 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How many clubs are in a golf bag? What you need to know

There is a rule to how many clubs go in a golf bag every player should know

By
A golfer carrying their bag on the course.
Daxiao Productions / Shutterstock

Learning how to play any sport takes time and patience to nail down the ins and outs. Then there are rules to the game you wouldn’t even think of until you are in it, like how to pack your golf bag for tee time. If you think you can toss some irons in and be on your way to the green, put the clubs down for a second. Knowing how many clubs go in a golf bag won’t only help separate you from the newbies but will prevent you from earning penalties while playing. Step up your golf knowledge with the rundown on golf club etiquette.

How many clubs can go in a golf bag?

Golf clubs in golf bags.
Diana Palkevic / Unsplash

The straight answer — 14 golf clubs is the limit for your golf bag. It gets more nuanced, but 14 of your favorite sticks is the max. This number won’t vary from club to club or course to course. Fourteen is the number provided by the USGA (United States Golf Association) and the R&A (The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews), so the powers that be are all in agreement.

Recommended Videos

The exact rule to follow

For those who love to know the specific rules, there is one for the golf clubs. In The Player’s Equipment USGA Rules of Golf, check out Rule 4 in the book, which tells players, “You must not start a round with more than 14 clubs or have more than 14 clubs during the round.” From start to finish, every round must begin and end with the player having a total of 14 golf clubs. No wiggle room in there.

Why there is a limit on the number of clubs

From uniforms to the number of players on the field or court to the dimensions of equipment used — we follow the rules in sports. When it comes to the number of golf clubs in your bag, nobody knows why 14 was picked. But if you like the lore behind the law, it was in 1936 when John Jackson, the USGA President at the time, proposed the ruling in response to a player rolling into the 1935 U.S. Open with 32 clubs. It took two years for the rule to stick but has been the standard ever since. We’re sure caddies everywhere are thankful.

What clubs to pack in a golf bag

Players on the course with their golf bags.
Peter Drew / Unsplash

This part is completely up to the golfer. This is where your personality, skill level, talent, and preferences shine. Are you going for a friendly Sunday afternoon game with friends? Which course are you playing on, and what type of hazards are there? The picking of clubs is where your experience comes in handy.

It doesn’t matter what clubs you pack

You can put whatever clubs you want in your bag as long as you have 14 or fewer. If you play on a course where you know you only need nine clubs, bring those and leave the rest home. A good rule of thumb is to start with the irons and wedges needed and work around the course from there, making sure you don’t have duplicates with putters and drivers. We aren’t all Phil Mickelson winning the 2006 Masters with two drivers.

A deep swing into the rule

People loading their golf bags into the cart to start playing a round.
Jopwell / Pexels
  • You can have fewer than 14 clubs.
  • Players can have any combination of clubs they want.
  • You can pick up someone else’s lost club as long as you don’t use it.

If you know you can play through your usual course using only nine clubs, leave the rest at home. You do not have to bring the maximum number of clubs with you.

If your golf bag is at capacity and you find a lonely club that might have been thrown in anger by another player, you can pick it up and put the extra club in your bag upside down, just don’t accidentally use it.

What the penalty is

If you have 15 or more clubs at any hole, you will be penalized, whether it’s match play or stroke play. For each hole you are caught with 15 or more clubs, you will be hit with a two-stroke penalty, with up to four strokes as the maximum penalty. To correct the mistake, officially declare the extra club, turn it upside down in your bag, and don’t touch it for the rest of the round.

If you think it never happens in the pros, this rule has cost even them. A notorious example is when Ian Woosnam realized he had 15 clubs in his bag at the Open Championship in 2001, at Royal Lytham and St. Anne’s. After chucking the stowaway club across the tee for everyone to see, Woosnam miraculously managed to pull off third place in the tournament. Don’t worry about the caddie; he wasn’t fired.

The next time you golf, double-check your bag before going from the range to the green. If you switch out sets, make sure to clean out all of the old ones before you tee off. Even if you swing to relax on the weekends, playing the game correctly is part of the fun. Remember how many clubs go in a golf bag, and if you do find yourself in violation of the rule, just turn your club upside down instead of chucking it across the green.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
If you want to catch a catfish, you need this to bait them
Your guide to catfish bait to help you pull in the big one
man in green jacket and brown pants standing on brown grass field near lake during the daytime fishing

It's far from breaking news that catfish aren't the sexiest specimens in the realm of fishing. But they're pretty easy to catch, no matter what the calendar says or what's on the end of your hook. And when you do land a catfish, clean it up and give it the cooking treatment, as our ray-finned friends can be pretty tasty.

But before we get ahead of ourselves with tall tales of what we caught and who makes the best Cajun-baked catfish, we need to catch the critter. Fortunately, catfish exist in all kinds of freshwater environments all over the country, especially lakes and ponds. They're pretty nocturnal (fishing at night can be best if you have the right gear) but are active enough during the day that fishing is good any hour of the day. And they eat almost anything and bite hard, which is a one-two-punch of great news for any angler out there.

Read more
Play a round at one of the best golf courses in Myrtle Beach (or all of them)
Tee up at one of these Myrtle Beach golf courses
golf ball on grass

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is often referred to as the "Golf Capital of the World," and for good reason. With its stunning scenery, ideal weather, and an insane variety of world-class courses, it's a golfer's dream destination, no matter your skill level. Get ready to pack your clubs – here are some of the best golf courses in Myrtle Beach.
1. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club is a classic course that holds a special place in the hearts of many golfers. Designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1949, this course is renowned for its challenging layout and scenic beauty. The signature hole, "Waterloo," is a par-5 that doglegs around Lake Singleton – a fun challenge for golfers! The Dunes has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments, including the PGA Tour and USGA Championships, solidifying its reputation as one of the top courses in Myrtle Beach.
2. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

Read more
What is a birdie in golf?
What is a birdie in golf? It has nothing to do with making sure you don't hurt the wildlife
Man golfing at a club.

On par. Bogey. Birdie. No, we aren't making up words. But if you've played golf, heard any of these, and thought people were speaking nonsense only they understood, you might want to gain this golf game knowledge. What is a birdie in golf? Even if you have no aspirations to be a professional player, those who understand as many aspects of the game as they can play better and enjoy the game more. If you thought a birdie in golf was making sure you don't hit a bird with the ball, this is what it really means.
What a birdie in golf is

What is a birdie in golf? In the simplest terms, a birdie is when it takes a golfer one stroke less (or one less swing of the golf club) than what the par of the hole is. If the hole is par 3, and the golfer lands it in 2 strokes, they hit a birdie.

Read more