankfully, the Global Entry program makes the trip back a breeze, letting you skip lines and be on your way in no time. But with a price increase coming, now’s the time to sign up for the program and save your pennies for your next getaway. 

