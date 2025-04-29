Our ultimate guide to festival camping: What to bring and how to make the most of it

Table of Contents Table of Contents What to pack for festival camping How to be a good festival camp neighbor What to expect when festival camping

Festival season is right around the corner, and if you’ve never been festival camping before, it’s quite the trip. Personally, I think there’s no better way to connect with people in the music scene, and you’re bound to make some friends along the way. Whether you’re planning to enjoy Glastonbury, Coachella, or the renaissance faire, here’s are my top tips for festival camping, including what to expect, what to bring, and how to make the most of your time.

What to pack for festival camping

The essentials for festival camping are more or less the same when you look at the basics. Just like with normal camping, you’ll want to be as prepared as possible for any weather you might encounter. Between the scorching sun, chilly nights, and sudden rain, pack for these surprises. A tent and a good sleeping system are a great start.

After that, priorities shift from survival-type gear to comfort. You’ll still want everything to be pretty lightweight, because you’ll be carrying it from your car to the campsite. Here’s what I would bring:

Tent with a rainfly in case of poor weather

Sleeping bag, sleeping pad, and camp pillow

Earplugs and a sleeping mask

Compact backpack for to-and-from the festival (I’m enjoying the Rome Backpack from Herschel)

Insulated water bottles

Non-perishable snacks like granola bars, nuts, and dried fruit

Festival blanket (I love the ones from Nomadix)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Duct tape for quick fixes

Camping chair (if allowed)

Fully charged power bank

Portable fan

Insect repellent, sunscreen, and lip balm

Rain ponchos, hats, comfortable shoes, sunglasses

Toilet paper or tissues, since the portable toilets often run out

Hand sanitizer & other travel-sized toiletries

Wet wipes for freshening up

Glow sticks or LED lights

Notebook or sketchpad

Deck of cards for downtime with friends or camp neighbors

When packing for a festival, you might also encounter some extra rules. There may be strict guidelines about what you can and can’t bring, including rules on alcohol, drones, glass, or even large coolers. Break these rules and you could risk your items being confiscated, or, in extreme cases, you might even forfeit your campsite. Always check the event’s website or FAQ to ensure compliance.

Most of all, one of my biggest tips is to leave your valuables at home. Tents are not secure, so don’t bring anything that you would mind losing.

How to be a good festival camp neighbor

One of my favorite parts of festival camping is the community. You’re bound to come out with plenty of new friends, and to maximize that chance, here are a few tips on being a good festival neighbor.

First, introduce yourself early to your neighbors. A friendly hello at the beginning of your time together can boost that community spirit. This will also be really helpful if you happen to need help with a broken gear or need advice.

Next, respect space boundaries. I know that it can sometimes feel like a long trek to your favorite sights and sounds, but don’t tromp through other people’s campsites just because the way through will be shorter. Campsites are tiny already, so don’t take shortcuts, and make sure that your gear remains within your allowed spot, including guy lines and other trip hazards.

Keep noise to a reasonable level. Festivals are loud by definition, but constant noise can frustrate neighbors, so be considerate with your volume levels. Avoid blasting music during downtime hours in case others are resting. If you’re arriving late at night, use a dim flashlight to navigate and avoid shining it onto tents. It’s always helpful to mark your tent with a glow stick just so you don’t accidentally choose the wrong one.

Finally, keep your campsite clean. Dispose of your trash, follow all campsite rules, and be mindful of hogging shared resources like showers and charging spots. And, if you have any problems, be sure to alert the festival staff.

What to expect when festival camping

If you’ve never gone festival camping before, you’re in for a treat. Expect a mix of an energetic atmosphere, a fierce community spirit, and noise every hour of the day and night. Where traditional camping is relaxing, festival camping is more like a nonstop, high-energy party.

How you spend your time is totally up to you. Many people will enjoy the mornings at their campsites, and then go hit some stages in the afternoon, and dance long into the night, fitting naps and food in where they can. I recommend looking over the setlists before you go, but staying flexible. That way, you can focus on enjoying the scene instead of worrying over schedules.

Camp sites are often a little bit of a hike away from the main stages, and they will be crowded. Usually, you won’t get anything larger than a 10-foot square plot of field to pitch your tent on. Most festivals have portable toilets, water refill stations, and food vendors. Some even have showers, but lines for those tend to be pretty long, and I wouldn’t count on them being clean.

Since everyone’s stacked practically on top of everyone else, you can forget any notion of peace and quiet. You’ll be able to hear everything from conversations to sound systems late into the early hours of the morning, so I recommend bringing earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones and an eye mask to keep out any neon lights so you can catch some z’s.