7 camping accessories that take your adventures to the next level

No need to be bored while camping! Try one of these camping accessories.

camping in the fall around campfire.
Woody Kelly / Unsplash

One of the best parts of camping is to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but that doesn’t mean that you have to leave convenience behind. Camping accessories are supplementary items that enhance your camping adventures beyond the basic necessities like tents and sleeping bags, and if your camping experience is starting to feel lackluster, you might just be in luck. Here are our favorite camping accessories to take on the road with you.

Grill basket from Shizzo

Grill Basket from Shizzo
Shizzo / Shizzo

Some camp sites have grills, but not all of them do. If you’re left with just a camp fire ring to work with, then The Shizzo Grill Basket will give you an option for a nice, hot meal. This set includes the grill basket, a basting brush, grilling gloves, and a portable case. The basket itself is deep and wide enough for all kinds of dishes from hamburgers to steak, seafood, or veggies, and it has a secure locking mechanism so you can easily flip your BBQ-of-choice. Best of all, it’s made with high-quality stainless steel so it will pack light and you can easily stick it in the dishwasher when you get back home.

Portable campfire popcorn maker from the Great Northern Popcorn Company Store

Portable campfire popcorn maker from the Great Northern Popcorn Company Store
Great Northern Popcorn Company Store / Great Northern Popcorn Company Store

S’mores are a classic campfire treat, but have you ever tried campfire popcorn? This is a great addition to your campfire snack menu, especially if there are some in your party who find s’mores too sweet. The best part is, you can mix and match your favorite toppings and flavorings, from classic butter to hot and spicy. This particular popper has room for four quarts of crispy fresh popcorn and wipes clean when you’re finished.

Pocket-sized projector from AKASO

Pocket-sized projector from AKASO
AKASO / AKASO

Popcorn will go well with our next camping accessory — a pocket-sized projector! This one from AKASO can deliver high-definition visuals against a makeshift screen or even the side of a tent. It supports 1080P HD resolution and connects to smartphones or laptops through HDMI, USB, or Micro SD, but you can also utilize its wireless screen mirroring through a reliable wi-fi connection. It does have a built-in stereo, but you can also connect external speakers to enhance the sound quality.

Tent lamps from FLY2SKY

Tent lamps from FLY2SKY
FLY2SKY / FLY2SKY

If you need some extra lighting, tent lamps are the way to go. These are battery-operated lightbulbs that you can hang from your tent, lines, or even from trees using the handy carabiner clips at the back. Made from ABS plastic, these lamps are heavy-duty and can handle the rigors of your adventure. Since they have a water resistance rating of IPX8, they can also handle exposure to rain. With a brightness of 150 lumens, these lamps will be sufficient to illuminate your campsite for activities like reading or cooking. Best of all, you can adjust them through three lighting modes: high, low, and strobe (which is fun for parties but also great in emergency situations).

Portable trash bag holder from Wakeman

Portable trash bag holder from Wakeman
Wakeman / Wakeman

While likely the least glamorous thing on our list, a portable trash bag holder can make all the difference when managing your waste, which is critical if you want to be a good campground neighbor. This one from Wakeman has a collapsible design that can hold a 13-gallon bag. It’s made from sturdy materials and can withstand outdoor conditions. The best part is the lid, which contains odors, but we still would not advise leaving anything in it over night in case you attract larger animals.

Portable shower bag from Unniwei

Portable shower bag from Unniwei
Unniwei / Unniwei

Even in the outdoors, hygiene is a must. If you find yourself at a campground with really gross showers or no showers at all, the Unniwei Solar Portable Shower Bag is a practical solution. With a capacity of five gallons of water, this solar-powered shower bag is suitable for about three showers. It can heat water to 113°F within just a few hours, so you can easily fill it up when you get to your camping spot. It comes with a hose, shower head with an on/off switch, and a water tap for washing hands, dishes, food, or even cars. The only thing it doesn’t have is a privacy screen.

Coghlan Fireside Story Dice

Coghlan Fireside Story Dice

Fireside stories are one of the greatest forms of enjoyment while camping, and while you might have a few old favorites up your sleeve, the Coghlan Fireside Story Dice set can help you and your buddies create new winners. There are twelve wooden dice in, all with colorful symbols on each side. They’re color coded to include settings, objects, activities, feelings, and actions, so when you roll the dice, you can use the symbols to craft a compelling story. Play individually or collaboratively with others.

Whether it’s telling stories or snacking by the fire, we hope that these innovative camping accessories spark some ideas about how to make your next camping trip the best one ever.

Camping in the rain? Here’s how to stay dry and comfortable
There's no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong gear. Stay camping in all weather with our top tips
Man camping in the fall

Waking up to a rain forecast on the morning of a long-anticipated camping trip fills most campers with a sense of dread. The thought of wet gear, muddy trails, and soggy clothes might be enough to make you second-guess your adventure. But before you cancel your plans, you might be surprised to that camping in the rain doesn't always have to ruin your parade. With the right preparation, you can turn this forecast into a positive and memorable experience. Don't let the rain dampen your trip! Here are our best tips for bad weather.
Know before you go

You should never go into the outdoors feeling unprepared, and the key part of your preparation is checking the weather forecast. The more you know about what you're getting into, the better prepared you can be for your trip. First, ask yourself the question: Does your proposed trip still work? Rain shouldn't stop play, but torrential rain can mean that certain hikes, trails with river crossings, and even some campsites aren't going to be an option. Evaluate carefully, and make the safe decision.

Read more
This easy trick tells you which merino wool base layer is right for your activity
Here's how to choose the best merino base layer for your outdoor adventures
Man at the top of a mountain wearing a Merino wool sweater

Choosing the right clothing layers could make or break your adventures in the outdoors. Merino wool is one of the most popular materials out there due to its moisture-wicking and insulating properties. It's warm and odor resistant and can keep you warm and comfortable. This amazing fabric comes in several different weights that suit varying activities. Fortunately, we've got an easy trick to tell which merino wool base layer is right for you.
Understanding merino wool base layer weight

Merino wool base layers, also known as thermal underwear or long underwear, come in various weights, typically categorized as lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight.  That said, some manufacturers don't tell you what weight their wool is, so your next best bet is to inspect the tags and see if they mention a measurement in grams. This refers to the fabric's weight per square meter, which you can then use to figure out which category your clothing falls into.

Read more
Your ultimate guide to delicious winter camping meals
Stay warm with these winter camping meal suggestions
Man winter camping with a green tent

Many discard the idea of winter camping because of its challenges, but despite the cold temperatures, this winter activity is actually pretty fun. As long as you're warm and well-fed, winter camping can be a great opportunity to connect with nature. In this guide, we'll give you the expertise you need to cover winter camping meals so that you and your crew stay full during your adventure.
General tips for preparing winter camping meals

Keep it simple
Winter conditions can make even the most basic tasks more challenging, so it’s essential to stick to simple, straightforward meals. Complex recipes that require a lot of chopping, have multiple steps, or need delicate cooking techniques can be difficult to manage when you’re cold and tired. Instead, focus on one-pot meals or recipes that can be pre-prepped at home.

Read more