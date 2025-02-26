Flying with your golf gear? Here’s how to pack golf clubs for a flight

Packing for a golf trip? Before you can tee off, you’ll face a unique challenge – getting your golf clubs to your destination in one piece. After doing the research, I can safely say that packing your golf clubs for a flight requires a bit of planning to ensure they survive the journey intact. But the time and effort are worth it (the last thing you want is to find out your driver didn’t survive baggage handling). So don’t worry – I’m here to help! Here’s a guide on how to pack golf clubs for a flight.

Tips to keep your golf clubs safe during air travel

Follow these steps to keep your golf gear safe no matter how much it gets tossed around.

Invest in a quality golf travel bag

First things first, you need a travel bag that’s up to the task. There are two main types of travel golf bags to choose from: soft-shell and hard-shell travel bags. Here’s what you should consider when making your choice:

Soft-shell bags are lighter, easier to carry, and often more affordable. They’re a solid choice if you’re packing lightweight clubs or don’t anticipate much rough handling during the trip.

Hard-shell cases will give you the most protection. They are ideal for international or long-haul flights where your clubs might face more bumps and drops. They’re heavier and bulkier but will offer more protection if you’re traveling with expensive gear. If you travel frequently with your clubs, a high-quality hard-shell case is a worthwhile investment.

Use a club protector (or stiff arm)

One of the most vulnerable parts of your golf bag is the top, where clubheads are most exposed. So, to prevent damage, you should use a club protector or a stiff arm. These are adjustable metal or plastic rods that extend above your longest club and absorb any impact during transit.

If you don’t have a stiff arm, an improvised solution 8-time Canadian Long Drive National Champion Lisa Longball recommends is using a hockey stick or broomstick.

Remove clubheads (if possible)

Consider removing the clubheads from your drivers or woods for extra protection, especially if you’re flying with high-end gear. Most new clubs have detachable heads, so this step is easier than you might think.

Place the clubheads in their original headcovers and store them in a separate compartment within your travel bag or carry-on. Then, secure the shafts in your travel bag with additional padding. This helps reduce the risk of bending or snapping the shafts during rough handling.

Wrap clubs for extra padding

Airlines aren’t exactly known for their gentle baggage handling, so extra padding is one of the most important aspects of how to pack golf clubs for a flight. Wrap your clubs individually with towels, bubble wrap, or foam pipe insulation. These materials provide a cushion against knocks and bumps. If you’re short on packing materials, you can also use your golf towels or even clothing like t-shirts.

Secure the bag’s interior

Once your clubs are padded, make sure everything is tightly packed. You don’t want them shifting around inside the bag during transit. You can use the internal straps that come with most golf travel bags to secure the clubs in place.

Label your bag clearly

It might seem obvious, but labeling your bag is a step you don’t want to skip. Remember to attach a luggage tag to your bag with your name, number, and the address of your destination. It’s also a good idea to include a printed itinerary inside the bag, just in case the external tag gets lost. Plus, consider adding a brightly colored strap or ribbon to your bag. This makes it easier to spot on the baggage carousel and reduces the risk of someone else grabbing it by mistake.

Check airline policies

Not all airlines handle golf clubs the same way. Some treat them as regular checked baggage, while others may classify them as oversized items. Before you fly, review your airline’s policy on sporting equipment.

Be sure to take note of weight limits, fees, and packaging requirements. Airlines like Southwest and American Airlines have a 50-pound limit for sports equipment before you accrue extra fees. And certain airlines may require hard-shell cases or additional wrapping. It never hurts to be prepared; it can save you from surprise fees or complications at the check-in counter.

Don’t forget accessories

Now that you know how to pack golf clubs for a flight, let’s touch on accessories and organization. Keep things like tees, gloves, balls, and rangefinders in their own compartments in your bag. For smaller, more valuable items, stash them in your carry-on so they’re safe if your checked bag gets delayed. And just a heads-up – the PGA recommends not overpacking golf balls, since they can get pretty heavy and you might end up with extra baggage fees.