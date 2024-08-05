 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

What is a bogey in golf?

What is a bogey in golf and where did the term come from?

By
A golfer taking a swing on the golf course.
Brandon Williams / Unsplash

Even if you want to swing your clubs as a weekend hobby and have no desire to reach professional status, knowing the basics of golf is a must. To help you thrive on the green, you need to understand the scoring system. If you don’t know how to keep score, how will you improve your game? If you are new to golf and need to learn the lingo, there are words that won’t make sense at first. You could get an eagle, score a birdie, see an albatross, or land a bogey. What is a bogey in golf? This is what it means for your scorecard.

Scoring in golf

A person about to swing on the golf course.
WWW PROD / Unsplash

The scoring terminology for golf has a common theme — and it has to do with birds. Eagle, birdie, albatross, and bogey. It sounds like people are throwing out random feathery friends they see in the sky. To understand how scoring in golf goes, you have to know how par works first.

Recommended Videos

What par is in golf

It doesn’t matter how many holes the course you’re playing on has; each hole has a par number. Course designers and experienced players come together to determine what each hole’s par should be so it’s not a number they plucked from thin air.

Par is the number of swings it would take an experienced golfer to hit the ball from tee to cup. Think of it as the base number for each hole. So, if a hole is par 3, a decent golfer should make it in three swings. Most holes on a golf course are par 3, par 4, and par 5. Par 2 and par 6 exist, but you may never see them, so focus on the other ones.

What a bogey is in golf

A person hitting a shot on the golf course.
Courtney Cook / Unsplash

You get a bogey if you hit the ball from the tee into the cup in one swing more than par for the hole. If the hole is par 3, you would score a bogey if you made it in four swings. Five swings on a par 4 means you landed a bogey.

Why it is called a bogey

Using fowl for golf slang has been the standard for over 120 years, starting with when the word “birdie” was first used in a game to describe a shot. If you like a theme, you stick with it, and golf loves using birds to keep score. Bogey entered the lineup not long after birdie.

Around 1890, an Edwardian song called “Hush! Hush! Hush! Here Comes the Bogey Man” was rising in popularity. During that time, the Secretary of the Great Yarmouth Club, Dr. Browne, and his friend Mr. Wellman were playing a game when Wellman called out to Browne that a player was a real Bogey Man. It stuck.

Bogey was initially used as the first scoring system and meant the ground score. Sound familiar? We now call that par. Around the middle of the 20th century, bogey would settle in its home as the score for one over par.

Golf is an old game with a rich history and all kinds of fun lore. It might take a few practice swings, but you’ll get the hang of golfing terms. How to score a bogey isn’t as complicated as the word makes it sound. Shoot one over par, and your scorecard will look better than most.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
How to clean golf clubs: A step-by-step guide
Here's how to clean golf clubs to keep your swing in top shape
Golf clubs in a golf bag on a golf course.

 

In golf, to keep your game sharp, one important thing to do is to take care of your clubs. If you don't, the game goes from being fun to wanting to throw your wedge into the sand bunker. You don't need a bunch of special tools or expensive cleaners to get your golf clubs back to the condition they were before your round. Know how to clean your golf clubs from grip to clubhead so every swing you take has the best potential to help your handicap.
How long it should take, and what you need to clean your clubs

Read more
A new study says these are the most physically demanding tourist attractions
You'll work up a sweat at these destinations
Manitou incline

While many tourist attractions are easily accessible by modern conveniences like elevators and cable cars, some still demand a bit of physical exertion to truly appreciate everything they have to offer. A recent study by U.K. gym chain PureGym has taken a deep dive into this aspect of travel, analyzing various global tourist attractions to determine which are the most physically demanding. 

By evaluating the number of steps needed to experience each site, along with total elevation change and average daytime temperature, PureGym has created an "exertion score" to rank these challenging destinations. Whether you’re an avid hiker or just curious about what it takes to conquer these sites, this list highlights the attractions that promise not only incredible views, but also a serious workout. 
Tourist attractions that will make you work up a sweat

Read more
War Horse All-Terrain’s built-to-order camper vans: A cozy, luxe off-roader
With all the comforts of home and the off-road chops to take you as far from it as you can imagine
War Horse All-Terrain custom camper van parked near a lake in Florida.

So many of the biggest, baddest, and meanest camper van builds we see are coming from out West. These days, it seems like Colorado, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest have a lock on premium, van-life-worthy rigs. But one Florida-based builder is looking to shake things up. Meet: War Horse All-Terrain.
Everything we know about War Horse All-Terrain's custom camper van builds

Most van builders offer a decidedly finite lineup of less than a handful of off-the-rack models. But War Horse leans heavier on the "bespoke" side of things, allowing buyers to customize their rigs. Every one of its models is born from a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with either the standard 144-inch wheelbase or the upgraded 170-inch-long alternative. That means every War Horse rig gets M-B's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system right out of the gate. The company then adds an aftermarket suspension kit, a 2-inch Agile Offroad lift, and beefy 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler all-terrain tires. Translation: However you choose to option your War Horse rig, it's guaranteed to be very capable off-road.

Read more