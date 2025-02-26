 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Flying with your golf gear? Here’s how to pack golf clubs for a flight

This is how to get your golf clubs to your destination in one piece

By
Golf clubs in a golf bag on a golf course.
sydney Rae / Unsplash

Packing for a golf trip? Before you can tee off, you’ll face a unique challenge – getting your golf clubs to your destination in one piece. After doing the research, I can safely say that packing your golf clubs for a flight requires a bit of planning to ensure they survive the journey intact. But the time and effort are worth it (the last thing you want is to find out your driver didn’t survive baggage handling). So don’t worry – I’m here to help! Here’s a guide on how to pack golf clubs for a flight.

Tips to keep your golf clubs safe during air travel

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club golf course
The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Follow these steps to keep your golf gear safe no matter how much it gets tossed around.

Recommended Videos

Invest in a quality golf travel bag

First things first, you need a travel bag that’s up to the task. There are two main types of travel golf bags to choose from: soft-shell and hard-shell travel bags. Here’s what you should consider when making your choice:

  • Soft-shell bags are lighter, easier to carry, and often more affordable. They’re a solid choice if you’re packing lightweight clubs or don’t anticipate much rough handling during the trip.
  • Hard-shell cases will give you the most protection. They are ideal for international or long-haul flights where your clubs might face more bumps and drops. They’re heavier and bulkier but will offer more protection if you’re traveling with expensive gear. If you travel frequently with your clubs, a high-quality hard-shell case is a worthwhile investment.

Use a club protector (or stiff arm)

One of the most vulnerable parts of your golf bag is the top, where clubheads are most exposed. So, to prevent damage, you should use a club protector or a stiff arm. These are adjustable metal or plastic rods that extend above your longest club and absorb any impact during transit.

Related

If you don’t have a stiff arm, an improvised solution 8-time Canadian Long Drive National Champion Lisa Longball recommends is using a hockey stick or broomstick. 

Remove clubheads (if possible)

Consider removing the clubheads from your drivers or woods for extra protection, especially if you’re flying with high-end gear. Most new clubs have detachable heads, so this step is easier than you might think.

Place the clubheads in their original headcovers and store them in a separate compartment within your travel bag or carry-on. Then, secure the shafts in your travel bag with additional padding. This helps reduce the risk of bending or snapping the shafts during rough handling.

Wrap clubs for extra padding

Airlines aren’t exactly known for their gentle baggage handling, so extra padding is one of the most important aspects of how to pack golf clubs for a flight. Wrap your clubs individually with towels, bubble wrap, or foam pipe insulation. These materials provide a cushion against knocks and bumps. If you’re short on packing materials, you can also use your golf towels or even clothing like t-shirts. 

Secure the bag’s interior

Once your clubs are padded, make sure everything is tightly packed. You don’t want them shifting around inside the bag during transit. You can use the internal straps that come with most golf travel bags to secure the clubs in place.

Label your bag clearly

It might seem obvious, but labeling your bag is a step you don’t want to skip. Remember to attach a luggage tag to your bag with your name, number, and the address of your destination. It’s also a good idea to include a printed itinerary inside the bag, just in case the external tag gets lost. Plus, consider adding a brightly colored strap or ribbon to your bag. This makes it easier to spot on the baggage carousel and reduces the risk of someone else grabbing it by mistake.

Check airline policies

Not all airlines handle golf clubs the same way. Some treat them as regular checked baggage, while others may classify them as oversized items. Before you fly, review your airline’s policy on sporting equipment.

Be sure to take note of weight limits, fees, and packaging requirements. Airlines like Southwest and American Airlines have a 50-pound limit for sports equipment before you accrue extra fees. And certain airlines may require hard-shell cases or additional wrapping. It never hurts to be prepared; it can save you from surprise fees or complications at the check-in counter.

Don’t forget accessories

Now that you know how to pack golf clubs for a flight, let’s touch on accessories and organization. Keep things like tees, gloves, balls, and rangefinders in their own compartments in your bag. For smaller, more valuable items, stash them in your carry-on so they’re safe if your checked bag gets delayed. And just a heads-up – the PGA recommends not overpacking golf balls, since they can get pretty heavy and you might end up with extra baggage fees.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
How to pack for a week in a carry-on (without sacrificing the essentials)
Avoid the dreaded overstuffed carry-on with these tips
An overhead view of a man packing a suitcase

Packing a carry-on for a longer trip seems intimidating, but it’s definitely doable. My first time was for a week-long conference in Seattle, where I was determined not to drag a big suitcase. It worked. Since then, I’ve refined my system, and now it’s my go-to for work trips, beach vacations, and city breaks. Over the years, I’ve learned how to make the most of the space without sacrificing the essentials, and now I’m sharing the formula that never fails. Here’s how to pack for a week in a carry-on.
Choose the right carry-on bag

The first step is picking the right carry-on bag. Look for one that meets airline size restrictions, typically around 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Hard-shell suitcases are great for durability and keeping everything secure, while soft-sided bags often have more give for squeezing in a few extra items. Spinner wheels can make navigating airports a lot easier, so consider that feature, too.

Read more
Travel tips: How to keep from getting sick on a crowded airplane
Staying healthy starts before your flight, too
A flight attendant checking on the inside of a cabin on an airplane

Flying is a convenient and efficient way to reach your destination quickly any time of the year, but the confined space and recycled air inside the plane can heighten your risk of getting sick during or just after your flight. Take it from me; catching a cold or the flu during a trip can dampen your plans and keep you from spending time enjoying your trip.

You can significantly reduce the likelihood of falling ill while flying with a few proactive measures. To help you out, I've come up with some travel tips that will help you avoid getting sick on a plane, allowing you to enjoy your journey without worrying about any airborne illnesses.
Pre-flight considerations

Read more
How to stay warm outside: Essential tips for winter adventures
Don't freeze another day out there with these winter warming hacks
Skiers on Mountain Quail at Telluride Colorado

When wintertime comes around, most people put away their camping gear and spend their time bundled up indoors. But if you're one of the adventurous few, you'll know that winter time is the best time to experience the magic of our treasured outdoor locales. Snowcapped mountains, powdered trees, and the wildlife rival anything you might see in summer, but in order to enjoy it, you need to know how to stay warm outside. In my experience, staying warm is the key to your wintertime enjoyment. Those who follow these tips are sure to stay out longer than ever.
Look at your layering system

Let's start at square one: your layering system. The layering system includes three layers. First, your base layer the closest to your skin. These will be your under shirts and thermalwear. To avoid chills, avoid cotton at all costs, and choose merino wool or moisture-wicking synthetic fibers to draw any moisture away from the skin. These should be close-fitting but comfortable.

Read more