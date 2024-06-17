 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

What is a birdie in golf?

What is a birdie in golf? It has nothing to do with making sure you don't hurt the wildlife

By
Man golfing at a club.
Jason Pofahl / Unsplash

On par. Bogey. Birdie. No, we aren’t making up words. But if you’ve played golf, heard any of these, and thought people were speaking nonsense only they understood, you might want to gain this golf game knowledge. What is a birdie in golf? Even if you have no aspirations to be a professional player, those who understand as many aspects of the game as they can play better and enjoy the game more. If you thought a birdie in golf was making sure you don’t hit a bird with the ball, this is what it really means.

What a birdie in golf is

People out on the golf course.
Peter Drew / Unsplash

What is a birdie in golf? In the simplest terms, a birdie is when it takes a golfer one stroke less (or one less swing of the golf club) than what the par of the hole is. If the hole is par 3, and the golfer lands it in 2 strokes, they hit a birdie.

Recommended Videos

It would probably help to understand what par is, as well. Par is the number of strokes needed for that hole. If a hole is par 4, it should take you four strokes to get the ball in the hole. Courses are made up of par 3, par 4, and par five holes. You would need to hit each hole one under whatever the par is to hit a birdie.

Related

The opposite of birdie

Everything has an opposing force, and golf is no exception. The opposite of hitting a birdie is hitting a bogey. If hitting one under is a birdie, hitting one over is a bogey. If you take four strokes on a par 3, that’s a bogey. For fun, on par means the person hit the exact number for par. If you took four strokes on a par four hole, then you hit on par.

Can a birdie and a bogey cancel each other out? Absolutely, they can. The two sides of the force are battling it out on the green. At each hole, golfers tally up the score to see how they did, and the score could constantly change. A player could go from hitting a birdie to on par to hitting a bogey to back on par all round long.

Backstory on the term

Two people looking at each other while holding their golf clubs over their shoulders
Courtney Cook / Unsplash

You can thank (or be mad at) our friends in New Jersey for this one. The term gained popularity on the green at the Atlantic City Country Club in 1903, modeled after 1900s slang meaning something good, great, or wonderful happening. When it first was used or where isn’t exactly known, but New Jersey took it and ran, and it has stuck ever since.

The birdie record

Brian Harman from Savannah, Georgia, has the most career birdies, with 4,155 captured. It’s that lefty power. During the big tournaments, keeping track of the most birdies ever, most birdies per round, most birdies in a row, and more earn players bragging rights.

You are a golfer who knows all verbiage for everything to the point you might annoy your fellow players, or you go and swing out the stress of the day and hope for the best. Whichever kind of golfer you are, knowing the basic terms will help you better understand the game, which may result in a better score. Make getting at least one birdie on your scorecard a goal during your next 18.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
The best hiking snacks to fuel your time on the trail
Consider these foods to have with you on your hike
Man eating a hiking snack

Warmer weather is here, and it's finally time to dust off the hiking gear that’s been hibernating in the back of your closet all winter, and make some hiking snacks that will get you ready to hit the trails. From getting fresh air and exercise to enjoying scenic vistas, hiking is one of the best ways to get outdoors and enjoy nature. But, whether you're taking on one of the most physically challenging hikes in the U.S. or embarking on a short and simple day hike, it's important to be prepared with the right equipment -- and that includes the best hiking snacks. 

If you're keeping your hike relatively short, there's no need to reach for the dehydrated meals. What you do want are snacks that won’t spoil, don’t take up a ton of space in your backpack, and help you stay energized and feel good all day long. That means you'll want a mix of carbohydrates and protein, both of which your body needs to perform at its best during the hike and recover properly once you're done.

Read more
All the camping toiletries you need for a weekend (or a week) in the woods
Just because you're in the wild doesn't mean you have to look and smell like it
Man shaving outside

Hiking, camping, and exploring the great outdoors give you a much-needed perspective change on just about all of life's greatest mysteries. It's like pushing the reset button on our human operating systems. When you return to "the real world," you're often completely refreshed and performing optimally across all facets of your life. Among other things, it shows you just how few things you need to exist in blissful harmony with nature.

Out there in the woods, you don't need much aside from the best camping tent, a good sleeping bag, and cooking gear to prep your favorite camping meals. But just because you pack light doesn't mean you have to skimp on the toiletries. It's an essential step that many people forget, but you want a few items to clean yourself up after an all-day hike or fishing adventure.

Read more
What you need to know about mountain bike tires: A complete guide
Better understand mountain bike tires
Schwalbe Styx MTB tires for the rear wheels of mountain bikes on a sales stand, Hannover, Germany, September 17, 2022

One of the most critical components of a mountain bike is the tires. Think about it—what is the only component actually coming into contact with the trail? Mountain bike tires. But they can be easily overlooked.

Contrary to popular belief, mountain bike tires are not all the same. They come in a vast array of options, each designed to enhance your riding experience in a specific way. The choices are endless, from tires tailored for different mountain bike disciplines to various sizes, brands, rubber compounds, and sidewall casings.

Read more